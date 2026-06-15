Why Smugglers Keep Hiding Dubai Gold In Aircraft Lavatories [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- This was just bad luck, a routine check that turned up gold smuggling. But it turns out that such smuggling from Dubai to India especially is common. It’s the result of moving money out of Dubai, high Indian import duties creating an arbitrage opportunity, and strong gold demand in India.
India levies high taxes on gold imports to generate revenue. Last month the government raised the import duty from 6% to 15% (10% basic customs duty + 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess) pushing the total tax burden including GST to 18.45%. High taxes create an illicit market.
Smuggled gold captures the tax amount for the smugglers who buy in Dubai and sell in India below the official price but still pocket a large margin, in a country where gold has cultural, religious, and social importance.
Gold worth,upwards of ₹4.26 crore seized at #Ahmedabad Airport from an #IndiGo flight arriving from #Dubai.
The #Gold was hidden inside a speaker box of the aircraft's front lavatory
Authorities recovered,
1. 24 gold biscuits
2. Weight 2.8 kg
3. Purity 999#avgeek @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/ChBW1WBvaG
— Vasishta (@vasishtanagalla) June 13, 2026
- On a United flight from Fort Lauderdale to Newark, a man on speakerphone loudly insulted and berated a woman who politely asked him to quiet down before takeoff. The crew moved her to an upgraded seat, but did not remove him. That was controversial, what do you think?
This happened on United Flight 1161 from Fort Lauderdale to Newark a couple of days ago.
This lady asked this guy if he could stop talking so loudly. He was speaking to someone on his phone and had them on speakerphone. This was prior to takeoff.
As you can see he didn’t like… https://t.co/6QyytY8DbK pic.twitter.com/Ka66Ps1vse
— 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 13, 2026
- ‘What’s grosser than gross?’ fish slime on your United Airlines checked bag edition.
16-hour delay. United gave us a motel so disgusting I didn’t want my belongings touching anything. My suitcase sat on a hot plane for 14 hours & came back covered in fish slime, smelled so bad I had to throw it away. My clothes are in trash bags. They’re refusing to replace it! pic.twitter.com/b4vQNsh6Yt
— Susan B 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@suerb2) June 13, 2026
- This is one of the two social media complaints I see made against airlines the most that involve photos. It’s such a terrible customer experience.
Airlines force customers to gate check bags when there’s still plenty of space, because they want to do it early rather than late – when customers have already boarded, spend time looking for bin space and would have to return to the front of the aircraft at the last minute in the precious moments prior to scheduled pushback.
They don’t know exactly how much bin space is left, so they’re proactive to the detriment of passengers, prioritizing exact on-time departure over customer experience (or onboard communication). There’s a logic to it, but for the passengers whose bags have been confiscated unnecessarily it’s crushing.
@AmericanAir Stop lying to your customers as we board about bin space. Require check at the gate and then board to find MUMTIPLE EMPTY BINS! STOP LYING!! pic.twitter.com/SvjNkSXPeP
— Michelle Ribaudo (@michelleribaudo) June 13, 2026
- 50% transfer bonus from Citi ThankYou Rewards to ALL Accor Live Limitless through July 18. That means Citi points transfer 1,000 -> 750 Accor points, and those are worth 2 euro cents apiece.
So each 1,000 Citi points are worth $17.35 towards a hotel stay (you’re getting 1.735 cents per Citi point which is pretty good, considering there are no capacity controls on redemption – you just use the points to cover relevant cash costs).
- European Pop Icon INNA Has Released a Wizz Air-themed song… It’s Actually Quite Catchy
Comments
Good on United for upgrading that lady. Nice to see recent stories of airlines enforcing their own rules and rewarding those who follow them, too.