Why Smugglers Keep Hiding Dubai Gold In Aircraft Lavatories [Roundup]

India levies high taxes on gold imports to generate revenue. Last month the government raised the import duty from 6% to 15% (10% basic customs duty + 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess) pushing the total tax burden including GST to 18.45%. High taxes create an illicit market.

Smuggled gold captures the tax amount for the smugglers who buy in Dubai and sell in India below the official price but still pocket a large margin, in a country where gold has cultural, religious, and social importance.