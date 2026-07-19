Why Your Flight Is Still Delayed Long After The Weather Clears—How Splitting Up Planes And Crews Makes Disruptions Multiply

Weather wreaks havoc with airline operations, but it can also become an excuse. There may be clear skies where you are, where you’re flying, and everywhere in-between but earlier in the day the same place you’ll be on was affected by weather and your flight delay is treated as weather-related (and so the airline owes you nothing).
While weather is an excuse-all, it often really is an excuse. Passengers shouldn’t want an airline to try to fly when it’s dangerous. Lightning will shut down the ramp. But some airlines are better in weather than others, and better recovering from weather than others.
Delta used to run a great operation. Much of the time they can still be marginally more on-time than peers, but when major events hit they struggle more than others with recovey. That’s largely been pinned on their pilot contract and how they have to sequentially contact pilots to pick up open trips in a way that takes too long to actually get flights out.
I flew American Airlines out of Washington’s National airport last week when the airport’s operations were shut down due to weather. Our inbound aircraft diverted to Baltimore, and when the airport re-opened it (and many other flights) had to get back into the air. That caused a three hour delay that wasn’t American’s fault.
It was all attributable to weather, but we experienced another hour-long delay after the plane was on the ground and the previous passengers had deplaned. We were missing one flight attendant to operate the flight. They never showed up, and were eventually replaced by another crewmember that American had on reserve.
I had gotten to the airport a couple of hours before my flight because I was done for the day, and I hit the Capital One Landing which remains my favorite bank ‘lounge’ by far.
After sitting there awhile, I moved to the American Airlines Admirals Club on the E concourse. This remains my favorite Admirals Club space.
It was semi-busy, because of the weather disruption, and the sign out front that lounge day passes were suspended almost made sense. But I noted a few days ago seeing this sign out front of Philadephia A West around noon when that place was completely empty.
I saw a similar ‘no day passes’ sign out in front of the Admirals Club in the Philadelphia airport B-C connector before 8 a.m. when that place was largely deserted as well. In my experience these signs are just left there and can reasonably be ignored. Just go up to the desk and ask to use a day pass – you may or may not be welcomed, but that’s largely independent of whether the sign is out. This matters because day passes are now marketed to both Citi Executive and AAdvantage Globe cardmembers.
It wouldn’t be an airport, of course, without an emotional support dog checking into a lounge right after me.
And just as the Philadelphia Flagship’s soda dispenser wasn’t functioning last weekend, the Coke Freestyle machine here wasn’t either (it only dispensed water).
The hour-long delay waiting for crew was actually more frustrating than the three hour delay waiting for a plane. That’s because American did not post the delay until around the original departure time. And there was no indication of when they might show up, we kept getting told they were on the ground and would be there any minute. So everyone stood around the gate for an hour (some pople sat, but there aren’t close to enough seats on the concourse).
That delay was crew. And at root it’s because American doesn’t have all of its flight attendants travel together across a sequence of flights.
When a single flight delays into a hub, that can cause delays across several more flights.
- That plane will be operating another flight
- So will pilots who go their separate way
- And flight attendants disperse
When planes and crew travel together, one delayed flight delays the next one. When they don’t, delays multiply. It isn’t easy to keep everyone – flight attendants and pilots together completely – they have different maximum legal and contractual duty periods. But skewing in that direction is better for reliability.
Legacy American (prior to being taken over by US Airways) often favored keeping crews, and sometimes crews plus aircraft, together for reliability, but this wasn’t universal. Here’s a crew-pairing paper from decades ago on keeping crews with aircraft as long as practicable. Twenty years ago American said it had “increased crew co-pairing with the aircraft” to improve dependability.
US Airways tended to disperse planes, pilots and crew much more broadly. However, in 2021 American began selectively reversing the dispersion. 97% of cockpit and cabin crews transiting DFW from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. were connecting together.
Alaska Airlines has actually been “teaming” keeping pilots and flight attendants together for multiple segments about a third of the time.
It generally makes the most sense to keep tails and crews together across hubs, especially during heavy congestion periods, late in the day, and during periods likely to be disrupted by weather (like summer evenings in the Northeast).
Comments
American Airlines Admirals Club on the E concourse is nice, especially when i was there, last year, when my AA flightvwas delayed an hour, and then AA was calling me becaused it moved the deparure up 15 minutes and i had to finally realize that my ringing phone was not a scam call but AA calling me and I hurried down the stairs to the gate to be the last paasenger to embark.
AA Admirals Flagship lounges in MIA ORD, and JFK are better.
AA’s loyalty to PHL and its reliance on BA’s decidedly average Sapphire lounge (if not closed) in IAD prevents me from being too loyal to AA at its continued use of DCA as a hub.
Here’s how it played at JFK yesterday on AA525 JFK MIA.
– Arrive at gate from lounge for 11:05a boarding, 11:45a departure. No aircraft. Ask gate agent, who shrugs and says it’s still in the hanger. I mention the ON TIME on the board and she says that’s what they tell me.
– 11:15a announcement of gate change. It’s a long walk to new gate and we don’t finish boarding until 12:45p. Bags aren’t loaded, they’re still at the first gate. Thunderstorm hits, ramp closes.
– 1:30p ramp opens and bags arrive for loading. Captain reports new routing will require more fuel but there’s a long line waiting. Gate agent boards and tells everyone they can get off the aircraft if they want, and about 1/2 do. 1:40p the fuel truck arrives and finishes at 1:50p. We have a window for departure but 1/2 the passengers have to reboard, which takes another 30 minutes. Another thunderstorm, ramp closes.
– 3:00p we push from gate. Taxiways are clogged, we’re getting nowhere for an hour. Captain says with all this taxi even the extra fuel isn’t enough and we have to go back to gate. Return takes another hour. Long wait for fuel trucks, plus captain ops for more water and recatering. Gate agent invites passengers to deboard, about 1/2 do again.
– At 5:00p Captain says we have another window to depart. Another 30 minutes to get passengers back on. Gate agent announces she’s lost count of who is on or off and all boarding passes must be rescanned. Tries using a mobile scanner but it’s taking over a minute per passenger. She gives up after 4 people. Much discussion with Captain. Another storm starts, ramp closes.
– At 5:45p, people are losing it. Captain senses the shift and orders everyone off the plane. Says crew are in no danger of timing out but we need a reset.
– At 6:00p gate agent announces crew has timed out. Replacement crew is in the airport and on the way. At 7:00p, no crew and no updates from gate. At 8:00p, no crew and no updates from gate. Crowd getting restless. A captain arrives to cheers. He’s not our captain, just using the computer. At 9:00p, another announcement that crew is in the airport and on the way. 10:00p, flight rescheduled for 10:30a Sunday.
No one can fix the weather, that’s not on AA. But the series of operational bad decisions that continued throughout the day are just mind-boggling. From start to finish it’s just a disaster of mistakes that compound the situation to the point it’s not recoverable.
the mental midget sitting in his dry house in Texas as floods surround him is the last person to have a clue what goes on in the real world.
The NE was absolutely slammed by thunderstorms and heavy rain on top of Canadian smoke yesterday.
Not a single carrier that operates from there came away unscathed.
Republic – which flies RJs for multiple airlines – cancelled 37% of its operation yesterday.
NYC based B6 cancelled 28%.
DL, the carrier that operates the most mainline flights in the cities that was impacted by hours long ATC delays, cancelled 9% of its flights but had a 28% on-time which was better than every other airline that has large NE operations except Republic, which, as noted, cancelled over 1/3 of its flights. UA’s cancellation rate was 1% better than DL’s but their on-time was 12% worse.
There is no silver bullet and there is no escaping that aviation of any kind doesn’t work in severe weather, which the US gets plenty of in the summer.
Writing dumb articles when the operations of multiple airlines melted down clearly misses the reality of the situation
At a certain point, airlines shouldn’t be able to just blaming the weather, and get away with it, but for the most, especially in the US, they certainly do.
Like, ok, severe weather at origin, on route, or destination (if unavoidable)… I get it; out of their control. However, weather at a third location (airline operations decided your aircraft assigned to your flight came from there; has nothing to do with your route). That really should be on the airline, not you.
And… everyone knows where I’m going here… if the airline can’t operate within a reasonable time, if it’s under their control (in my opinion, including that third thing above), they outta at least get you on the next available flight, even if it’s on a competitor (bring back Rule 240), and have a duty of care (and compensation) akin to UK/EU261. Now, some of you are gonna shill HARD for the industry on here, and that’s predictable, but at some point, airlines need take better responsibility for their failures, instead of just blaming ‘weather’ and telling everyone else to ‘pound sand’ or ‘kick rocks.’
For now, yes, comprehensive travel insurance is the single best way for travelers to avoid loss on prepaid accommodation and tours at their destinations, and of course build time into your schedules (arrive a day early, if needed, especially if you’re the President of Mexico trying to fly Delta to NYC for the Word Cup Final…) Otherwise, you’ll have to become your own Old School travel agent scrambling last-minute paying top-dollar for a new itinerary (like she did getting a private jet to Teterboro in the middle of the night.)
@Tim Dunn: “Writing dumb articles when the operations of multiple airlines melted down clearly misses the reality of the situation”
Writing “Dunn” posts in the comments that miss the point of the article is worse.
Gary was not criticizing the airlines for experiencing issues yesterday. What you seemed to fail to grasp is that he was pointing out that some carriers are better than others in recovering back to normal AFTER the weather disruption has passed. And one of the reasons is some airlines try to keep planes, pilots, and flight attendants together when passing through a hub, while others split them up.
Gary is correct – if an inbound plane is late, but the crews and plane are going three different directions for the outbound operation, that single inbound delay cascades into three outbound ones. It increases the chances of crews timing out, or of flights missing airport curfews, or it complicates gate availability (as the inbound jet waits for other inbound crew) so additional flights get impacted – when skies are blue and winds are calm.
Why do airlines split crews? Economics. Take Delta – the pilots have one of the richest contracts in the industry, which isn’t limited to just pay. It includes work rules (duty time limits, minimum daily pay provisions, etc) that lead to schedules where pilots may only work 2/3rds of the typical day the (non union) flight attendants work. (In fairness, FAR 117 rules also contribute to this difference, but the pilot contract definitely does too). So, it saves Delta money to not have the flight attendants work the shorter days the pilots work (you need less of them). But, to have the flight attendants work their longer, full day, they have to work with several different pilots at a minimum.
It works when the airline is running on time. But it backfires when it isn’t, and produces exponential delays during attempts to recover. That’s what we have seen recently and that’s what Gary is pointing out.
@ 1900: “Like, ok, severe weather at origin, on route, or destination (if unavoidable)… I get it; out of their control. However, weather at a third location (airline operations decided your aircraft assigned to your flight came from there; has nothing to do with your route). That really should be on the airline, not you.”
You do realize airlines run on very thin operating margins, right? Even the best airline posts only single-digit profits. If you required an airline to either: A) compensate passengers because the efficient use of an aircraft meant scheduling the plane to go SEA – SLC – DFW – ATL, and your “DFW-ATL” is delayed because of SLC weather is now “in control of the airline”, or B) have airlines schedule planes to ONLY fly SEA – SLC, and SLC – DFW, and DFW – ATL back and forth so they don’t have an upstream “weather delay” to point at … which is a WAY less an efficient use of resources (times don’t work into banks, planes sit at outstation gates longer, wrong size planes fly at wrong time of day, crews don’t work ideal hours so you need more of them, and on and on)… both ideas greatly increase the cost of operating an airline. Which means the costs get passed on to consumers, and fares go up. Businesses always do that – if operating costs go up, so does the cost of the product. But keep pushing for higher airline costs – like a lot of left leaning political ideas, it will benefit a small few while making things worse for the majority.
@Pilot Paul — Interesting, because the airlines in Europe and Canada handle their consumer-friendly regulations, operate relatively reliably, and still maintain reasonable profits. So, are American corporations weak? No, they’ve just lobbied to prevent consumer protections, and instead can shift the burden of their failures onto consumers. No, you can’t blame weather and safety for nearly everything, because it often isn’t just that; it’s often a business decision, and if that’s the case, there’s a cost-benefit, and currently most leverage is on the side of the corporation, not the consumers. During the next round of bailouts, which inevitably will come during a recession or whatever ‘crisis,’ I think a passenger rights legislation (like the ones I so often speak of) is the bare minimum stipulation for taxpayers yet again handing money over to these for-profit companies.
“Interesting, because the airlines in Europe and Canada handle their consumer-friendly regulations, operate relatively reliably, and still maintain reasonable profits.”
Right – reasonable profits. Which isn’t the same as managing similar costs. And as predicted, there are two consequences to businesses that have to manage increased costs to operate. Either the product provided (tickets) are more expensive, which they can be with European and Canadian carriers vs. US airline ticket prices. Or – as something you might not wish to support, their labor costs are significantly lower because they pay their workers far less.
Airlines in other countries maintain competitive ticket prices on the backs of their employees. Pilots at British Airways and Emirates (for example) make only about 50% of what pilots flying similar planes, on the same routes, make at Delta. For Air Canada, it’s maybe 55%. And when those pilots go to management, seeking raises to bring themselves just somewhat closer to their peers – the answer is, “No – we can’t afford to pay you those rates.” Remember Air Canada’s recent threats to strike, over their latest contract? The new one is what brought them up to about 55% of Delta’s pay. And it’s not limited to pilots – you’ll find the same it true with flight attendants, gate agents, ramp workers, etc. And I’m not talking about “third world” countries where $2.50/hr US to throw bags is a living wage. This is the reality for crews throughout Europe, the Middle East, Australia, etc.
International airlines compete with everyone on the large routes – and if one region has higher costs, the businesses in that region have to stay competitive by saving money somewhere else. Europe’s aggressive rules have resulted in worse working conditions for their employers. Like it or not, that’s the truth.
So – you’re right. There are similar profit MARGINS with airlines worldwide. But many international airlines achieve that same profit margin by negating their higher costs with lower employee pay. And more expensive rules will either mean higher fares or even worse working conditions for employees. Econ 101.
Years back before the merger AA began to keep crew on the same plane during their duty and then the US Air mentality took over. It means crew are usually changing planes more than twice during duty day. That becomes problematic during weather because either the plane or the crew is there but the other is not. Presumably like banking it’s cheaper.
But most people are under the assumption the airline is going to take care of them. I do not have that elusion and therefore get where I want to go. I’m at DCA right now and I’ve already researched and written down my alternate flights (keeping me in first).
@Pilot Paul (and @George Romey, and @Tim Dunn, since you all are taking the industry’s side here) — Your attempt(s) to re-frame of this as a ‘debate’ over labor costs vs. consumer protection is a false dichotomy. Airlines are free to negotiate the labor contracts they choose, but they should not be permitted to build business models that externalize all operational risk onto the passenger. If an airline chooses an ‘efficient’ scheduling model that is prone to ‘exponential delays’ when weather hits, that is a conscious business strategy, not an ‘Act of God.’ When that strategy fails, the ‘cost’ of that failure should be borne by the corporation that designed the system, not the passenger who was sold a service that the airline knew was fragile. Relying on passengers to act as their own ‘travel agents’ to fix systemic industry failures is the definition of a broken consumer market. This is kind of my ‘hill to die on,’ friends.
I have personally been victim of the weather excuse knowing full well weather wasn’t not a consideration. But the airlines have used it for so long it comes naturally. With the age of the internet, phones and weather apps, they need to stop
@1990: Nothing “false” here whatsoever. Look at other items the marketplace consumes, where the government places different restrictions, rules, limits, or requirements and how they are differently priced. Gas in CA vs (anywhere else) is the easiest example, even when CA isn’t using their specially formulated brand in the summer, but is using the same as everyone else in the winter. Higher taxes and regulatory requirements = higher gas prices passed on to consumers in CA alone. It’s not “taking the industry’s side” – that is being realistic that every change demanded, whether by the marketplace or by the government, comes with consequences. Most often, the consequence is higher prices for the consumer.
Cars are another example – in the US over the past 20 years, features like backup cameras, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, etc. have become mandatory instead of optional. Do you think the relative price of cars didn’t increase as a result? And I’m not arguing against safety features or the role of government in ensuring we have safe products and a robust oversight structure. We do need that, and I’m in favor of it. But it’s naive to believe the significant cost increase in a new car since 2006 is unrelated to increased regulatory requirements. The average new car in 2006 cost $28,000. Based on inflation that’s equivalent to -/+ $47,000 in July 2026. But today, the average new car costs $49,000+. I wonder why the $2,000+ got tacked on…
Sorry, @1990. I just cannot agree with you. Airline operations are an extremely complex business, with a lot of the things that control the outcome out of the control of the airlines themselves, namely weather and ATC demands (the second of which the government is mostly responsible for failing to provide at a promised level). Your “solutions” about avoiding operational disruptions on one side of the country when weather is impacting the other side – in a TRAVEL industry with assets exposed to pretty much most of the country – is unrealistic.
Go ahead and die on the hill. We know you are passionate about this issue. But if your ideas were implemented, I fear the unintended consequences would make the result much worse than the system today.
Paul gets it on the consumer/economic issues. US airlines pay the highest salaries and benefits in the world.
and EU airlines operate with poorer reliability than US airlines; the average for Europe is pulled up by Ryanair which runs a very reliable operation – but also stays away from the big congested airports.
There are a few airlines like Breeze and Allegiant that do the same thing here; problem is that most people don’t fly out of these secondary and tertiary airports.
those airlines also don’t switch crews but also don’t have operations near as complex as the big 4 and even AS and B6 have.
and, nobody, Paul, came out ahead after the operational disaster that was US airspace yesterday. and, again, DL chose to run a better on-time operation at the expense of more cancellations – but DL operates the most mainline flights at NYC and BOS combined which were the hardest hit with ATC ground stops.
In fact, DL operates a higher percentage of its domestic network on mainline aircraft than any of the 4 airlines that use RJs – AA, AS, DL and UA. It isn’t a surprise that DL’s cancellation rate was high given that it has far lower percentage of RJ flights to cancel.
and let’s also not forget that the FAA stepped into EWR to restrict capacity and yet EWR still saw 45% cancellation rates yesterday, only slightly better than LGA’s 50%. LGA is by far the most vulnerable US airport to cancellation because of the complexity of LGA’s runways and the volume the airport handled.
and let’s also not forget that DCA is a much less reliable airport now because of the AA accident that could easily have happened many times in the past 15 years.
whining about beverate dispensers in beyond childish in the midst of the disaster that regularly is in the northeast is detachment from reality of the highest order.