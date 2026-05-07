American Airlines Passenger Contorted In Middle Seat For 3 Hours — Seatmate Couldn’t Fit, Policy Went Unenforced

An American Airlines passenger stuck in a middle seat for a three hour flight wound up with “neck [and] back.. wrecked” because they were seated beside a passenger who couldn’t fit inside their own seat’s space. That customer flowed over into the man’s space, forcing him into contortionist positions for the duration fo the trip.
American’s response is that “customers come in all shapes and sizes.” However, that is not their policy.
My neck n back are wrecked!
Hey @AmericanAir, i respectfully asked to be moved on a full flight after spending 3 hours physically contorted in a middle seat and was told nothing could be done. If a passenger cannot fit within one seat space, there has to be a solution!? pic.twitter.com/6ZgAIZzRaJ
— Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin (@RealSavageGent) May 6, 2026
We sincerely regret the enjoyment and comfort of your flight was diminished due to another customer exceeding their seat’s space. We understand that our customers come in all shapes and sizes, and we do our best to avoid uncomfortable seat situations. DM your confirmation code,…
— americanair (@AmericanAir) May 6, 2026
American’s policy here is clear, but was not enforced:
- If a passenger “need[s] more than one seat to travel comfortably and safely,” they must book an additional seat.
- American will sell them two seats, with the second seat at the same price as the first.
- If they didn’t do this, and two seats together aren’t available any onger, then they nede to move to another flight.
They previously told me that their policy to require passengers of size to buy an extra ticket is as follows,
To ensure the comfort and safety of all customers, our policy is that an extra seat will be required at the time of booking if the customer requires a seat belt extension and their body extends more than one inch beyond the outermost edge of the armrest.
I’ve never actually seen this enforced, but I went looking through social media and did find cases where a passenger spoke up and that prompted American to enforce their policy.
- On a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Tampa, a large passenger in an extra legroom seat was told they needed needed to get off the aircraft because the flight was full, there was no set of two empty seats together where they could sit, and they hadn’t purchased enough space for themselves. Eventually they were put them back onto the same aircraft in a different row and promised a refund of the Main Cabin Extra upcharge.
- A large American Airlines passenger in a middle seat couldn’t fit inside their space once the window and aisle passengers put their armrests down and “had to be moved” by a flight attendant – and there were empty seats for them to move into.
Generally it seems that when a passenger complaints, with door still open, American sometimes tries to move the passenger of size and find them two seats or rebook them – sometimes.
Comments
Passenger sizers, similar to bag sizers, are long, long overdue.
Policies, rules, norms, laws, etc. are human constructs. Enforcement is what matters. AA should have enforced its policies, and hopefully they make it right for the guy who had to endure this.
This is becoming a very oversized problem. All the airlines need to take it seriously. The longer the flight the more tortured the trip becomes for the innocent seat mate.
I’ve had to sit next to large passengers who probably did not qualify for an extra seat and it can still be quite uncomfortable.
@David P — You’d like to think with all the GLP-1s this would be less and less of an issue. Note how the ‘body positivity’ and ‘healthy at every size’ phenomena disappeared quickly once those miracle shots made everyone who could afford them thin over-night, practically… (Gary, toootally unrelated, but, just sayin’, you’re lookin’ good these days, bud!)
I’m not sharing any of my seat with oversized encroaching passengers. Passengers being crushed need to be assertive by speaking up promptly and demand AA enforce their own policy.
I saw what you did there…
Got’em!
This is why even Silver status keeps you out of middle seats.
But be forewarned that DL is ‘upgrading’ to Comfort+ middle seats – even from exit-row aisle or window. This happened to me, despite my account preferences to reject an upgrade to a C+ middle. I found that my preferences had been reset, and I had to go to the DL website (not the app) to fix it.
Some forums indicate that I was not the only one with this reset problem.
I wonder if keeping a copy of the airline’s policy PRINTED with the company logo in one’s suitcase…just in case! Show that to the flight attendant. It might not work but…If you don’t try, they “ain’t gonna” respond. Be polite but insistent. If that doesn’t work, then write a SNAIL MAIL letter to the customer service department, certified, return receipt and DEMAND compensation. Ask for the full dollar amount plus 50%. CC: the FAA airline’s CMU. Nothing worse for the airline than the certificate management unit getting involved!