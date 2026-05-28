American Airlines CEO Celebrates Taking Away Free First Class Upgrades — Says Customers Will Pay

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom enthusiastically cheered the end of first class upgrades. Speaking at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, Isom was asked by the host about frequent flyer upgrades:

[A]s you think about the technology and that in-app buy-up experience, that’s something where I know just from my own experience, maybe a couple of years ago, it would seem like you guys were kind of far behind in terms of giving away the upgrades instead of asking to get paid for them. Do you feel like you’ve closed that gap relative to the peers in the last couple of years?

Isom enthusiastically replied, “Absolutely.”

He then explained that they’ve “gone through a couple of phases of redesign: of their mobile app, and concludes that it “definitely does a better job of laying out what’s available and why there’s benefit to potentially paying some more.” And he put selling buy ups instead of giving out free upgrades in the same merchandising category as “pre-purchase bags, checked baggage.”

The problem with this at that one of the four pillars of American’s strategy is the value of the AAdvantage program. Isom even describes it as what holds the rest of the strategy together,

wrapping that all into the industry’s leading loyalty program. Everybody wants an AAdvantage mile.

But he’s devaluing those miles! Last summer they eliminated traditional mileage upgrades altogether, now just letting members spend miles as cash to pay for post-purchase buy up offers at low value per point.

And they’ve become very aggressive devaluing status, preferring to take $40 from anyone who will spend it to upgrade rather than making a first class seat available to a customer that spends $30,000 or $50,000 a year on tickets (or $200,000 a year on their Citibank co-brand credit card).

The twin pillars of loyalty are recognition and reward. Reward is your points currency, your earn and burn. Recognition is treating your best customers better. They want points, too, but those are table stakes. As Stephanie Meltzer-Paul put it in this week’s So Many Points newsletter,

Members will earn and consumer points like water (and demand points when you don’t have it), but the real emotion comes from exclusive service, access, great technology that feels personalized, and more. Points create a reason to transact, experiences create a reason to care.

American’s status members spend more, buy premium products more, and transact with the Citi cobrand more. And the single best value component of status is upgrades. The trend towards taking those away – having moved from selling only 10% of the seats up front 20 years ago, to half a decade ago, and now to north of 80% means that the main motivation for staying loyal to an airline is gone.

That leaves schedule and price and product, but schedule and price are commodities and product isn’t something that creates a durable advantage as long as competitors are willing to invest. Everyone but Delta is adopting Starlink wifi, so while United is the fastest with installs that advantage will dissipate quickly.

Ultimately, with airlines selling first class upgrades for as little as $26, it no longer makes sense to ‘chase’ status and mid-tier status is the sweet spot for extra legroom seats, earlier boarding, and some priority during irregular operations.