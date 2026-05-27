Bilt Rent Day Goes Full Madonna — Up To 125% TAP Transfer Bonus And Rent Paid For Her Old Building

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Bilt’s June 1 Rent Day features Madonna, because she has a new album (Confessions II) coming out July 3. They’ll have a custom vinyl available members, and they’re covering a full month of rent for an entire building where she was one of the first tenants (The Music Building at 584 Eighth Avenue in New York).

I don’t know anything about Madonna’s new album. I still love Like a Prayer, Into the Groove, Borderline and Material Girl (my friend Robert Wuhl actually opens the Material Girl video, he’s twice hosted the Freddie Awards and he’s a great aficionado of miles nad points).

But I do know points transfer bonuses. And this month’s rent day points offer is a big bonus on transfers to TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go. On June 1, they’ll offer:

Blue members: 25% transfer bonus



25% transfer bonus Silver: 50% transfer bonus



50% transfer bonus Gold: 75% transfer bonus



75% transfer bonus Platinum: 100% transfer bonus



100% transfer bonus Plus, members can spend $150 Bilt Cash for an additional 25% transfer bonus

So the offer is up to a 125% transfer bonus to TAP Air Portugal, capped at transferring 100,000 Bilt Points and receiving 225,000 TAP points.

TAP is Star Alliance airline, giving them access to a broad array of partners for redemption. While seemingly niche, they offer some sweet spots. For instance,

TAP lets you redeem miles for qualifying miles for those looking to earn status with them.

They’ve moved to flexible redemption pricing for their own flights, so more often than not it’s possible to find award space between the U.S. and Europe, and that pricing can be lower than what U.S. airlines will charge for their own flights. That’s not something you can redeem for using partner miles – you need TAP’s own miles for this.

Flights within mainland Portugal start at just 3,250 miles one-way, while intra-Europe travel starts at just 7,500 miles.

I’m not doing this. Bilt has the most – and best – transfer partners overall. I will save my points for other uses. Here’s their stable:



Star Alliance: Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go



Air Canada Aeroplan, Turkish Miles & Smiles, United Airlines MileagePlus, Avianca LifeMiles, TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go oneworld: Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club



Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, Iberia Plus, British Airways Club, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank, Qatar Airways Privilege Club SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club



Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club



Emirates Skywards, Southwest Airlines, Aer Lingus Aer Club Hotels: World Of Hyatt, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Wyndham Rewards

As always they have comedy show deals, restaurant experiences, and special member fitness classes. There’s also a food truck at their 837 Washington Street headquarters on June 1 for free Chicken and Paneer Kati Rolls and a 7oz mango lassi.

Madonna is doing their Rent Free game show where members can play to earn free rent up to $2,500 or Bilt Points. And they’re hosting Madonna album release parties on July 3 in New York, LA, and Chicago. You can redeem points for these.

Plus, there’s double points with the Bilt credit cards excluding housing payments, up to 1,000 bonus points, on May 1. That means Bilt Blue Card (See rates and fees) earns 2x, Bilt Obsidian Card (See rates and fees) earns 6x on their selected category of dining or groceries; 4x on travel; 2x on other spend; and Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees) earns 4x.

I’m earning 2 – 3.3 points per dollar spent on my Bilt Palladium Card. (Some people earn 4x on everything.) Transferring with a 100% bonus transforms that into 4 – 8 points per dollar on all spending which is unheard of value. Even when you transfer to TAP Air Portugal.