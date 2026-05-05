Passenger’s $5,000 Jewelry Stolen From Checked Bag — Airport Worker Sells It On Facebook [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Charlotte airport staffer stole $5,000 in jewelry from a passenger’s luggage and sold it on Facebook. Their defense? ‘I didn’t steal it, I found it’ (cough) but it still didn’t belong to them and they still sold it, it seems.

    Court documents said a woman reported that multiple pieces of diamond-encrusted David Yurman jewelry were stolen from her suitcase during a layover April 11 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The jewelry was valued at about $5,000, documents said…

    In the days after the initial report, detectives said they found a social media account, “Alonys Garcia,” listing every piece of jewelry the woman reported stolen and selling it as a bundled item…Reyes-Garcia claimed he found the jewelry in the secure baggage area.

  • Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Wynn Las Vegas

  • Marriott miscodes points earned from charity raffle as compensation for poor service? Threatens to close down customer’s Bonvoy account for receiving too much compensation for bad experiences at their hotels:

    Loyalty Program Risk Warning after points compensation
    by
    u/Upset_Indication_338 in
    marriott

  • Whatever gets you through coach:

  • No one in the world has confrontations with animals as frequently as this man.

  • They actually did invest in Frontier Airlines Airbus A319s, so maybe!

  • Yuck.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Reyes-Garcia claimed he found the jewelry in the secure baggage area.

    “I found it at the airport. In the secure baggage area. In a suitcase. That was zipped up.”

  3. (Sigh) Why, oh why do people insist on checking high value items like jewelry in their checked bags?

  4. A tad ironic that Reyes-Garcia used the airline modeled marketing strategy of “bundling” in his “entrepreneurial enterprise” … lol

  6. Who puts anything of value in their checked luggage????? Hard to have empathy for her.

  7. Who knows… maybe it was an insurance scam… (claim to have put valuables in the bag, etc.)

    Bad idea, either way.

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