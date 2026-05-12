Passengers Are Now Buying Airline Seats For Humanoid Robots — And No One Knows What Rules Apply

A passenger bought an extra seat on Southwest Airlines flight 1568 from Oakland to San Diego – for his 4-foot, 75 pound robot named Bebop. Flight attendants objected – first because it was seated by the aisle, then because its lithium battery exceeded the airline’s allowable size. The robot was moved to a window seat, the battery was removed, and the flight left about an hour late.

It turns out this is happening more and more, sometimes as stunts but also just to transport humanoid robots from one place to another. A Dallas-based rental robot, Stewie, flew from Las Vegas to Dallas also on Southwest. And after the incident, Southwest reportedly pushed an internal policy banning robots in the cabin and as checked baggage, though I don’t see anything in their Contract of Carriage about this.

A humanoid robot just boarded a @SouthwestAir flight with its own ticket. Crews reportedly weren’t sure if it counted as a passenger or luggage. That sounds funny. But it also shows how unprepared public systems are for robots entering everyday life. pic.twitter.com/QUcBzAcBDQ — Chris Madden (@chrismadden_) May 9, 2026

We just got robots banned from Southwest Airlines. You’re welcome 🫡 Yesterday we flew our humanoid robot Stewie from Las Vegas to Dallas on Southwest — something we (and others) have tried and failed multiple times because batteries are always the issue.

This time we cracked… pic.twitter.com/FqJjk1vSfQ — Aaron Mehdizadeh (@rentbotsTX) May 12, 2026

Robots aren’t passengers. Yet. For now they’re large electronic devices and they’re battery powered. It’s not always clear what bucket they fall into (passenger, carry-on, checked bag, musical instrument, cargo, mobility device). At this point I think ‘electronic seat baggage’ is roughly the category.

It’s fair for airlines to require pre-clearance, with the passenger submitting dimensions, weight, photos, battery rating, etc. A robot body might be acceptable. Separate question is about the size of the battery. An airline might require it to be powered down while onboard – not walking in the aisle!

Airlines will probably require window seat, so there’s no issue with egress in an emergency. Normally baggage goes under the seat in front or overhead bin, not usually blocking the leg area of the seat, for a reason.

They’ll also probably have to ban sitting in an exit row. Even young children can’t! Once again, it’s an egress issue, and even if in the window seat because that’s where the exit is.

Passengers seated in the exit row have to be willing an able to assist in an emergency. A robot might be more reliable than a person at this! But the exit row can also be empty, with no one assisting.

Aren’t we going to start seeing this a lot, though? Matt Levine pointed out in the fall that “the world’s richest man demanded that people give him a trillion dollars so that he can have absolute control of the robot army.”

Elon Musk said on Tesla’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call that they would wind down Model S and Model X production in order to use that Fremont production space as an Optimus robot factory with a long-term target of 1 million Optimus robots per year. Now, Musk says things but I don’t think most people appreciate just how weird the world is about to get, even accounting for how weird the world has been over the past decade.

And already TSA allows robots through checkpoints subject to screening and physical size limits! We allow musical instruments in seats. This seems like the same thing in terms of size and value. And it won’t be that long until we begin getting into moral questions of sentience.

Aeroflot actually tested a robot as a flight attendant. A stunt? Sure. But it’s coming. And AFA-CWA flight attendants union head Sara Nelson just endorsed replacing human jobs with AI.

We should see how much of a CEOs job could be replaced by AI. And how much it would lead to “better outcomes” — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) May 11, 2026

It seems to me, the major problem is batteries. Airlines have been increasingly restricting these in the cabin because of fire risk. That’s something that’ll have to be addressed.