Teacher’s One-Night Budget Hotel Stay Triggers A $1,002,852.82 Debit Card Hold

Credit card holds are common, with hotels ensuring you have enough money to cover not just the room rate but incidentals you might charge to your room. Too many people have stayed and not paid their bills!

In fact, when Marriott first rolled out mobile check-in, they just checked whether a card was valid – and people were sticking in prepaid debit cards with $1 on them, and then leaving after their stay. This cost Marriott millions in reimbursements to hotel owners, because it was the design of their tech that was the problem.

However, guests often hate these hotels since they eat up available credit, or worse when it’s a debit card and real money in a bank account is held until the hold gets released. And that can take up to 15 days.

That happened A href=”https://wreg.com/news/local/teacher-shocked-by-bill-after-one-night-stay-at-ar-hotel/” target=_blank>here, in a very big way. In fact, this middle school teachers’ account showed a negative balance of more than $1 million when a $1,002,852.82 charge was placed on their debit card at an Americas Best Value Inn in Blytheville, Arkansas. The hotel says their credit card terminal was hacked.

“When I first got the call from my front desk staff telling me, ‘Hey, there’s an authorization for a million dollars,’ I genuinely thought either, one, they’re messing with me or, two, this is some kind of scam, because this has never happened at our location before,” Rahman said. “The maximum amount we can put on an authorization on our machine is $100,000. The amount in question was over a million dollars. So we physically could not possibly put that kind of authorization using our

system.”

Here’s the actual charge:

This is a pending authorization – but it was not rejected by the card issuer outright, though? An issuer should really flag a budget hotel authorizing over $1 million on a debit card for a one night stay and reject the transaction.

Visa’s rules say estimated authorizations have to be a genuine estimate, disclosed to the cardholder, and not just an arbitrary buffer, and also that a hotel can’t include potential damage, theft, or tips. The charge at this lower-end property was never going to reach $1 million!

Often hotels will run a hold and then a new charge for the same stay. The customer only gets charged once, but it eats up double the available credit. This guest could have wound up overdrawn by two million!