Lost Bags Cost U.S. Airlines $150 Million—American Airlines Joins 18 Carriers Using Apple AirTags To Find Them Faster

Passengers have been using AirTags to track their checked bags. Initially, Lufthansa and some other airlines banned the practice arguing that the batteries were dangerous in checked luggage. Just as likely, what was happening was embarassing. For instance, an American Airlines passenger tracked down their lost luggage at a homeless camp over the summer.

An Alaska Airlines passenger watched their AirTag travel to 37 cities onboard a SkyWest regional jet. An American passenger with an AirTag i their wallet watched it travel to 35 cities. An AirTag revealed that Air Canada donated a passenger’s bag to charity.

Customers used to get frustrated, knowing where their bags were but running into a brick wall with their airline trying to get that information used. At that point I suggested that a luggage tag saying it was an AirTag was as good as having an actual AirTag, just for the deterrence value so that other passengers might not try to steal it. But actually getting the bag back was harder.

That’s changed, with airlines jumping on the bandwagon of adopting new technology deployed by Apple that lets them take in tracking data and use it to recover bags.

With the launch of iOS 18.2 three months ago, it became possible to share the location of an AirTag including with airlines. Functionality is being included in WorldTracer which is the bag tracking system used airlines and airports worldwide.

Eighteen airlines were queued to do this with Apple’s initial announcement, including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling.

Apple said that more airlines would be coming online with this. American Airlines has just done so, but hasn’t yet announced it publicly.

An American Airlines spokesperson explains to me,

We’ve introduced the ability for customers to easily and securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory directly with the airline. Customers can generate a link through Apple’s Share Item feature available on iOS 18.2 or later and share it with American in the rare case when a bag is delayed for any trips with a segment from or to a U.S. airport. Customers just need to scan the QR code at the baggage office to start their claim and provide their information.

Month after month and year after year, American Airlines mishandles more bags – and a greater percentage of bags – than any other U.S. airline. Lost luggage costs the carrier about $60 per bag or over $50 million per year.

American’s Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees a few years back that it doesn’t make sense to upgrade baggage tracking technology until their airline partners have done so first. CEO Robert Isom said that some of their hubs have such backwards technology that upgrading how they track bags is too big of a challenge to undertake. This lets them ride on the rails of Apple’s technology, and lets their customers pay for the tracking.

Still, with fewer than 1% of bags mishandled (and most of those found already within 24 hours), and a $20 – $25 price per AirTag it’s not necessarily worth the investment for a casual traveler or someone who almost never checks bags or whose bags don’t contain valuable content. But if you have an AirTag, you might as well throw it into your bag and use it – now with the assistance of your airline – to help find it when it’s lost.