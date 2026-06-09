United’s Premium Regional Jet Rollout Gets Weird As The Plane Re-Enters Service With Its Old Cabin

by Gary Leff

Later this year, United Airlines is launching the ‘CRJ-450’ aircraft, taking the most-hated regional jet stripping it down to 41 seats, adding first class, a closet and Starlink wifi to sell it as a premium small-market connector.

The front overhead bins that don’t fit much get removed (passengers normally have to gate check their carry-on anyway) and the plane gets a luggage closet. We’ll see larger bins in economy. These planes will will be operated by SkyWest start this fall, mainly connecting smaller cities to Denver and Chicago O’Hare.

United rolled this out at its media day in March. But now, apparently, they’ve taken the prototype plane with this new cabin, ripped out the changes, and reverted it back to its original, uncomfortable configuration?

Enilria suggests that the new regional jet configuration doesn’t yet have FAA approval. Changes to the design must be significant to undo the modifications, or the plan is being pushed off.

It’s been suggested by a United spokesperson that the CRJ-450 configuration was really just a stunt for media day and the version shown in March was never actually intended to fly. Boeing using plywood on an unfinished Boeing 787 vibes, tricking the media back in 2014.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Oof. Kirby must’ve wanted to join in Delta’s XLR seat-fiasco.

    “Boeing using plywood on an unfinished Boeing 787 vibes…” (not too far off these days with the delays on the 77X/8/9…)

  3. Question: How many passengers did the “new cabin” support as opposed to the “original, uncomfortable configuration?”

  5. @Denver Refugee — Depends on your definition of “support”… are you referring to capacity, as in, of passengers and crew, or do you mean, like, ‘makes them feel whole,’ because… it’s a CJR450, and I’m not sure anyone, even on a ‘new’ cabin, is gonna feel ‘support’ in such a tiny thang.

  6. Bad news day for United. They can’t fly their new interiors and they get cucked again by Singapore Airlines with *Southwest*.

  7. @Christopher J Raehl – There’s your answer as to “why” right there.

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