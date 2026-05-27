American Airlines Reminds Banned AAdvantage Members: “Lifetime” Means Forever [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Some people who created new American Airlines accounts after theirs were shut down seven years ago are having their new accounts closed.
AAdvantage members who opened Citibank AAdvantage credit card after Citibank AAdvantage credit card using mailed offers were banned. American claimed in court that because some card applications were limited to one new bonus every 48 months, that all should be considered to carry that restriction, and that an offer sent to a spouse and clickable by anyone wasn’t okay to use even if it didn’t say it was limited.
- Renderings of Penn Station overhaul show Trump’s name with presidential seal
- With United, Southwest and American all moving to Starlink for inflight wifi, Delta’s decision to wait years for Amazon’s internet makes them “the Bluesky of airlines.”
- This is strictly terminal bathroom behavior, keep it out of the lounge.
In an airport lounge bathroom lady on the can answers her phone on speaker:
“How was the wedding?”
“It was beautiful.”
Me in the next stall: “I’m so glad it was beautiful tell me more!”
Goes off speaker, mutters “bitch”leaves the bathroom.
We’ve got to start having fun…
— (@txsalth2o) May 26, 2026
- You can now redeem your Marriott points for robots. Just don’t try to travel with them on Southwest.
…. Wtf
by
u/Sausage-Pickle1 in
marriott
- Honoring a 101 year old American Airlines passenger.
On the way from Dallas to DC, our @AmericanAir pilot announced there was a special passenger on board.
Awesome. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sF7IS4TkMQ
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2026
- CFO Devon May will not be pleased:
Asked for an extra Biscoff cookie and @AmericanAir delivered pic.twitter.com/p3hN3VrcZ5
— Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) May 26, 2026
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