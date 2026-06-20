Window Seat Passenger Scolded For Reading With Shade Open, But Flight Etiquette Says He Was Right

A window seat passenger was scolded for looking out the window, and reading by the outside light. When that’s what a window is for! They share the story wondering if they were in the wrong, but from their telling they clearly weren’t.

It was an afternoon flight, around 2 p.m., and they opened their window shade to read and look outside.

A woman nearby demanded to their partner that they close the shade because it was bright and “everyone else” had theirs closed. (Apparently several other rows did have their shades open.)

When their partner responded that the window seat passenger was reading, the woman called him an ‘a-hole’ and theatrically shielded her face. Then she summoned a flight attendant.

The flight attendant reportedly asked the passenger for a compromise as a courtesy – to lower the shade, not fully close it. They complied.

The woman tapped and grabbed their partner, insisting the flight attendant had said to close it, and calling the man at the window a “spoiled brat” and (there’s some dispute) either a “rat a-hole” or “scum a-hole.” She got moved to another seat. That’s better than diverting, I guess.

I’ve been barked at by cabin crew for opening my window shade during turbulence on a long flight, just appreciating a bit of situational awareness. This is something that’s happened most often with European cabin crew. U.S. flight attendant views on window shades feel more variable.

The latest generation of aircraft have electronic window shades, that you control with the push of a button instead of sliding up and down. Flight crew can control them all, too.

They can dim everyone’s shades in the cabin. They can also lock the shades up or down – up for takeoff and landing (because having eyes already adjusted matters in case you need to evacuate the aircraft), and down for darkness to promote sleep (and, perhaps, to promote fewer passengers bothering them).

People pay for window seats to look out the window. There are magical sights up in the clouds, they want to appreciate the approach to their destination, or maybe look down at the ice around Greenland. Other passengers want to sleep. And like so many things in a plane, preferences come into conflict.

On a night flight, open or closed window shades don’t much matter when you take off – it’s dark outside, and cabin lights are usually on for meal service. But as the flight goes on and service stops, people begin to sleep. And for the hours as you approach your destination it may be light out. You don’t want the sun shining into the cabin while everyone’s still trying to get sleep. This is especially important on short east coast transatlantics where there’s not much time for sleeping anyway.

On a day flight, such as Westbound from Europe to the U.S., it’ll be light out for most of the flight. Some passengers will try to nap, since they’ll be landing with a six or nine hour time change and struggling to stay up and adjust to local time when they arrive (plus, for some, it just passes the time better).

Some people sleep, some don’t, and it’s… day time. I think daytime etiquette is different.

Shades should be down when it’s light outside on an overnight flight

Shades should be at the discretion of the window seat passenger on day flights

However be aware of your surroundings. When most of the cabin is sleeping, keep your shades down as much as you can, especially if light shines into the cabin

Meanwhile as a passenger you should take matters into your own hands if you want to sleep. Get comfortable wearing eye shades.

I like an open window as much as possible, unless the sun is shining through the window so brightly that it interferes with screens and sleep of others. I don’t like flight attendants who require window shades to be closed on daytime flights from Europe to the U.S. since I rarely sleep on those flights and I find them less draining when I have light. But there’s not a lot I can do on a Boeing 787 when they control the shades, or when crew come around scolding passengers who open them.

Ultimately, the person at the window should have control of the shade. If you’re in the window seat, you decide the position the shade is in. However flight attendant direction trumps whether they’re being reasonable or not.

If you’re at the window, be considerate and avoid blinding light and accommodate your neighbors. If someone asks you to put the window shade down (or up) consider doing as they ask if they have a strong preference and you do not. And in summertime at warm weather destinations close the shades before getting off the plane to help keep the aircraft cool for the next group of passengers during boarding.

To expand a bit more fully, here are the (6) principles for airplane window shades:



Shades up for takeoff and landing. That’s so everyone’s eyes are well-adjusted to the light, in order to facilitate evacuation in an emergency. The person at the window has control of the shade. If you’re in the window seat, you decide the position the shade is in. Flight attendant direction trumps. On modern widebodies window shades may be electronic and can be locked into position. A crewmember may decide all shades will be down, for instance, to accommodate passenger sleep. You may think you have control rights because it’s ‘your’ shade (usufructuary rights) but confrontations with cabin crew over this will not end well. Avoid blinding light. That’s especially the case on overnight flights and on early mornings. Traveling across time zones means that even though it’s “night” for people on board who may want to sleep, that doesn’t mean the sun isn’t shining where you are physically. Accommodate your neighbors. If someone asks you to put the window shade down (or up) consider accommodating you, especially if they have a strong preference and you do not. Don’t just arbitrarily do the thing they object to, or object to moving the position of the shade for its own sake. Close the shades before getting off the plane when it’s especially hot at your destination. That will help keep the aircraft cool for the next group of passengers during boarding.

Ultimately, the window seat comes with control of the shade, but with great power comes great responsibility.. not to blind the cabin just because you can.