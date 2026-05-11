Jeffrey Epstein Had 17 Amex Cards And 11 Million Points — His Black Card Concierge Booked “Decoy” Visa Flights

Jeffrey Epstein had 17 American Express cards and 11 million Membership Rewards points, and reportedly used Amex Travel to dummy reservations in order to facilitate visa interviews for Eastern European models.

Bloomberg has gone through Jeffrey Epstein’s American Express card statements and his Amex Travel correspondence. Epstein was a ‘Member Since’ 1977 and a Black Card (Centurion) cardmember since at least 2004.

At one point, he had over 11 million Membership Rewards points even after making one million of them available to someone else.

Epstein regularly redeemed points at 1 cent apiece for gift cards. There were 17 different Amex cards on his account, includig 9 Centurion cards and 8 Gold cards.

And his staff appear to have used Amex Travel through the Centurion card to facilitate visa fraud for Eastern European models – to show roundtrip travel (ultimately leaving the U.S.) for flights they did not intend to take, and that Epstein didn’t want to be on the hook for.

Groff asked to arrange a “fully refundable” trip for an Eastern European model just before Christmas of 2012, telling Molotkova to move fast so the woman could get an itinerary for “an interview with the consulate.” Groff told her to book anything for any hotel, “we don’t care how much or what it is like,” explaining that the model would “alter the dates herself on the reservation to match the air ! (she knows how to do it with Word).” [Amex] had a question and an offer. “Does she need the reservation only for the visa purpose? It is against AMEX policy, to be honest,” she wrote back, “but here is the option, we can hold it till tonight.” After the scheduled appointment, Groff told Molotkova to cancel the trip. She added: “You have been great.” Molotkova, it appears, was also willing to help when Groff told her to find a flight just for show, from Rome to London, around the same time as another from Rome to Miami. “This is a decoy flight,” Epstein’s assistant told her in January 2016, “she will not really take it,” but “needs to show an itinerary for this flight.” Molotkova sent options. That March, when Shuliak told Groff she needed quick trip reservations to bring to a visa appointment, Epstein’s assistant simply forwarded the note to Molotkova. It became routine: In March 2018, Molotkova asked if she could cancel flights booked for a Canadian visa.

Here’s Epstein being credited 60,000 points for a travel booking issue. The irony of the Amex Concierge wishing Epstein’s assistant “Happy International Women’s day!” though..!

What comes across is just how banal this all is. Epstein, through his staff, was a demanding customer. American Express worked to keep him happy because he was spending seven figures annually on the card. So they were a helpful travel agent, facilitating his flight and hotel booking needs, that just happened to be for young Eastern European models who might overstay their visas!

The Department of Justice 2019 indictment alleges that Epstein sexually exploited “over 250 underage girls,” and abused some as young as 14. He pled guilty in 2008 to felony solicitation of prostitution and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. Yet most of the correspondence, including with American Express, is fairly banal, akin to booking a ticket to get past TSA security to meet someone at a gate or use a lounge on a day they weren’t flying.