Why Airlines Keep Going Bankrupt Even When Flights Are Packed

Airlines are a terrible business. The old joke is that the fastest way to become a millionaire is to… start off a billionaire and invest in airline. Warren Buffett once said that “If a far-sighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

While I think that JetBlue should have been allowed to buy Spirit Airlines, I also was clear at the time that it’s almost never a productive use of capital to spend it investing in an airline.

The acquisition of Spirit was set to cost about $3.8 billion. The S&P 500 is up more than 75% since the deal was agreed to.



I suggested just investing the money in broad-bsaed stockets. $3.8 billion would be worth $6.56 billion today.



Instead, JetBlue’s market cap has fallen and is just $2.1 billion.

The basic reason why airlines are so tough is because they’re an expensive capital intensive business, they’re heavily unionized, and outside of a few congested airports there are no moats. If you find a profitable route, another airline can move a plane in to compete on it. Airplanes will literally fly to wherever there’s an opportunity

David Oks argues that airlines are doomed to chronic financial instability because they are an “empty core” industry with no stable competitive equilibrium where carriers can all earn adequate returns.

Airlines have high fixed costs, volatile demand, relatively low marginal costs once a flight is operating, and limited product differentiation.

If a market can support three-and-a-half daily flights, then three flights leaves money on the table and invites entry. But four flights creates too much capacity, fares fall, and somebody loses money. Eventually someone exits, fares recover, profits return, and then another carrier is tempted back in.

That’s why he says airlines are always going bankrupt.

Competition keeps creating excess capacity, excess capacity destroys fares, and bankruptcy resets costs. And he says airlines survive by avoiding competition.

Pre-1978, the Civil Aeronautics Board told airlines where they could fly and what prices to charge. They were set at a high enough level to be profitable.

Airline strategies now are fortress hubs, joint ventures, alliances, loyalty programs, and credit card deals.

This doesn’t quite work. Capacity is lumpy, but the idea that “three flights is too few, four flights is too many” misses because airlines don’t add identical flights. They choose what planes to use on a route. They can add a fourth flight with fewer seats, and even reduce the number of seats on their existing flights too.

Airline capacity is sticky, constrained, and only partially adjustable. A smaller aircraft may fit demand better, but usually has worse unit economics so may not work economically. And the right aircraft may not be available. A flight is also part of a network, with both local traffic and connections. And a flight may appear to lose money flying empty, but be key to a broader deal that’s profitable.

There’s increasingly differentiation between airline products. That wasn’t always true. As recently as the American Airlines 2017 Investor Day, their then-CEO offered that there was no real advantage to be found in better seats because other airlines would match that. But different airlines:



Have different cultures – Southwest Airlines crew seem to enjoy their jobs more than peers, Delta’s have been marginally friendlier though arguably less so with turnover since the pandemic.



Have different product philosophies – American ditched seatback entertainment screens starting in 2017, while United subsequently leaned into them.



Offer different schedules, with non-stops hardly the same as connections.



Have frequent flyer programs with varying generosity and different paths towards elevated status.

It’s not the case that the industry is profitable or competitive but not both – Delta and United represented nearly all the industry’s profits in 2025.

You’d expect flying to look profitable where it’s protected, such as at slot-controlled airports, but New York JFK, LaGuardia and Washington’s National airport aren’t as profitable on their own as you’d expect. They do dovetail well with high spend consumers feeding lucrative cobrand cards.

But loyalty programs don’t mean, as the piece suggests, that airlines have exited the airline business. On the contrary,

The programs began as a way to create a differentiated product rather than a commoditized one, generating brand preference and loyalty.



No one would collect the miles without the flights.



And the card programs create more flying opportunities. Airlines are willing to offer more flights at lower fars to capture a market’s relevance for the cobrand. Southwest began flying to Hawaii, in part, to give credit card customers a reason to save their points. Delta told investors during their third quarter 2025 earnings call that they were leaning into the Austin market because it was fertile for acquiring cobrand American Express card customers.

The programs are high margin – more so than seat fees and checked bags. But the classic way to attract outsized cardmember spend (and therefore program revenue) is to offer aspirational experiences that a member wouldn’t buy for themselves – premium cabins, long haul, partner airlines. JetBlue would have benefited in its American Airlines tie-up because it was going to join oneworld.

Startup airlines face much greater challenges in loyalty because they lack scale. They can’t be relevant to all of a customer’s flying. A low cost carrier will have a hard time matching without premium experiences to offer. It’s crucial to lean into status experiences to compensate – Frontier does a very good job of working with the assets that they have. Spirit had crafted something of a ‘me-too but less than’ copycat approach. Neither could hit above their weight like Air Canada does with Chase in the U.S. (or Hyatt with Chase).

Ultimately, this is a tough industry because route and capacity decisions are made in large, operationally constrained chunks in an industry where demand is volatile, inventory is perishable, prices are transparent, and competitors can quickly destroy revenue.

That’s why product differentiation – through the overall experience and loyalty program and cobrand offerings – is the clearest path to long-term viability. Contra the American Airlines 2014 – 2024 view, competing primarily with Frontier and Spirit was never going to be a path to profit (especially for an airline with high costs itself, that needs to generate a revenue premium just to cover them).

Even the best-run, differentiated airlines are still exposed to the same structural challenges. United’s Scott Kirby claims airlines just need to raise fares, demand is inelastic, and they fail to do this because government relations and marketing wrongfully conclude it’s too risky a strategy.

However raising fares invites market entry. It signals above-normal profits, and competitors can just hold price (or even lower it) to capture business.

And if they are too capacity-disciplined, they lose network relevance like United did under Jeff Smisek, focusing on international and gutting domestic (this was one of the early changes Kirby implemented).

Deregulation ended an artificial moat that airlines had, protecting them from each other. That’s been great for consumers because of lower fares and more flight options. And it’s forced airlines to try to de-commoditize. But it’s been brutal for airlines, who have had to go in search of other moats.