Hyatt Announced 136 Hotels Changing Free Night Price Categories — Data Shows The Devaluation Is Worse Than It Looks

Next month Hyatt will devalue its award chart adding more price levels within each category so that there are 78 different price points, with top hotels becoming up to 67% more costly on some nights. This goes into effect May 20th.
That’s not enough, though. In advance of those changes, Hyatt is still doing its annual moves of hotels between categories.
- Category changes also go into effect May 20, 2026, at 8 a.m. Central time
- You can make future bookings before then at the current rate to lock those prices in
- You can book hotels now that are going down in price and get the differencein points back
Hyatt Regency Aruba
In total 136 hotels are changing category – several sites are saying that 113 are going up and 23 going down, but the number is actually 112 hotels moving up in category and 24 moving down.
And in a sign that the world – or at least one particular building in Chicago – may have gone insane, Hotel du Louvre, Park Hyatt London; Andaz 5th Avenue; and Hyatt Regency Aruba are all going up to the top Category 8. Hyatt category 1-7 free nights are no longer valid at these!
Andaz 5th Avenue
Park Hyatt London is a very nice hotel in the middle of nowhere. Hyatt Regency Aruba is nice enough, but it’s a resort factory where you need to reserve pool and beach chairs in advance and then claim them day-of by 9 a.m. or lose your reservation (and show up by 9:05 a.m. if you have any hope of a chair without a reservation made ahead of time).
Park Hyatt London
Here’s the regional breakdown of changes:
|Region
|Hotels
|Increase
|Decrease
|% Increase
|United States
|72
|64
|8
|89%
|Africa & Middle East
|10
|8
|2
|80%
|Asia & Pacific
|22
|10
|12
|45%
|Canada, Caribbean & Latin America
|16
|15
|1
|94%
|Europe
|16
|15
|1
|94%
|Total
|136
|112
|24
|82%
The U.S. is 53% of the list, and almost everything in the U.S. moves up. Europe and Latin America/Caribbean are almost entirely up. Asia-Pacific isn’t – the 9 China properties changing category move down.
Within the U.S., the clusters are Florida (11 up), New York/New Jersey (11 up, 1 down), California (3 up, 3 down), North Carolina (6 up), Texas (4 up, 1 down).
Park Hyatt Chicago
Somewhat surprisingly, the big shifts cluster at the bottom end of the chart. Category 1->2 and 2->3 increases drive this list, totaling 72 of the moves. Hyatt Place and Hyatt House are 64 of the 136 hotels changing caegory, and 60 of those move up.
|Current category
|Hotels
|Share of list
|Direction
|Category 1–2
|75
|55%
|72 up / 3 down
|Category 1–3
|88
|65%
|82 up / 6 down
|Category 1–4
|109
|80%
|96 up / 13 down
|Category 5–8
|22
|16%
|11 up / 11 down
|All-inclusive A–F
|5
|4%
|5 up
Alila Marea
Here’s how to think about the price increases, since we’re seeing both the category move and the pricing band change at the same time:
|Move
|Count
|Old Standard → New Moderate
|% Change
|1→2
|39
|5,000 → 10,000
|100%
|2→3
|33
|8,000 → 15,000
|87.50%
|3→4
|10
|12,000 → 20,000
|66.70%
|4→5
|14
|15,000 → 25,000
|66.70%
|6→7
|3
|25,000 → 35,000
|40%
|7→8
|5
|30,000 → 55,000
|83.30%
The surprise for many members is that a downward category moves isn’t really a price decrease. Taking the midpoint pricing on the award chart, and comparing what the midpoint price will be when the change happens, A category 5→4 move is 20,000 on the old standard price to 20,000 on the new moderate. The category goes down, but the price stays the same!
The same holds for a 6 to 5 move, where midpoint is 25,000 under the old 6 and 25,000 in the new 5. A 7 to 6 category move is 30,000 midpoint under the old 7 to 30,000 midpoint in the new 6. So even ‘good news’ category drops are mostly offset by price increases in the new chart. (Lowest/Low dates can still become cheaper.)
Park Hyatt New York
Another major issue is the loss of category 4 hotels. In moving from category 4 to 5, they are no longer redeemable with category 1-4 free night certificates (that come with the consumer credit card, are earned from spend on that card, from staying across Hyatt brands, etc.).
Moreover, with the double whammy of the category change and the new award chart, a move from 4 to 5 means going from 15,000 points per night at standard to 25,000 points per night at the new moderate (18,000 old peak to 35,000 new top as well).
|Hotel
|Location
|Hotel Figueroa
|California
|Hyatt Place Santa Cruz
|California
|Hyatt Regency Coral Gables
|Florida
|Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale
|Florida
|Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort
|Florida
|Hyatt House Jersey City
|New Jersey
|Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson
|New Jersey
|The Carolina Inn
|North Carolina
|Hyatt Regency Seattle
|Washington
|Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences
|Kuwait
|Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah
|Saudi Arabia
|Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya
|Saudi Arabia
|Hyatt Regency Lisbon
|Portugal
|Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid
|Spain
That does mean that 5 to 4 is a certificate win, and includes The Standard Singapore, Andaz Macau Hyatt Regency Dharamshala, Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue and Dream Nashville. The category drop doesn’t reduce points per night price, but does allow for certificate redemptions.
The Seabird
Hyatt pitches that “only 136 hotels” are changing category but the truth of these changes is much greater. The annual category change list isn’t the major driver, although that list of hotels is heavily skewed upward. The big change is that all hotels will be in categories with 5 potential prices, and those prices now generally range much higher.
Hyatt’s CEO says loyalty isn’t about points. They’ve made that clear! Hoplamazian says points leave us feeling “objectified” so this devaluation is actually for your own good. World of Hyatt is about “experiences” and this way you can experience what it feels like to no longer be able to afford free nights at nice hotels.
Comments
Boo! HISS!! The enshitification has gone into hyperdrive. Hyatt used to be one of the good ones. What do we even have left?
HR Aruba going to Cat 8 doesn’t shock me in the slightest – Even the Rius there (budget all-inclusive chain) are regularly $700/night in the off season, $1100 in peak season, and those will make the HR look positively boutique-y in comparison. The HR with nothing free looks to start around $650/night in the off-season, over $1200/night for a standard room in peak season, and probably a ton of people trying to book on points compared to a typical hotel.
The HR Aruba isn’t all-inclusive, so comparing it to the all-inclusive resorts in Aruba is a strange comparison. If paying $650-1200/night at HR Aruba and then for food and drinks on top of that, the all-inclusive resorts sounds like a better value.
What Hyatt is doing here is disincentivizing me from transferring Chase points into Hyatt points. The HR Aruba at the new Hyatt price points are awfully poor value when drawing from Chase points.
@GUWonder — And BILT-Hyatt. That ruins that pipeline. I guess there’s still United for both UR/BILT, and Alaska for BILT, but if there are devaluations there, it’s getting rough out there…
PH London going to Cat 8 doesn’t surprise me as it’s just going in line with other PHs in Europe.
“When things look bad, you can’t just give up on the World…of [Hyatt]” (You can.) More hot pockets! cc @1990
We can’t assess the real damage until we see which price points are offered for desirable hotels. I remember when Hyatt told us that Peak rates would be for a limited of days, then before too long Ventana Big Sur charged peak rates 360 days a year. The new chart is almost as much of a black box as Uber fares.
@ 1990 — GHA Discovery? ALL Accor? IHG (their increases haven’t been as severe, yet?).
It’s well past time the free night certificates become Cat 1-5 instead of 1-4. Effectively losing the ability to redeem Cat 4 certificates for a decent stay in six major cities (Los Angeles, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Miami, and Seattle) is a huge devaluation of the credit card’s free night award. Figueroa, Hyatt Centric Las Olas, and Hyatt Regency Coral Gables were the three places I redeemed them most often.
This is always disappointing.
Drilling the changes down a bit more, I do note that all changes to Chinese properties are down a category, consistent with the Chinese market suffering a bit.
I am feeling better that I cashed out all of my Hyatt points at the end of 2024. Happy I could redeem points at the Park Hyatt NYC when it was a Cat 7 before peak pricing, Zurich Park Hyatt when it was a Cat 7, and Grand Hyatt Tokyo when it was a Cat 6. Not sure I could accumulate enough points to redeem awards for similar stays in the future at the nicer Hyatt properties.
The World of Hyatt is no longer the value it once was.
I’ll requalify for Globalist this year, then I’ll just have to see how much more expensive it is next year. It sounds like it will cost too many points to be worth it.
Agree with Echo that a bone they could throw us here is to make Cat. 1-4 certs -> Cat. 1-5.
HR Schaumburg (IL) stays cat 1 but HP Schaumburg goes to cat 2. That seems odd. That HR is pretty decent.
HR LEX goes to 3, so if you want to come to the LEX Horse and Bourbon DO in Oct or next April (16th-18th) and stay where most of us do, get your reservation in. Details at Flyertalk Community Buzz..