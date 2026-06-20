United’s Brand-New Boeing 787 With Fancy Polaris Suites Is Going Back To Boeing Because It Keeps Breaking

The first United Airlines Boeing 787-9P with the new Elevate interior – 8 Polaris Studio suites, 56 Polaris suites, 35 Premium Plus, 39 Economy Plus, and 84 regular economy seats – has gone back to Boeing because it keeps breaking down according to aviation watchdog JonNYC.

so far "not a minor issue" is what I can glean/surmise. (and of course one can also surmise something like that after an international mechanical ferry and then sitting for five days (with other recent interruptions in service as well.) — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 20, 2026

"1104 has also had a good amount of issues

So that’s another one to keep an eye on

Multiple cancels in Singapore as well" — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 20, 2026

The plane was just delivered on February 27, and entered service on March 29. The plane’s first international flight was San Francisco – Singapore on April 22.

On that very first return trip, the plane had to return to Singapore after less than two hours because of an electrical smell in the cabin. It ultimately had to be ferried back to San Francisco without passengers.

The plane sat for three days, flew a short test flight, and then was confinde to domestic flying. But another San Francisco – Houston flight was canceled for maintenance on April 29.

In May it returned to Singapore service, but was grounded again in Singapore and ferried back to San Francisco for more testing.

On June 4, it flew San Francisco – Singapore again, and the return had to be cancelled. Once again it flew back empty to San Francisco.

After roughly six days of maintenance, United tried San Francisco – London, but the June 14 return canceled. It flew empty back to San Francisco on June 15.

Now today it’s slated to be flying from San Francisco to Boeing’s Moses Lake facility.

United is scheduled to send the aircraft back for remedial work because United’s own maintenance organization apparently hasn’t been able to resolve the repeated issues. The plane is a lemon.

JonNYC suggests that the problem is “not minor” but should be a straightforward repair for Boeing. So far United has taken delivery of five of these new flagship Boeing 787-9s with the Elevated interior.