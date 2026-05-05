Passenger’s $5,000 Jewelry Stolen From Checked Bag — Airport Worker Sells It On Facebook [Roundup]

Court documents said a woman reported that multiple pieces of diamond-encrusted David Yurman jewelry were stolen from her suitcase during a layover April 11 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The jewelry was valued at about $5,000, documents said…

In the days after the initial report, detectives said they found a social media account, “Alonys Garcia,” listing every piece of jewelry the woman reported stolen and selling it as a bundled item…Reyes-Garcia claimed he found the jewelry in the secure baggage area.