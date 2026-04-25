Air Canada Aeroplan Raises Award Prices June 1 — Long Haul Business Class Hit Hardest

Air Canada is changing its award chart effective June 1. This is a devaluation, and don’t let that be muddied by claims of ‘some awards are increasing, while others are decreasing’.
The Air Canada and ‘select partners’ like United chart sees increases especially in business class median pricing for North America – Atlantic and North America – Pacific.
Premium cabin long haul goes up quite a bit. For instance,
- North America – Pacific between 7,501 and 11,000 miles on most partners in business class goes up 15,000 from 87,500 to 102,500 for a 17.1% increase.
- North America – Atlantic first class on most partners sees the longest band go from 140,000 – 165,000 (one way!) for a 17.9% increase.
There are some (very) modest positives such as lowest price economy, short- and medium- intra-Atlantic business class, long intra-Pacific.
|Increases
|Decreases
|Largest increase
|Largest decrease
|Air Canada / Select Partners — starting prices
|15
|8
|40,000
|-5,000
|Air Canada / Select Partners — median
|24
|6
|21,800
|-3,700
|Other Partners — fixed prices
|32
|9
|25,000
|-5,000
Here’s a rundown of changes to Air Canada and Select Partner starting price changes:
|Market
|Distance band
|Cabin
|Current
|New
|Δ
|%
|North America–Atlantic
|0–4,000
|Economy
|35,000
|32,500
|-2,500
|-7.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Economy
|40,000
|42,500
|2,500
|6.30%
|North America–Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Business
|70,000
|75,000
|5,000
|7.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|6,001–8,000
|Business
|85,000
|90,000
|5,000
|5.90%
|North America–Atlantic
|8,001+
|Business
|100,000
|110,000
|10,000
|10.00%
|North America–Pacific
|0–5,000
|Economy
|35,000
|32,500
|-2,500
|-7.10%
|North America–Pacific
|5,001–7,500
|Business
|75,000
|85,000
|10,000
|13.30%
|North America–Pacific
|7,501–11,000
|Premium Economy
|70,000
|85,000
|15,000
|21.40%
|North America–Pacific
|11,001+
|Economy
|65,000
|70,000
|5,000
|7.70%
|North America–Pacific
|11,001+
|Premium Economy
|80,000
|95,000
|15,000
|18.80%
|Within Atlantic
|0–1,000
|Business
|15,000
|12,500
|-2,500
|-16.70%
|Within Atlantic
|1,001–2,000
|Business
|25,000
|22,500
|-2,500
|-10.00%
|Within Atlantic
|2,001–4,000
|Business
|45,000
|40,000
|-5,000
|-11.10%
|Within Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Economy
|37,500
|35,000
|-2,500
|-6.70%
|Within Pacific
|7,001+
|Economy
|55,000
|50,000
|-5,000
|-9.10%
|Within Pacific
|7,001+
|Business
|90,000
|85,000
|-5,000
|-5.60%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|2,501–5,000
|Economy
|30,000
|40,000
|10,000
|33.30%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|2,501–5,000
|Business
|50,000
|60,000
|10,000
|20.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Economy
|40,000
|50,000
|10,000
|25.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Business
|60,000
|80,000
|20,000
|33.30%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|Economy
|40,000
|60,000
|20,000
|50.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|Business
|60,000
|100,000
|40,000
|66.70%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|First
|100,000
|130,000
|30,000
|30.00%
Air Canada Aeroplan also publishes ‘median’ prices which aren’t really award chart prices as such, but rather what they say you can usually expect to pay much of the time (could be higher, could be lower) for redemptions on ‘Air Canada and select partners’ – flights on Air Canada are priced dynamically on cost.
|Market
|Distance band
|Cabin
|Current median
|New median
|Δ
|%
|North America–Atlantic
|0–4,000
|Business
|107,500
|129,300
|21,800
|20.30%
|North America–Atlantic
|6,001–8,000
|Business
|107,900
|123,600
|15,700
|14.60%
|North America–Pacific
|5,001–7,500
|Business
|100,000
|120,000
|20,000
|20.00%
|North America–Pacific
|11,001+
|Premium Economy
|117,200
|127,100
|9,900
|8.40%
|North America–Pacific
|5,001–7,500
|Premium Economy
|95,400
|100,600
|5,200
|5.50%
|North America–Atlantic
|6,001–8,000
|Premium Economy
|107,300
|113,400
|6,100
|5.70%
|North America–South America
|4,501+
|Business
|104,400
|116,200
|11,800
|11.30%
|North America–South America
|0–2,500
|Economy
|30,000
|26,300
|-3,700
|-12.30%
|North America–Pacific
|0–5,000
|Business
|174,000
|171,600
|-2,400
|-1.40%
And here are changes to fixed award prices for most partner airline redemptions:
|Market
|Distance band
|Cabin
|Current
|New
|Δ
|%
|North America–Atlantic
|0–4,000
|Economy
|35,000
|32,500
|-2,500
|-7.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Economy
|40,000
|42,500
|2,500
|6.30%
|North America–Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Business
|70,000
|75,000
|5,000
|7.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|First
|100,000
|120,000
|20,000
|20.00%
|North America–Atlantic
|6,001–8,000
|Economy
|55,000
|60,000
|5,000
|9.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|6,001–8,000
|First
|130,000
|150,000
|20,000
|15.40%
|North America–Atlantic
|8,001+
|Economy
|70,000
|75,000
|5,000
|7.10%
|North America–Atlantic
|8,001+
|First
|140,000
|165,000
|25,000
|17.90%
|North America–Pacific
|0–5,000
|Economy
|35,000
|32,500
|-2,500
|-7.10%
|North America–Pacific
|5,001–7,500
|First
|110,000
|120,000
|10,000
|9.10%
|North America–Pacific
|7,501–11,000
|Economy
|60,000
|65,000
|5,000
|8.30%
|North America–Pacific
|7,501–11,000
|Business
|87,500
|102,500
|15,000
|17.10%
|North America–Pacific
|7,501–11,000
|First
|130,000
|140,000
|10,000
|7.70%
|North America–Pacific
|11,001+
|Economy
|75,000
|70,000
|-5,000
|-6.70%
|Within Atlantic
|0–1,000
|Business
|15,000
|12,500
|-2,500
|-16.70%
|Within Atlantic
|1,001–2,000
|Economy
|12,500
|15,000
|2,500
|20.00%
|Within Atlantic
|1,001–2,000
|Business
|25,000
|22,500
|-2,500
|-10.00%
|Within Atlantic
|2,001–4,000
|Economy
|25,000
|30,000
|5,000
|20.00%
|Within Atlantic
|2,001–4,000
|Business
|45,000
|40,000
|-5,000
|-11.10%
|Within Atlantic
|2,001–4,000
|First
|65,000
|75,000
|10,000
|15.40%
|Within Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Economy
|35,500
|42,500
|7,000
|19.70%
|Within Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|Business
|60,000
|70,000
|10,000
|16.70%
|Within Atlantic
|4,001–6,000
|First
|90,000
|100,000
|10,000
|11.10%
|Within Atlantic
|6,001+
|Business
|80,000
|95,000
|15,000
|18.80%
|Within Pacific
|1,001–2,000
|Economy
|12,500
|15,000
|2,500
|20.00%
|Within Pacific
|2,001–5,000
|Economy
|25,000
|30,000
|5,000
|20.00%
|Within Pacific
|2,001–5,000
|Business
|45,000
|52,500
|7,500
|16.70%
|Within Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Economy
|37,500
|35,000
|-2,500
|-6.70%
|Within Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Business
|60,000
|72,500
|12,500
|20.80%
|Within Pacific
|7,001+
|Economy
|55,000
|50,000
|-5,000
|-9.10%
|Within Pacific
|7,001+
|Business
|90,000
|85,000
|-5,000
|-5.60%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|0–2,500
|Business
|40,000
|47,500
|7,500
|18.80%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|0–2,500
|First
|50,000
|55,000
|5,000
|10.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|2,501–5,000
|Business
|60,000
|75,000
|15,000
|25.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|2,501–5,000
|First
|80,000
|95,000
|15,000
|18.80%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Economy
|50,000
|60,000
|10,000
|20.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|Business
|80,000
|92,500
|12,500
|15.60%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|5,001–7,000
|First
|100,000
|120,000
|20,000
|20.00%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|Economy
|65,000
|75,000
|10,000
|15.40%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|Business
|110,000
|130,000
|20,000
|18.20%
|Atlantic–Pacific
|7,001+
|First
|140,000
|150,000
|10,000
|7.10%
The shortest transoceanic coach awards drop by 2,500 points. That’s good I suppose. And short intra-Atlantic business class improves along with the longest intra-Pacific awards. South America fixed partner pricing really isn’ changing.
Even after the devaluation, you’ll generally find that partner awards are still cheaper than actually flying Air Canada, when those are available. But partner premium cabin sweet spots really take a hit.
Since Aeroplan relaunched six years ago, we’ve seen award chart changes in September 2022 and March 2025 and now June 2026.
Aeroplan is a good transfer program for U.S. members, and they partner broadly It’s weak actually earning points for flying just 1 Aeroplan point per CA$1 for base members, compared to 5 per US$1 as standard in the U.S. You earn fewer miles, and the miles don’t go as far as they used to.
Comments
Hi Gary -what does Thai BKK to LHR in F go to as I can’t see that included?
@James M – that’s just shy of 6,000 miles so 120k points if memory serves [and TG only has F on one of its two BKK-LHR flights]
@Gary – not included in your chart I presume because no change, but it looks like they are keeping sub-4k distance TATL business at 60k? Is that correct? And just bumping up the next category by 5k miles? As devaluations go for that category at least, I’ll take it!
No bueno. Aeroplan devaluations are tragic, because there used to be such epic value, especially on partner awards, though it’s becoming rare. Something similar has happened with Qantas, too, over the years. I’m worried Alaska will do the same; then, there will be fewer and fewer deals as everyone becomes SkyPesos. On hotels, what Hyatt is soon doing also feels like the end of an era.