Why I Always Pick The Business Class Bulkhead, Even With Galley Noise And Lavatory Traffic

I get a lot of questions from readers along the lines of ‘what seats should I choose on my flight?’ And I certainly have opinions on this, but I’ll either respond with a long discussion of the different seat choices or I’ll answer the question with a question – because there are always tradeoffs, and people have different preferences balancing those. There’s no right answer most of the time!

I have a bit of an idiosyncratic preference for the bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin when I’m flying business class. And most people would disagree. In fact, in many cases the first row of business class is going to be unpopular, for two reasons:

It’s usually right behind the galley. You’ll be more likely to hear galley noise, and on a long flight in business class when you’re trying to sleep that may be disturbing. (The light from the galley may also be bothersome, as it shines through the curtains separating it from the cabin.)

You’ll be more likely to hear galley noise, and on a long flight in business class when you’re trying to sleep that may be disturbing. (The light from the galley may also be bothersome, as it shines through the curtains separating it from the cabin.) It’s also frequently right behind the lavatory. That means there will be more foot traffic going past your seat and back as passengers get up to use the loo. Some people find that, too, disturbing.

And I agree with those criticisms! I just have a stronger preference not to see as many people.

Many business class cabins feel like an endless sea of people. It’s not coach, to be sure, but it’s not a serene and uncrowded environment. Here’s the forward business class cabin on a British Airways Airbus A350:



British Airways Airbus A350 Business Class

One of the things I like best about first class, even subpar first class products like on American Airlines, is that there aren’t a lot of people in the cabin. You don’t see many people! I find the absence of crowds far more peaceful, and a crowded cabin not to be relaxing. As I say, this is my own idiosyncratic preference.

Of course sitting in row 1 of a British Airways Airbus A350 you’re still in a very large cabin with a lot of other business class passengers, but most of the time you’re facing forward and you do not see them. The walls of the seats aren’t very high, and if you’re seated farther back you’ll realize just how surrounded you are any time you get up (to go to the lavatory, to get personal items out of overhead bins).

Sitting in the back of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 similarly feels like you’re in a morass of people, which you won’t notice in as pronounced a way seated at the bulkhead.



Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 Business Class

Another feature of the bulkhead is that you may get extra room. Singapore Airlines is one example, though of course many airlines also now sell the bulkhead in business class as a separate premium product – the Virgin Atlantic ‘Retreat Suite’, JetBlue ‘Mint Studio’, and the new American Airlines Flagship Suite Preferred seat that we’ll see in the coming months.

I think Singapore though is the best illustration of this difference. Seats feel like they aren’t spaced very far apart. Sitting in a regular business class seat your feet angle underneath the seat in front of you. I get claustrophobic (first world problems to be sure, most passengers are in coach). Here’s business class on a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777:



Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 Business Seat

In contrast, business class in the bulkhead row on the same aircraft is much more spacious with no seat in front to angle under.



Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 Bulkhead Business Seat

At a minimum you may just get a counter in front of you if you’re seated in the bulkhead row. That’s still something! Here’s Air France:



Air France Business Class

Sometimes that space is used for a snack set up, such as here on KLM. Many will consider that a disadvantage but honestly it doesn’t bother me.



