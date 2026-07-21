Washington Dulles Changed Bidding Rules And Lawmakers Stepped In—Now Ireland’s Government Will Run Its New VIP Terminal

Washington Dulles is going to get a new PS-style premium terminal. While PS wanted to run it, the airport picked the Irish government instead – after lawmakers weighed in favoring the foreign government.

Washington Dulles has chosen daa International, the international arm of Ireland’s state-owned airport company, to build and operate a private terminal for passengers flying commercial. daa has promised the airport authority at least $125 million in ground rent and minimum guaranteed revenue over a 30 year lease.

This is not an airport lounge. Travelers will arrive at a separate building, hand over their luggage, clear dedicated security, wait in private suites with food and bar service, and then be driven across the tarmac directly to their aircraft.

It is the same basic product that PS operates at Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Miami, with much of the private-aviation ground experience without chartering a private jet. I expect the facility to open in late 2029 or early 2030 – unless delayed by litigation.

No opening date has been announced yet



FAA review is still required.



The airport is providing a 30-month construction allowance



So if the agreement is executed this year, we’d be looking at 2029 at the earliest

The airport has been working on this for years. They put out a solicitation in 2023 that used a two-stage “Best Value” process. The amount of money paid to the airport mattered, but it wasn’t just an auction.

There was an experience requirement that included “TSA screening services and direct access to gated commercial aircraft” for at least two consecutive years, along with relevant airport, TSA or Customs, and airline references. That would only have permitted PS – no one else has that exact experience.

However, the airport authority announced its intention to award the concession daa. PS protested, arguing that they didn’t have the experience the airport announced was necessary (and that they were improperly crediting experience from other daa group companies in operating private terminals generally, though those lacked the specific TSA/CBP experience required).

MWAA then canceled the procurement and issued a replacement solicitation in September 2025 with no explanation.

It converted the decision-making framework from “Best Value” to “Highest Price, Technically Acceptable.” Once an offer passed the minimum technical requirements, the highest bidder wins.

The experience requirement was changed to allow for more general airport passenger service at a similar-sized airport.

The airport, then, could award the contract to the Irish government because they no longer said the winner needed to have experience working with U.S. airport security and immigration and with private screening followed by direct access to commercial aircraft.

daa’s local partner was Potomac Holdings, a Virginia company whose principals include former TSA and Customs and Border Protection officials.

Potomac retained the Klein/Johnson Group effective September 1, 2025, according to its federal lobbying registration. Two months later, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Representatives Suhas Subramanyam, James Walkinshaw and Don Beyer wrote to MWAA on Potomac’s behalf.

The letter emphasized Potomac’s Virginia roots and the federal security experience of its leadership.

Members of Congress advocate for local companies all the time, but it never says they were actually advocating for an Irish government company. I actually wonder if they even knew.

After the letter, the airport modified the solicitation again, removing the requirement of “reasonableness, completeness, and realism” of financial offers as well. The airport was no longer committing to evaluate whether an offer was economically realistic. It merely had to determine that the number had been submitted properly.

The airport authority says reaosonableness doesn’t matter, since the contract provides a minimum revenue guarantee. But the financial realism review was in there for a reason – operators default, seek concessions, or learn that their business can’t support the bid.

LAX, Atlanta, DFW and Miami now have PS terminals. Dulles would be on the cusp of one opening except for their unusual contracting process that’s dragged on for three years. And now a federal lawsuit will move forward, perhaps delaying things further.

PS sued over the contracting process in federal court, but a judge refused to act until the airport authority had actually awarded anything for them to have a dispute over. That’s now changed.

PS filed a bid protest in May.



The airport authority denied the protest, and they’ve approved the award to daa.

I’d expect a federal lawsuit to go forward now, seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction before the contract gets executed. Then discovery would proceed into the original procurement cancellation, how the bids were evaluated, and communications involving daa, Potomac Holdings and public officials.

However, this is an uphill case. There’s broad discretion in airport procurements and their contracting rules do allow for highest-price, technically acceptable concessions deals. The bidders were minimally-qualified and they picked the deal with the highest cash value to the airport. And without a smoking gun of corruption, that may be all that matters.

I have no particular interest or concern in what company runs a private terminal for commercial passengers at Dulles airport. However, the deal doesn’t look clean and the airport authority has been unwilling to explain the reasons for canceling the first competition, the basis for changing the experience standard, or other irregularities in picking the winner. That’s not acceptable.

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