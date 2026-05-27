American Airlines Reminds Banned AAdvantage Members: “Lifetime” Means Forever [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Some people who created new American Airlines accounts after theirs were shut down seven years ago are having their new accounts closed.

    AAdvantage members who opened Citibank AAdvantage credit card after Citibank AAdvantage credit card using mailed offers were banned. American claimed in court that because some card applications were limited to one new bonus every 48 months, that all should be considered to carry that restriction, and that an offer sent to a spouse and clickable by anyone wasn’t okay to use even if it didn’t say it was limited.

  • Renderings of Penn Station overhaul show Trump’s name with presidential seal

  • With United, Southwest and American all moving to Starlink for inflight wifi, Delta’s decision to wait years for Amazon’s internet makes them “the Bluesky of airlines.”

  • This is strictly terminal bathroom behavior, keep it out of the lounge.

  • You can now redeem your Marriott points for robots. Just don’t try to travel with them on Southwest.

    …. Wtf
    by
    u/Sausage-Pickle1 in
    marriott

  • Honoring a 101 year old American Airlines passenger.

  • CFO Devon May will not be pleased:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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