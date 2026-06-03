FAA Wants To Centrally Plan Airline Competition — Starting With Spirit’s $87 Million LaGuardia Slots

The Trump administraton wants to repeat Biden-era competition mistakes in the airline industry.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has been in the news saying that the agency wants the 22 New York LaGuardia slots that Spirit Airlines had to go to a discount carrier. He’s said that if they wind up with a major airline, the FAA may confiscate them and retire them instead.

Bankruptcy creditors want maximum proceeds from what they estimate as an $87 million asset



The FAA wants to engineer a specific competition outcome



But the government may also want to stick it to creditors, who didn’t go along with the administration’s (illegal) bailout plan for Spirit.

Here’s what he said:



“As long as the slots are going to a low-fare airline and for the public good, the FAA and DOT would support that,” Bedford told reporters in Charleston, South Carolina, as quoted by Bloomberg. If that is not an option, he said he believed the slots should be retired “and just get rid of the congestion.”

Does that mean only Frontier Airlines, or theoretically Allegiant could buy the slots? Frontier can’t really make money at the cost of New York airports. Sure, they rely primarily on passenger fees, but airport costs represent about half of base fare. The economics of serving New York are hard. And they’ve historically leased slots rather than actually buying them outright.

Mr Kirby discussing the challenges of ULCCs in high cost airports. pic.twitter.com/ICPBI5pzV6 — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 3, 2026

This is more ‘government putting its thumb on the scale’ of winners and losers for scarce resources in aviation. We should actually be replacing slot controls with congestion pricing so that the government isn’t gifting valuable rights to use the most important airports and exclude competition.

In his Airlines Confidential interview only a week earlier, Bedford suggested that the government should should be managing airline schedules because each airline scheduling themselves causes too much congestion.

This is part and parcel of the same central planning that members of the Trump administration were criticizing the Biden administration for only two months prior when Spirit Airlines went under, arguing that it was the Biden administration’s attempt to micromanage the industry and ensure that Spirit’s planes all operated under the ultra-low cost model that caused them to block JetBlue’s acquisition of the troubled carrier. (There is some merit to this argument, but it is overstated and the reality much more complicated.)

They just can’t help themselves but to repeat the same mistakes that they criticize. Indeed, the entire point of the Airline Deregulation Act that’s made air travel within reach of Americans, was that the federal government needed to stop centrally planning where carriers would fly and what they could charge.