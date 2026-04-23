Spirit Airlines Is Days Away From Liquidation — Here’s Why Their Business Failed

Before the pandemic, Spirit Airlines and Frontier were the success stories of the industry. Several things happened that changed that. Frontier Airlines is struggling. Spirit Airlines failed – gradually, and then all at once.

They lost some of their cost advantage.



Customer preferences changed.



Other airlines learned how to better compete.

In 2018, Spirit and Frontier were the airlines that American Airlines looked longingly at with envy. Here’s then-President and now-CEO Robert Isom explaining in 2018 why he was chasing them:

[T]oday there is a real drive within the industry and with the traveling public to want to have really at the end of the day low cost seats. And we’ve got to be cognizant of what’s out there in the marketplace and what people want to pay. The fastest growing airlines in the United States Spirit and Frontier. Most profitable airlines in the United States Spirit. We have to be cognizant of the marketplace and that real estate that’s how we make our money. We don’t want to make decisions that ultimately put us at a disadvantage, we’d never do that.

It turns out Isom was exactly wrong about the direction the industry was headed. In fact it probably had already shifted three years earlier. But the pandemic accelerated the shift, to the point that Spirit is in its second bankruptcy in as many years, potentially days away from liquidation unless taxpayers bail it out (for some incoherent reason). And legacy airlines that have focused on their brand and on products that consumers can spend more for are the ones earning profits.

Spirit’s Costs Went Up

The pandemic drove up labor costs. Some of that was inflation, but pilot costs went up significantly due to a pilot shortage. Pilot unions had succeeded in limiting entry into the profession, making it costly and time-consuming to become a pilot (the so-called 1,500 hour rule which is occupational licensing unrelated to safety) and that pushes pilots out of commercial cockpits at age 65. That became a much bigger issue with the pandemic as struggling airlines paid pilots to take early retirement, while not investing in the pilot pipeline.

Airport costs have been going up, too. And as United CEO Scott Kirby frequently reminds, a low cost carrier can’t make money on $99 fares with $50 per passenger airport costs. Expensive airport remodels make low cost carrier competition no longer viable.

And Spirit itself lost cost discipline. Spirit Airlines under the late Ben Baldanza would never have build an 11-acre corporate campus (“Spirit Central”) in Dania Beach, Florida.

Spirit Airlines cost per available seat mile was 7.97 cents in 2019.

For the 9-months ending September 30, 2025 it was 11.28 cents.

That’s an increase of over 41%. Those are still low costs compared to much of the industry. But Frontier’s costs are up, too, yet still under 10 cents. (Southwest’s are ~ 15 cents, United 16.5 and American 17.5.)

They can’t make money with costs that begin approaching the rest of the industry because their revenue is nothing like the rest of the industry. They don’t have a true first class, lounges, long haul international flying or the same kind of lucrative credit card deals.

Spirit No Longer Has The Product Customers Wanted

Airline passengers used to buy tickets purely on schedule and price. Those things still matter. But they aren’t the only thing that matters. The technology around fare display has changed to help consumers better understand the differences in product. But mostly consumers themselves shifted as the U.S. market got wealthier. Delta dates this shift beginning around 2015.

It was accelerated by the pandemic. People began looking to invest in better experiences, and Spirit Airlines was at the bottom rung of experiences. I’ve written that their primary product wasn’t air transportation as much as viral passenger videos. Their seats were among the least comfortable, and buying travel from them was a grueling process. You paid in time, effort and exhaustion rather than money to get their discounts.

Spirit Airlines brawl pic.twitter.com/CmpBDjr4Zq — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 2, 2024

'SPIRIT' OF THE MOMENT: Dozens were caught on camera throwing punches and kicking at a Spirit Airlines terminal in a video that has since gone viral. "This is embarrassing," one witness was heard saying. https://t.co/LwZf6Zn3fZ pic.twitter.com/qvVQYvVBGW — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2025

Spirit lacks a long haul international route network, and they don’t have international partners. That means the reward for travel on Spirit Airlines was… more travel on Spirit Airlines. I used to call this the Greyhound Road Rewards problem, after the bus company’s old frequent rider program that rewarded bus rides with more bus rides.

Without an aspirational product to redeem points for, they couldn’t offer upgrades or business class to Europe. There was little reason to spend on their credit card. They tried copying Frontier’s creative efforts at awarding status and fee waivers (Frontier was actually a precursor to American’s model of all credit card spending counts towards status) but that’s not enough to make Spirit Airlines aspirational.

Other Airlines Learned How To Compete

After deregulation there were a slew of new airlines, with lower cost than the carriers. They offered low fares. But the legacies learned to compete. American Airlines offered the ‘Super Saver’ and then the ‘Ultimate Super Saver’ fare.

Those new lower fare airlines had only low prices. The legacy carriers had high fares for business travelers, and low fares for leisure travelers. They were flying the planes anyway, they had empty seats. And they could basically be two different airlines using the same planes.

They did this by segmenting customers, with advance purchase requirements (e.g. 21-day and 14-day), Saturday night stay requirements, and change fees. That was effective at segmenting price-insensitive customers from price-sensitive ones. They could lower prices and undercut competitors for leisure business, without making those fares available to their high fare paying passengers.

That model broke down when low cost carriers like AirTran and Spirit and Frontier and others started selling their cheap tickets without advance purchase or Saturday stay required. Passengers would just book Spirit and Frontier if American, Delta and United didn’t match their fares.

The large airlines had to match their fares to keep business, but offering those fares at the last minute meant those high fare business passengers paid them less. It was very costly for the big airlines to compete.

And that’s where basic economy comes in. Delta was first with this, initially as a tool to respond to Spirit Airlines. Eventually the rest of the legacy airlines followed suit with highly restrictive tickets that didn’t allow changes (or changes that ate up most of the value of the ticket), often didn’t allow advance seat assignments or upgrades or even mileage-earning, and that in United’s case didn’t even allow a carry-on bag. These passengers boarded last.

Many leisure travelers still bought these tickets from United and American and Delta because they’d still get seats with a bit more legroom than Spirit, and a better reputation. On Delta and now United they largely also get seat back entertainment screens. On Delta and American and increasingly on United they also mostly get free wifi.

The large legacy airlines figured out how to match Spirit’s prices so they don’t lose the most price-sensitive passengers, offering those passengers a slightly better than Spirit product, but not making those discounts available to their higher-fare paying customers who want better seats, upgrades, miles, earlier boarding (for overhead bin space) and flexibility. Delta will even exclude its basic economy customers from its lounges.

That’s how the major airlines beat Spirit – with an only slightly better product at the same price that they’re sustainably able to offer. Nobody wants to fly Spirit when they can fly Delta or United. That’s a function of the Spirit product (from seats to mobile app) and the Spirit Airlines reputation.

Why We Can’t Blame Biden Antitrust For Spirit’s Demise

The Biden administration’s opposition to JetBlue acquiring Spirit Airlines was a mistake. But the story is more complicated than Spirit and its employees would have been fine if the Biden DOJ simply hadn’t challenged the merger.

They wanted to keep Spirit’s 200 aircraft flying under an ultra-low cost model



But even if Spirit survives now, over half of those planes are already gone



And they were trying to preserve something at odds from what consumers wanted to buy

The lesson is correct that bureaucrats can’t manage the economy to the outcomes they want. However, if JetBlue had been allowed to buy Spirit, Spirit shareholders would have been saved. But JetBlue is already shaky, they were overpaying for Spirit, and they’d probably be in worse shape. I wrote at the time that the government was probably saving JetBlue from themselves.

JetBlue has been cutting to try to save itself. They would have had even more planes and people and routes to cut if the deal had gone through.

The logic in JetBlue buying Spirit arguably made sense when they first announced the transaction (although I thought they were severely overpaying). JetBlue needed planes and pilots to grow in both New York and Boston, as a result of their partnership with American Airlines – the Biden DOJ killed that deal first.

JetBlue had American’s slots to fly in New York, so they had to shift capacity away from Boston. They couldn’t grow New York, Boston and Florida all at the same time. Spirit was a solution to this problem.

Once the Biden DOJ killed that deal, it undermined the logic of the Spirit deal for JetBlue, but JetBlue management was committed to pushing forward with it anyway. JetBlue-American created a third real competitor to United and Delta in New York. Now we have JetBlue teaming up with United!

It’s multiple antitrust suits that undermined competition, but it’s not obvious that ‘without the antitrust suit killing the Spirit merger deal alone everything would be fine for those employees’. In fact, JetBlue would be in even worse shape.

Government officials can create incentives, but can’t dictate market outcomes. The Biden DOJ wanted a market strcuture at odds with what consumers were looking for, and at odds with other policies they were pursuing. Federal airport policy helped drive up costs. Federal slot controls kept competition out of the most lucrative airports. (These were not unique issues in the Biden administration.) And we’re now getting the exact opposite of what antitrust policy in the last administration supposedly wanted. But Spirit and its assets didn’t fail because of one antitrust case.

Why Spirit Airlines Is No Longer A Good Business

Ultimately, Spirit’s costs were rising at a time that customers least wanted the product that they were selling. Spirit did well by producing seats at the lowest cost, but that meant large planes to fill to keep those costs low. And larger competitors were siphoning off some of their business, making it harder to fill those planes. They could fly the planes less often, or fly them less full, but that just meant their cost per passenger they did fly went up even more.

They tried pivoting to be more premium but they’re still Spirit Airlines, with the Spirit Airlines brand and service and technology. Their Big Front Seat (which they only had at the front of the plane originally because they didn’t want to spend the money to rip them out when they changed to become a low cost carrier) wasn’t ever going to be ‘first class’ without ovens.

There were still no lounges or partners. And when seated in back their standard seats were less comfortable, with less legroom, than competitors. Their website and app weren’t as reliable.

So they had a higher-cost product, with more competition, and fewer customers. That was a recipe for a business that no longer worked. And they still lack a viable plan to revive it – just suggesting they can shrink their business and give back planes. But less flying means fewer seats to amortize fixed costs over. And it means using your most senior employees, who are most expensive, even after negotiating wage cuts with the unions.