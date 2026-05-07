Hyatt Guest Got A Broken Room, Then An Occupied Room — And Finally Slept On These Sheets

A guest who stayed at the Hyatt Place Columbia/Harbison in Irmo, South Carolina writes about the different rooms he had to cycle through.

In the first room, the air conditioning did not work, the toilet would not stop running, and the room was dirty. After about two hours in the hot room, the hotel agreed to move his family.

The guests says the front desk asked how long they had been in the room and, after hearing “2+ hours,” said the room was probably still clean and could be given to someone else.

They were assigned a room that was already occupied by other guests.

So they were moved to a third room. That room, the guests said, needed dusting and mopping but the air conditioning worked so they resigned to sleep there.

However, the next morning when they lifted the bedding in sunlight on their way out, they saw that the comforter was “absolutely disgusting.” And while the bedding seemed clean uunderneath the comforter at first when they’d gotten in, sunlight exposed just how dirty and badly stained the sheets really were.

They complained to Hyatt customer service via Facebook, and their stay was refunded and they were given 15,000 points. Hyatt’s Facebook team was ‘nice’ and even ‘grossed out’ by the photos. The guests still “love the Hyatt brand.” But they were expecting to hear from the hotel’s general manager. They waited a week before sharing their story, hoping to be contacted (as Hyatt said they would be). But they never heard a word.

That bedding is disgusting. And it’s not an innocent mistake. It wouldn’t have been missed. Interestingly, this is not a horribly-rated property on review sites, though there are some concerning reports. I found a January 2026 Tripadvisor review titled “Beyond Filthy” which alleged black mold and urine odor.

I guess this is the kind of room I expect from American Airlines during an overnight delay. Airlines promise a room when they strand you overnight and it’s their fault (not weather) but they don’t promise anything about the quality of that room.

And of course the issue here is not limited to Hyatt. In fact, Hyatt itself seems to have done well with compensation to the guest. Last summer Marriott reportedly refused compensation when a guest found rotting baby rats in their sofa bed. Where they do compensate it seems a blod-stained mattress is worth just 5,000 points. And we’ve seen stains like at this Hyatt place at a Renaissance before.