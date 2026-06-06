British Airways Flight Attendant Suspended After Sex For Wine At Layover Hotel

A British Airways flight attendant has been suspended after reportedly getting drunk at a hotel in Belfast during a layover and offering a sexual proposition to an employee in exchange for wine after the bar closed. And given cabin crew layover culture at the airline, this is the most British Airways story ever.

The woman and three other crewmembres reportedly began drinking at the hotel around 9 p.m. following their flight from London. Around 1 a.m., she went to the lobby bar asking for another bottle. The employee refused, so she lifted her top, “jigged up and down,” and offered “what if I let you have a go on these funbags?” This was reportedly captured on hotel CCTV.

All four were stood down from the return flight. BA reportedly flew a replacement cabin crew to Belfast so the return service could operate.

According to British Airways,



“We expect the highest standards from our crew, and we are investigating this matter.”

British Airways crew behavior stories seem to be quite common, and much more so than with other airlines. A British Airways pilot snorted cocaine off a topless woman before trying to fly Johannesburg–London, and texted and bragged about their drug-fueled layover. They had to be fired. In another case, crew covered up heavy drinking and drug use on a Rio layover with a fabricated story of a mugging.

An entire BA crew was nearly kicked out of a Maldives resort after drunken fighting. While one BA flight attendant passed out drunk on the beach, and another ran naked around breakfast. Also in a layover hotel, cabin crew played naked spin the bottle, with a dare to run naked down the hallway knocking on guest doors. They allegedly drank alcohol taken from the aircraft.

This came after British Airways had actually specifically warned crew to stop running naked in hotels! That warning came after a pilot tried to steal fish from a lobby pond.