American Airlines Is Emailing Passengers To Announce They’ll Be Flying To Donald J. Trump Airport

American Airlines is e-mailing passengers booked to fly to West Palm Beach, to let them know they’re flying to President Donald J. Trump International Airport.
The airport’s IATA code will change from PBI to DJT on August 18. When American loaded its schedule change last weekend, that triggered a ‘schedule change’ for reservations booked to fly to the airport. That meant an email to affected customres, and also an app push alert “stating that the reason for this notification was due to the airport code changing, and that no action is required on their part.”
Subject: Your flight to/from West Palm Beach
Earlier, you received a schedule change notification for an upcoming trip involving President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
No changes have been made to your scheduled flights, and no action is required on your part.
You received this notification because the airport code is changing from PBI to DJT on Aug. 18, and you will now see that reflected in your reservation details on the American Airlines app and on aa.com.
Thank you for choosing American Airlines. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon.
Reservations agents are being given the following talking points, to respond to customers calling in about the notification:
Here’s the script that agents were given to defend the name change. It’s unusual that American Airlines even puts the Trump name on airport departure screens – they do not generally put airport names in addition to cities on those screens, except where there’s more than one airport in the same city (like New York LaGuardia and JFK, Washington’s National and Dulles).
Comments
As long as it is named that I will not fly there.
When he’s finally out, we’re gonna rename it to ‘PDO.’
@Rob – Amazing how bad TDS impacts people. Get over yourself – it is an airport! He isn’t making money off you flying there. On the other hand if you prefer to fly to another airport and drive to Palm Beach then you are going out of your way and only hurting yourself (which is certainly fine with me). I love the anger and upset posts by those with TDS that hate anything that involves their President. The stock market is near an all time high and I’m making more than ever – that is all that really matters and anyone can benefit. It is all about the market, defense and protecting our borders. He has done a great job on each and I frankly don’t care (and neither do most Americans) about the social issues or petty concerns you have with him.
@Retired Gambler — Bahaha! @Rob got you so good! Do another paragraph. Go on. Can’t wait.
@Retired Gambler,
They don’t have TDS, they’re just retarded. If you ignore them, they will eventually go away.
@Retired Gambler. Glad you’re doing so well. “May the odds be ever in your favor!”
@Retired Gambler — Don’t listen to @Kevin! Keep going! *wink*
Hey Rob – good for you! Next time you come to Palm Beach just fly into Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock and enjoy your short drive over.
As far as I’m concerned, Palm Beach no longer has an airport! And if many boycott that airport, their daily operations count will decrease resulting in less monies given to support that airport to operate!
@Rob
@Helen P
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Why doesn’t it just say DJT? Looks like word vomit.
Also TDS isn’t real. It’s just gobbledygook. Lot of self hate in the comments.