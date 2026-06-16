Wheelchair Passenger Says British Airways Wouldn’t Let Her Fly New York – London Alone Because She Might Need Bathroom Help

Samanta Bullock says British Airways denied her boarding on a New York – London flight because she was in a wheelchair traveling alone, and they said that crew could not help her get to the lavatory or evacuate her in an emergency. After hours of discussion, she says she was moved to an American Airlines flight without her permission, and American also asked whether she could get to the toilet on her own.

Flight attendants don’t have to provide intimate care in the lavatory.



But it appears here that British Airways treated cabin assistance they are required to provide — moving a disabled passenger via aisle chair to and from the lavatory — as if it were prohibited personal care. BA itself acknowledges the obligation for crew to help passengers “move between your seat and the toilets,” but not to provide assistance in the lavatory or lift and transfer passengers who cannot do so themselves.



The passenger says she did not ask for lavatory-style assistance, only to push her in an aisle chair from her seat to the bathroom.

The passenger says she was in New York for a fashion show her firm was running and for a UN conference on disability rights. After “hours of discussions,” she says she was moved to an American Airlines flight, and that while they asked her a similar lavatory question she was able to travel with them while she’d been denied travel on BA, and that she recorded everything.

She says she had pre-booked assistance, was on time, had all of her documents and regularly flies British Airways including transatlantic and that she has flown independently for more than 30 years.

Here’s what to know about the situation.

An airline can ask a passenger whether they can transfer themselves from their seat to an aisle chair without crew lifting them. They can ask whether the passenger needs a companion for personal care, lifting, communication, or safety tasks.

An airline cannot exclude a passenger traveling in a wheelcahir alone (blanket rule) and must make an individualized assessement.

The Air Carrier Access Act applies here, as well as U.K. law for the British airline. BA must provide assistance moving to and from the lavatory if needed as long as it doesn’t involve lifting or carrying the passenger.

Bullock feels it’s not fair to effectively require her to travel with an assistant, since that doubles her cost. That’s actually not true when traveling in or departing from the United States! In the limited cases where an airline can require an assistant for travel (such as related to potential evacuation), and where the passenger believes the assistant is not necessary, then the airline cannot charge for the assistant’s transportation.

Samanta Bullock may have been one of the least convenient disabled passengers for British Airways to push off. Her LinkedIn describes her as CEO of an inclusion firm and one of the “Power 100 Most Influential Disabled People in the UK.” She is a former Brazilian wheelchair tennis athlete and ParaPanAm silver medalist, an adaptive-fashion figure, model, and consultant. She became a wheelchair user after a gunshot accident at age 14. She wasn’t going to go silently into that good night.

And here it looks like BA in New York handled this poorly and as an outlier. BA deals with wheelchair passengers every day. The lavatory question is odd, because some passengers use catheters or continence clothing. She passenger had all of her paperwork and booked assistance. It appears that hte airline didn’t actually determine that she could not self-transfer to and from an aisle chair.

What the passenger could have done here is asked for the airline’s Complaints Resolution Official, which they’re required to make available. They can overrule other personnel at the airline except for a pilot’s safety assessment.