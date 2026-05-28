American Airlines CEO Celebrates Taking Away Free First Class Upgrades — Says Customers Will Pay

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom enthusiastically cheered the end of first class upgrades. Speaking at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, Isom was asked by the host about frequent flyer upgrades:
[A]s you think about the technology and that in-app buy-up experience, that’s something where I know just from my own experience, maybe a couple of years ago, it would seem like you guys were kind of far behind in terms of giving away the upgrades instead of asking to get paid for them. Do you feel like you’ve closed that gap relative to the peers in the last couple of years?
Isom enthusiastically replied, “Absolutely.”
He then explained that they’ve “gone through a couple of phases of redesign: of their mobile app, and concludes that it “definitely does a better job of laying out what’s available and why there’s benefit to potentially paying some more.” And he put selling buy ups instead of giving out free upgrades in the same merchandising category as “pre-purchase bags, checked baggage.”
The problem with this at that one of the four pillars of American’s strategy is the value of the AAdvantage program. Isom even describes it as what holds the rest of the strategy together,
wrapping that all into the industry’s leading loyalty program. Everybody wants an AAdvantage mile.
But he’s devaluing those miles! Last summer they eliminated traditional mileage upgrades altogether, now just letting members spend miles as cash to pay for post-purchase buy up offers at low value per point.
And they’ve become very aggressive devaluing status, preferring to take $40 from anyone who will spend it to upgrade rather than making a first class seat available to a customer that spends $30,000 or $50,000 a year on tickets (or $200,000 a year on their Citibank co-brand credit card).
The twin pillars of loyalty are recognition and reward. Reward is your points currency, your earn and burn. Recognition is treating your best customers better. They want points, too, but those are table stakes. As Stephanie Meltzer-Paul put it in this week’s So Many Points newsletter,
Members will earn and consumer points like water (and demand points when you don’t have it), but the real emotion comes from exclusive service, access, great technology that feels personalized, and more. Points create a reason to transact, experiences create a reason to care.
American’s status members spend more, buy premium products more, and transact with the Citi cobrand more. And the single best value component of status is upgrades. The trend towards taking those away – having moved from selling only 10% of the seats up front 20 years ago, to half a decade ago, and now to north of 80% means that the main motivation for staying loyal to an airline is gone.
That leaves schedule and price and product, but schedule and price are commodities and product isn’t something that creates a durable advantage as long as competitors are willing to invest. Everyone but Delta is adopting Starlink wifi, so while United is the fastest with installs that advantage will dissipate quickly.
Ultimately, with airlines selling first class upgrades for as little as $26, it no longer makes sense to ‘chase’ status and mid-tier status is the sweet spot for extra legroom seats, earlier boarding, and some priority during irregular operations.
Comments
Looks like Isom is incapable of reading the room.
Loyalty may not mean profitability. I could fly everyday of the week, 365 a year on BE tickets and based upon ticket sales only I would still be unprofitable to an airline. Face it the days of near limitless free upgrades are gone. All of the US3, AS and JetBlue are filling the premium cabin with paid premium or paid upgrades.
Most of the upgrade offers if you wait and monitor are pretty reasonable. If you don’t want to pay out of pocket then you can play the upgrade lottery. It’s that simple.
Get over it Gary. These aren’t the programs of 20-30 years ago (or even 5-10 years ago). All hotels and airlines are trying to monetize their upgrades. The days of assuming an airline or hotel upgrade is a benefit (regardless of status) are over. Be happy if you get one but if it really matters pay for the suite or first class seat.
BTW, I agree with AA they should be doing this. Their competitors are and they are leaving money on the table. Also, there is a stickiness to the programs (likely due to routes more than anything) and frankly, for all the whining, few legacy high elite AA, DL or UA travelers will actually quit flying the airline. They have all modeled out the impact of these changes and determined they are a net positive regardless of you feeling about the matter.
This is precisely why I got away from airline mile accumulation. It’s all credit card or other non airline miles I strive for.
Being lifetime gold in a major airline hub doesn’t hurt.
They have dropped all partner J award availability on non-stop transcons LAX-JFK. Reported as just close in, but it all disappeared from AS website ( except July 4) , for the next 330 days.
Two fundamental rules in play: (1) Never leave money on the table, and (2) “Want First, Buy First.”
I’ve largely given up on “loyalty” programs and become a straight-up schedule-and-price free agent these days for exactly those reasons.
Penny-wise and pound-foolish. Everyone and every thing in the US is in a race to make it to the bottom . Learnt from our evil government.
Astonishing that Isom doesn’t understand what loyalty is all about.
The value proposition of airline loyalty is essentially gone in America. Airlines outside of the US do not offer complimentary upgrades in the same way that US carriers do, but the vast majority of foreign carriers do offer lounge access for mid-tier and higher status levels. Complimentary checked bags and “priority” boarding can be obtained through cobranded credit cards. There’s really a need for priority check-in these days; often the “priority” line is longer than the main bag drop line. Airlines want as much of the experience as possible to be DIY these days. Perhaps there’s still some value to GS, CK, and 360, but that’s for the top 1% of the 1% of travelers. As someone who was Delta Silver Medallion in 2005, I felt like a king and over 50% of my upgrades cleared. Fast forward to 2020 when I was Exec Platinum with AA and almost all upgrades cleared (and still felt ALMOST like a king), and now I see no compelling reason to chase status any longer with any airline (except Air France Platinum, but that’s just for LP mileage redemptions…admittedly a fringe case!). Being a free agent these days and prioritizing price and direct flights is so much more valuable to me than chasing status. Until airlines create a more compelling loyalty scheme, I will be loyal to no one.
Regarding, “Ultimately, with airlines selling first class upgrades for as little as $26, it no longer makes sense to ‘chase’ status and mid-tier status is the sweet spot for extra legroom seats, earlier boarding, and some priority during irregular operations.”
In principle fully agree. For us, we have an atypical travel pattern and airline usage. Most of our paid travel is overseas on partner Oneworld airlines. So we “chase” status for the OW rather than the AA benefits – for example, the fantastic first class Cathay Pacific lounges and other niceties
And on the partner airlines we have been upgraded a few times from PE to biz class, including recently.
Lol what a jerk. So glad I’m not an American flyer.
@George Romey
I wonder if you are a corporate bot or Robert Isom ? Your take is so lopsided towards corporate interests.
Those who want free upgrades are like the fat cat rich. Make them pay their fair share. Tax them a lot and then add more taxes. Punish them.
Upgrades should be given to the poor.
AOC for President 2028.
Real simple, loyalty programs for the most part no longer mean anything. Free Agent travel is the only way. If you want first class, pay for it, otherwise, the days of true upgrades went the way of the fax machine.
Yes, at this point staying loyal to an airline brand really doesn’t do a whole lot for you and you should actually expect very little to noting and when you do get the occasional crumb, be happy.
My choice of hotel brands is (so far) still delivering what they promised me, but the 3 million points I have with them have certainly been devalued, upgrades to suites are 9 out of 10 times consistent….. So far
Now they have to put the pieces together. Isom is correct – an AAdvantage mile is more valuable than what DL and UA offer. Another piece of this puzzle is closing out the Alaska saver fare close-in loophole. That should be gone, but it should be replaced with a combination of what FlyingBlue and DL/UA already do. From FlyingBlue – high status members get access to additional saver awards. From DL/UA – you get a mileage discount if you are a credit card holder. Put that all together and, while folks may miss the Alaska pricing, you create an ecosystem that is better engaged with.
WFBF is just the reality now. First class comp upgrades are a thing of the past. As I have been saying, extra legroom economy is the new first class comp upgrade. That’s an actual real disadvantage that AA has – they keep shooting themselves in the foot by having substantially less MCE seating than DL/UA. Including on their newest planes where the 787-9P has a grand total of 18 MCE seats and the XLR has 12 – which are all exit row so not bookable by many, including if traveling with a family. It’s abysmal.
American Airlines hit the inner marker and is on ILS final approach to hell.
Seems that AA is finally figuring out how to make a profit! Good for them.
@Gene – they aren’t, though! They were break even in 2025 and their current 2026 guidance is flat year-over-year. And that’s despite $6 billion in cash from Citibank which they’ve previously reported comes at a greater than 50% margin.
Shamefully the airline I knew and proudly wore wings for, has lost its way.
It’s their airline, for the most part they can do what they want. It doesn’t obligate anyone to fly them.
@derek
Looks like someone needs a job and an understanding of how the world works. Not everything in life is free, some of us have to work and trust me, we pay taxes unlike those expecting to feed off the government teet.
@ Gary — Well, maybe they can beat expecttations for a change! After all, UA and DL effectively stopped handing out free upgrades like 10 years ago. Personally, I’ve always thought that airlines giving away their companies’ most coveted product was stupid. When I used to hang out in a certain small DL club and talk to the agents, back in the days when only elites had access, EVERY SINGLE PERSON entering the lounge would ask where they were on the updgrade list. I actually think that where things have evolved to today that it is borderline fraud that airlines even claim that status upgrades are a benefit. They should just stop giving them out, except when operationally necessary. After all, if someone buys first they should have the opportunity for an empty seat next to them, just like the people in the back of the bus. WFBF!
Seriously, what kind of kompromat does Isom have on the BoD?
If I ever see a first class upgrade that cheap I’d take it, but I’ve never seen anything close to that! Still proves he values no one’s loyalty.
Isom is the most incompetent CEO to ever lead a United States based corporation.
Period.
Ask AAny employee.
Why should it be free. Loyalty programs are more a harm than anything. Airlines lose tons of money catering to loyalty fliers who easily abandon them when something goes wrong. Pay for what you want. Its a business not charity. That’s why AA is always in the hole every quarter
Unbelievable the people here that think everything should be free. Presumably that means you should be willing to work for free. But these are the same people that think Spirit would have prospered if they had lowered fares, paid people more, gave monetary compensation out for delays and offered better customer service. The money they lost on every fare could be made up in volume.
The sad reality is they’re not loyalty programs anymore; they’re just points programs. When you look at it that way, why get points that really only work for one airline, when Amex, Chase, Citi, Built, etc. have more partners and redemption options?
Besides the fact that the airlines are barely upgrading people, as an AA Platinum, I’m still like 30th on the list for upgrades that rarely clear even #1. I can’t seem to find reasonably priced flights with AA points unless I want to take some of the most ridiculous routing…
As of this year, I’m a “free agent.” I’ve pretty much focused on 5X Amex Points on my platinum card and just keep a UAL and AA airline card for the priority boarding. Whatever points I earn directly with an airline, I’m kind of indifferent to.
I totally agree with AA’s decision. Over the past few years, I pay full price for my first-class seats. It became impossible for upgrades and I am platinum. Next, they need to bring back the separate bathroom class. It sucks when you’re trying to enjoy your meal and the main cabin people sneeze on purpose while walking through. AA also allows them to line up in the aisle or near the door and wait.
@Bill – respectfully you have it backwards. American is generating ~ $6 billion cash from Citibank, and has reported a margin greater than 50% on the AAdvantage program. That’s the only thing making money, more or less, and the airline as a whole (inclusive of the loyalty program’s ~ $3 billion profit) only breaks even. It is everything else that loses money.
The concept of upgrades for Exec Plat clearing as far as 100 hours in advance of departure has always been a joke. NEVER once has it happened with me (15+ years at that status level).
But since the debut of monetized upgrades on the app, when I have been cleared for comp upgrades this past year it has ALWAYS been less than 36 hours before departure, even when the cabin shows less than half the seats assigned.
I stopped chasing those loyalty points since before the pandemic. Or at least I do not actively seek them. It’s just an engineered perception of value. I consciously avoid US domestic first class products in particular simply because I perceive them as total ripoff. They are merely glorified seats and refreshments. The only thing luxurious about it is price tag and really none of the true luxury that comes with truly luxurious Airlines. Let’s put it this way: Arikines are not created equal though the like to be or at least think they are btter off than their peers. Airlines cannot create, craft, or engineer equally that make-believe perception of luxury they think their premium offerings represent. Some Airlines do it better than others. Those who, they invested more in their porducts and delivered better. I will never drop cash over the likes of Delta, American, or United for their premium products as quickly as in a heartbeat as I would with other Airlines I perceive as having better value. These 3 are merely reselling second-rate products for a huge profit margin. They give you a Corolla for the price of Ferrari. At best Delta’s, American’s, and United’s premium products are hyped and pretentious. They don’t really live up to the real standard of premium that I come to know, experience, and demand with my travels. The bar is set pretty high by their competitors. None of them rose to that level. I still have to experience an airline lounge in the US that meets my definition of elevated. So far everyone is the same. They are all boring, either branded as Delta One lounge, American Flagship lounge, or United Polaris lounge. If that is the kind of lounge I get, there’s Centurion lounge or Chase Sapphire lounge. They are of about the same category. I surely have a different standard for lounges just because of what I traditionally know and still experience as real luxury in air travel and the lounges I traditionally have access to.
I tried to have loyalty because there are some perks, but with them taking this away, I’m gonna take away American Airlines for my flying habits. There are other airlines. The people that get the parks are usually the ones that spend the most and by you taking that away, I will feel you’ll lose some loyal customers.
I’ve already been flying more on Delta than American. As a current executive platinum AA FF member, the typically higher cost for an AA ticket no longer is justified as the upgrades were the only reason I spent more to fly AA. AA is just a expensive cattle mover. The joy is gone.
And this is why I no longer chase status with AA. No longer go out of my way taking a connecting flight instead of flying direct in another carrier. No longer put down on my Citi or Barclay (now defunct) credit card to drive up those loyalty points. No longer shop on the AA shopping portal. Loyalty became a one-way street with American Airlines. They no longer reward their frequent flyers at least in the ways they have over the years. I’ve been an executive platinum for close to 20 years. No longer chasing that goal.
If your competitors degrade the rewards for elites, you can.You’ve got to fly somebody.
“Your mileage might vary” seems apt from my perspective, as I am sitting now in a seat purchased with not many miles and upgraded at 99h. Yes, its midweek and LGA-GSP, but it happens more than half the time for me on similar routes. And away from the US, CX upgrades me within Asia most of the time too, but CX treats OWE very well. AA sometimes treats us well, but more so on international routes. Will I chase ExPl this year? Prob not. Takes too much work counting beans and cash when I don’t have work flights and hotels to book. But if it just happens, I will take it!
@CEO Robert Isom it is time for retirement to the Nursing home. You have lost touch with reality.
Just like politicians don’t care why would they care about ‘the people’
I have no problem using another card that receives money back. I will give someone else my $75,000 a year if he doesn’t care about loyalty
Hey a hole, I paid for upgrades
This is just another way to screw over the “loyal” travelers. “We owe it to the shareholders “ is how that conversation started….
They want to give the board more$$$ and the customers less services & perks s… I do have choice and I spend my dollars as votes I’m not voting for AA any more… bye bye ♀️
American Airlines is by far the worst of them all now that Spirit is shut down. Robert and his band of thieves and liars would extra every dollar out of our pockets if given the opportunity. I have active complaints with the DOT due to nefarious and deceptive business practices by American. I’ve taken a large position in Delta. I can’t wait to see American Airlines and this moron Robert shuttered.
They shouldn’t even be able to use the word American in their name, it’s a skid mark on the great reputation of this beautiful country. President Trump should force them to change their name. “Chinese Airlines” is a lot closer to the level of quality and service they offer. I hear there’s a discount on the trademark for “African airlines,” Robert can use the money he stole from hard-working, god-loving, honest American citizens to pay for it.
We should tar and feather this guy. Crooked. crooked. crooked.
I used to really enjoy the advantage program and flying on American. Times have changed and the latest devaluation of the program, although understandable from a pure cost standpoint, is troubling. Does the additional revenue replace what will be lost from the pissed off fliers. Anyone’s guess. But from my standpoint I will not be setting foot on one of their planes for the foreseeable future unless I absolutely have to. And my first inclination is to tell them to take their biggest plane, 777-300 and shove it up their ass
What’s going to happen when we hit a tipping point where enough people realize credit cards and miles are monopoly money? Does that revenue stream ever start to dry up?
And on 5/19 they took the ability for members with status to book a seat on basic economy flights. All without warning or I would have booked the flight I had on hold as well as several others. Now will consider other airlines and I’ve been executive platinum for years.
I think being EP with AA is useless, except the 11x AA miles per dollar spent. I actually do not like reading or talking about th AA loyalty program because it reminds me of how poor it treats EPs. I think lounge access (via cc) means you get all of the benefits. The EEs at AA do not care.