American Airlines Is Emailing Passengers To Announce They’ll Be Flying To Donald J. Trump Airport

American Airlines is e-mailing passengers booked to fly to West Palm Beach, to let them know they’re flying to President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The airport’s IATA code will change from PBI to DJT on August 18. When American loaded its schedule change last weekend, that triggered a ‘schedule change’ for reservations booked to fly to the airport. That meant an email to affected customres, and also an app push alert “stating that the reason for this notification was due to the airport code changing, and that no action is required on their part.”

Subject: Your flight to/from West Palm Beach Earlier, you received a schedule change notification for an upcoming trip involving President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. No changes have been made to your scheduled flights, and no action is required on your part. You received this notification because the airport code is changing from PBI to DJT on Aug. 18, and you will now see that reflected in your reservation details on the American Airlines app and on aa.com. Thank you for choosing American Airlines. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon.

Reservations agents are being given the following talking points, to respond to customers calling in about the notification:

Here’s the script that agents were given to defend the name change. It’s unusual that American Airlines even puts the Trump name on airport departure screens – they do not generally put airport names in addition to cities on those screens, except where there’s more than one airport in the same city (like New York LaGuardia and JFK, Washington’s National and Dulles).

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