Using A VPN Could Subject You To Government Surveillance, Senators Warn [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. @ Gary — Well, what’s worse, exposing my banking and loyalty program passwords to thieves in airport lounges, airplanes and hotels, or waiving my right to privacy?

  2. @ Gene – Why the knee-jerk reaction? Gary didn’t lecture you on what to do. He only relayed info. Your preference whether to trust the government is your own business. Nobody cares about it.

  3. Fun Fact: Unless you have a very specific use case such as remote access to company systems, you probably don’t need a VPN. Ordinary TLS and DoH are more than adequate.

  4. @ Mike — Why the personal attack? What was offensive about my comment? I was simply pointing out that not using a VPN may not be a great option, either.

  5. Trying to process the sale of the Greenbriar, a beautiful resort. The Justice family really could never afford it. I’ve only been a guest at a few Omni hotels, I’m not sure how this level of luxury will fit with Omni.

  7. So according to this stable genius Senator all you have to do to maintain your privacy is give up your privacy. What could possibly go wrong?

  9. @ Gene- Totally agree with you. I like a lot of people are just using a VPN when I travel because I don’t want to leave email, bank accounts, loyalty program accounts etc…vulnerable to hacking. Been using a VPN for years and I think that is a big reason my accounts have never been hacked yet even though I’ve been fortunate to travel all over the world at this point and have used a ton of public wifi. I credit VPNs for helping to keep my accounts safe and wouldn’t travel without them. Also want to mention that it has actually been the times I might have accidentally not had my VPN on when overseas that I run into trouble. One time my bank saw I was overseas and froze my account.

  10. Hey, Gary, friend, ole pal, as a website owner and thot leader, what can you tell about us commenters by our IP address, VPN or lack thereof?

    Where are the anti-privacy folks to pretend this is to ‘save the children’ or that we shouldn’t care ‘unless we have something to hide’… meanwhile, data brokers harvesting us like those tripods in War of the Worlds. *that sound*

  11. What’s wrong with foot thing? I get that gleff doesn’t like feet (he’s made that abundantly clear) but are you not permitted to put your feet anywhere in your personal space? I regularly sit cross legged with socks (and even bare feet if flying in flip flops). If airlines don’t want you footing, they should put up signs or make announcements. I agree that feet to seat back breaches social norms/decency but it’s 100% lawful IMO. I’m with the FA here.

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