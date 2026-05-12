Over 60 Wheelchairs For One Flight — Are Passengers Faking Disability To Skip Airport Lines?

Southwest Airlines saves a lot of money on wheelchairs, now that they have assigned seats. Until late January, a wheelchair meant early boarding, and boarding order secured the best seats. Southwest had some of the highest wheelchair costs in the industry worldwide – after planes, people and petrol.

It’s remarkable how many Southwest Airlines passengers have recovered from their physical ailments since the change in seating policy on January 27th. However airlines globally still see passengers declaring wheelchair entitlements, even when it doesn’t get them better seating. It means,

Priority check-in and security



Early boarding



Escort through the airport, saving long walks



For some, a sense of VIP treatment without paying for it

Here are more than sixty wheelchairs prepped for a single flight to the U.S. from Taipei.

Taiwan to US…. this flight has over 60 wheelchair passengers with mobility issues. Barely any Taiwanese faces. Taiwan really is the hub collecting Southeast Asians before they head Stateside.

Maybe someone should just turn a budget airline into the official Wheelchair Airline.… pic.twitter.com/JSgosAyD7h — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) May 11, 2026

Air India reports that 30% of their passengers flying to the U.S. and U.K. request wheelchairs. The airline will process “over 100,000 wheelchair requests every month.” Of course, once everyone deplanes at their destination, a miracle occurs. They’re cured! They call this effect “Jetbridge Jesus.”

Passengers who request wheelchairs when they don’t really need them hog available wheelchairs and staff time pushing those chairs. It means there’s not available assistance for passengers who really need it, because some people take advantage of the system to skip queues. But when everyone has wheelchair priority, nobody does!