Bankrupt Spirit Wants $87 Million For LaGuardia Flight Slots—But The Airport Says They’re Not Spirit’s To Sell

The Port Authority of New York New Jersey is trying to stop the bankruptcy sale of Spirit Airlines slots at New York LaGuardia.

Spirit does not own a transferrable right to operate at LaGuardia. They say that the debtors assume the slots are “fungible and transferable” but a slot is not enough to operate at the airport. Port Authority permission can’t be auctioned in bankruptcy. The FAA controls runway operating authority and the airport owner controls facilities.

They say that the debtors assume the slots are “fungible and transferable” but a slot is not enough to operate at the airport. Port Authority permission can’t be auctioned in bankruptcy. The FAA controls runway operating authority and the airport owner controls facilities. But the FAA does allow airlines to lease or trade slots for money! The FAA has to approve the transaction but slot sales are permitted.

For instance, US Airways sold the bulk of its position at New York LaGuardia to Delta (132 slot pairs) in exchange for slots at Washington National airport (42 slot pairs plus cash). The FAA required 32 LaGuardia slots and 16 DC slots to be sold to eligible new entrants or limited incumbents. JetBlue and WestJet won auctioned slots. And the Department of Justice required American and US Airways to divest slots as part of its merger.

When American Trans Air went bankrupt, the FAA tried to argue that the slots couldn’t be sold – but it was still allowed because the bankrupty sale included the defunct business as a hole it still proceeded. That’s how Southwest got ATA’s 14 LaGuardia slots.

Ultimately, a bankruptcy sale can’t transfer Spirit’s airport gate and ticket counter leases, but that’s not surprising. The Port Authority of New York New Jersey has no say in the sale of LaGuardia slots.

Now, the FAA Administrator said that they’d support the slots going to another low cost carrier. He wants to micromanage the result the way the administration criticized the Biden administration for in its antitrust choices.

And it’s not clear whether it even makes sense for low cost carriers to try to operate out of high cost New York airports (or to buy slots outright versus leasing them). He’s said that if the transfer wasn’t going to be to a low cost carrier he’d want the slots retired.

So the Port Authority’s position is largely irrelevant. They win on bankruptcy not transferring a lease, but they still have to lease space if needed. They have to make airport facilities available on “reasonable terms and without unjust discrimination” to airlines as an airport receiving federal grants.

It doesn’t have to be the same Marine Air Terminal space that Spirit had, or even preferential use gates. It could be different space! But they can’t refuse to offer space.