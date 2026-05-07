American Airlines Passenger Contorted In Middle Seat For 3 Hours — Seatmate Couldn’t Fit, Policy Went Unenforced

An American Airlines passenger stuck in a middle seat for a three hour flight wound up with “neck [and] back.. wrecked” because they were seated beside a passenger who couldn’t fit inside their own seat’s space. That customer flowed over into the man’s space, forcing him into contortionist positions for the duration fo the trip.

American’s response is that “customers come in all shapes and sizes.” However, that is not their policy.

My neck n back are wrecked!

Hey @AmericanAir, i respectfully asked to be moved on a full flight after spending 3 hours physically contorted in a middle seat and was told nothing could be done. If a passenger cannot fit within one seat space, there has to be a solution!? pic.twitter.com/6ZgAIZzRaJ — Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin (@RealSavageGent) May 6, 2026

We sincerely regret the enjoyment and comfort of your flight was diminished due to another customer exceeding their seat’s space. We understand that our customers come in all shapes and sizes, and we do our best to avoid uncomfortable seat situations. DM your confirmation code,… — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 6, 2026

American’s policy here is clear, but was not enforced:

If a passenger “need[s] more than one seat to travel comfortably and safely,” they must book an additional seat.



American will sell them two seats, with the second seat at the same price as the first.



If they didn’t do this, and two seats together aren’t available any onger, then they nede to move to another flight.

They previously told me that their policy to require passengers of size to buy an extra ticket is as follows,

To ensure the comfort and safety of all customers, our policy is that an extra seat will be required at the time of booking if the customer requires a seat belt extension and their body extends more than one inch beyond the outermost edge of the armrest.

I’ve never actually seen this enforced, but I went looking through social media and did find cases where a passenger spoke up and that prompted American to enforce their policy.

On a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Tampa, a large passenger in an extra legroom seat was told they needed needed to get off the aircraft because the flight was full, there was no set of two empty seats together where they could sit, and they hadn’t purchased enough space for themselves. Eventually they were put them back onto the same aircraft in a different row and promised a refund of the Main Cabin Extra upcharge.

A large American Airlines passenger in a middle seat couldn’t fit inside their space once the window and aisle passengers put their armrests down and “had to be moved” by a flight attendant – and there were empty seats for them to move into.

Generally it seems that when a passenger complaints, with door still open, American sometimes tries to move the passenger of size and find them two seats or rebook them – sometimes.