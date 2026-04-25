Air Canada Aeroplan Raises Award Prices June 1 — Long Haul Business Class Hit Hardest

Air Canada is changing its award chart effective June 1. This is a devaluation, and don’t let that be muddied by claims of ‘some awards are increasing, while others are decreasing’.

The Air Canada and ‘select partners’ like United chart sees increases especially in business class median pricing for North America – Atlantic and North America – Pacific.

Premium cabin long haul goes up quite a bit. For instance,

North America – Pacific between 7,501 and 11,000 miles on most partners in business class goes up 15,000 from 87,500 to 102,500 for a 17.1% increase.

North America – Atlantic first class on most partners sees the longest band go from 140,000 – 165,000 (one way!) for a 17.9% increase.

There are some (very) modest positives such as lowest price economy, short- and medium- intra-Atlantic business class, long intra-Pacific.

Increases Decreases Largest increase Largest decrease Air Canada / Select Partners — starting prices 15 8 40,000 -5,000 Air Canada / Select Partners — median 24 6 21,800 -3,700 Other Partners — fixed prices 32 9 25,000 -5,000

Here’s a rundown of changes to Air Canada and Select Partner starting price changes:

Market Distance band Cabin Current New Δ % North America–Atlantic 0–4,000 Economy 35,000 32,500 -2,500 -7.10% North America–Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Economy 40,000 42,500 2,500 6.30% North America–Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Business 70,000 75,000 5,000 7.10% North America–Atlantic 6,001–8,000 Business 85,000 90,000 5,000 5.90% North America–Atlantic 8,001+ Business 100,000 110,000 10,000 10.00% North America–Pacific 0–5,000 Economy 35,000 32,500 -2,500 -7.10% North America–Pacific 5,001–7,500 Business 75,000 85,000 10,000 13.30% North America–Pacific 7,501–11,000 Premium Economy 70,000 85,000 15,000 21.40% North America–Pacific 11,001+ Economy 65,000 70,000 5,000 7.70% North America–Pacific 11,001+ Premium Economy 80,000 95,000 15,000 18.80% Within Atlantic 0–1,000 Business 15,000 12,500 -2,500 -16.70% Within Atlantic 1,001–2,000 Business 25,000 22,500 -2,500 -10.00% Within Atlantic 2,001–4,000 Business 45,000 40,000 -5,000 -11.10% Within Pacific 5,001–7,000 Economy 37,500 35,000 -2,500 -6.70% Within Pacific 7,001+ Economy 55,000 50,000 -5,000 -9.10% Within Pacific 7,001+ Business 90,000 85,000 -5,000 -5.60% Atlantic–Pacific 2,501–5,000 Economy 30,000 40,000 10,000 33.30% Atlantic–Pacific 2,501–5,000 Business 50,000 60,000 10,000 20.00% Atlantic–Pacific 5,001–7,000 Economy 40,000 50,000 10,000 25.00% Atlantic–Pacific 5,001–7,000 Business 60,000 80,000 20,000 33.30% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ Economy 40,000 60,000 20,000 50.00% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ Business 60,000 100,000 40,000 66.70% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ First 100,000 130,000 30,000 30.00%

Air Canada Aeroplan also publishes ‘median’ prices which aren’t really award chart prices as such, but rather what they say you can usually expect to pay much of the time (could be higher, could be lower) for redemptions on ‘Air Canada and select partners’ – flights on Air Canada are priced dynamically on cost.

Market Distance band Cabin Current median New median Δ % North America–Atlantic 0–4,000 Business 107,500 129,300 21,800 20.30% North America–Atlantic 6,001–8,000 Business 107,900 123,600 15,700 14.60% North America–Pacific 5,001–7,500 Business 100,000 120,000 20,000 20.00% North America–Pacific 11,001+ Premium Economy 117,200 127,100 9,900 8.40% North America–Pacific 5,001–7,500 Premium Economy 95,400 100,600 5,200 5.50% North America–Atlantic 6,001–8,000 Premium Economy 107,300 113,400 6,100 5.70% North America–South America 4,501+ Business 104,400 116,200 11,800 11.30% North America–South America 0–2,500 Economy 30,000 26,300 -3,700 -12.30% North America–Pacific 0–5,000 Business 174,000 171,600 -2,400 -1.40%

And here are changes to fixed award prices for most partner airline redemptions:

Market Distance band Cabin Current New Δ % North America–Atlantic 0–4,000 Economy 35,000 32,500 -2,500 -7.10% North America–Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Economy 40,000 42,500 2,500 6.30% North America–Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Business 70,000 75,000 5,000 7.10% North America–Atlantic 4,001–6,000 First 100,000 120,000 20,000 20.00% North America–Atlantic 6,001–8,000 Economy 55,000 60,000 5,000 9.10% North America–Atlantic 6,001–8,000 First 130,000 150,000 20,000 15.40% North America–Atlantic 8,001+ Economy 70,000 75,000 5,000 7.10% North America–Atlantic 8,001+ First 140,000 165,000 25,000 17.90% North America–Pacific 0–5,000 Economy 35,000 32,500 -2,500 -7.10% North America–Pacific 5,001–7,500 First 110,000 120,000 10,000 9.10% North America–Pacific 7,501–11,000 Economy 60,000 65,000 5,000 8.30% North America–Pacific 7,501–11,000 Business 87,500 102,500 15,000 17.10% North America–Pacific 7,501–11,000 First 130,000 140,000 10,000 7.70% North America–Pacific 11,001+ Economy 75,000 70,000 -5,000 -6.70% Within Atlantic 0–1,000 Business 15,000 12,500 -2,500 -16.70% Within Atlantic 1,001–2,000 Economy 12,500 15,000 2,500 20.00% Within Atlantic 1,001–2,000 Business 25,000 22,500 -2,500 -10.00% Within Atlantic 2,001–4,000 Economy 25,000 30,000 5,000 20.00% Within Atlantic 2,001–4,000 Business 45,000 40,000 -5,000 -11.10% Within Atlantic 2,001–4,000 First 65,000 75,000 10,000 15.40% Within Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Economy 35,500 42,500 7,000 19.70% Within Atlantic 4,001–6,000 Business 60,000 70,000 10,000 16.70% Within Atlantic 4,001–6,000 First 90,000 100,000 10,000 11.10% Within Atlantic 6,001+ Business 80,000 95,000 15,000 18.80% Within Pacific 1,001–2,000 Economy 12,500 15,000 2,500 20.00% Within Pacific 2,001–5,000 Economy 25,000 30,000 5,000 20.00% Within Pacific 2,001–5,000 Business 45,000 52,500 7,500 16.70% Within Pacific 5,001–7,000 Economy 37,500 35,000 -2,500 -6.70% Within Pacific 5,001–7,000 Business 60,000 72,500 12,500 20.80% Within Pacific 7,001+ Economy 55,000 50,000 -5,000 -9.10% Within Pacific 7,001+ Business 90,000 85,000 -5,000 -5.60% Atlantic–Pacific 0–2,500 Business 40,000 47,500 7,500 18.80% Atlantic–Pacific 0–2,500 First 50,000 55,000 5,000 10.00% Atlantic–Pacific 2,501–5,000 Business 60,000 75,000 15,000 25.00% Atlantic–Pacific 2,501–5,000 First 80,000 95,000 15,000 18.80% Atlantic–Pacific 5,001–7,000 Economy 50,000 60,000 10,000 20.00% Atlantic–Pacific 5,001–7,000 Business 80,000 92,500 12,500 15.60% Atlantic–Pacific 5,001–7,000 First 100,000 120,000 20,000 20.00% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ Economy 65,000 75,000 10,000 15.40% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ Business 110,000 130,000 20,000 18.20% Atlantic–Pacific 7,001+ First 140,000 150,000 10,000 7.10%

The shortest transoceanic coach awards drop by 2,500 points. That’s good I suppose. And short intra-Atlantic business class improves along with the longest intra-Pacific awards. South America fixed partner pricing really isn’ changing.

Even after the devaluation, you’ll generally find that partner awards are still cheaper than actually flying Air Canada, when those are available. But partner premium cabin sweet spots really take a hit.

Since Aeroplan relaunched six years ago, we’ve seen award chart changes in September 2022 and March 2025 and now June 2026.

Aeroplan is a good transfer program for U.S. members, and they partner broadly It’s weak actually earning points for flying just 1 Aeroplan point per CA$1 for base members, compared to 5 per US$1 as standard in the U.S. You earn fewer miles, and the miles don’t go as far as they used to.