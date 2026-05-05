Passenger’s $5,000 Jewelry Stolen From Checked Bag — Airport Worker Sells It On Facebook [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Charlotte airport staffer stole $5,000 in jewelry from a passenger’s luggage and sold it on Facebook. Their defense? ‘I didn’t steal it, I found it’ (cough) but it still didn’t belong to them and they still sold it, it seems.
Court documents said a woman reported that multiple pieces of diamond-encrusted David Yurman jewelry were stolen from her suitcase during a layover April 11 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The jewelry was valued at about $5,000, documents said…
In the days after the initial report, detectives said they found a social media account, “Alonys Garcia,” listing every piece of jewelry the woman reported stolen and selling it as a bundled item…Reyes-Garcia claimed he found the jewelry in the secure baggage area.
- Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Wynn Las Vegas
- Marriott miscodes points earned from charity raffle as compensation for poor service? Threatens to close down customer’s Bonvoy account for receiving too much compensation for bad experiences at their hotels:
Loyalty Program Risk Warning after points compensation
by
u/Upset_Indication_338 in
marriott
- Whatever gets you through coach:
this is actually genius omfg pic.twitter.com/TpBWs0Qqcz
— (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2026
- No one in the world has confrontations with animals as frequently as this man.
Starling rescue today at Dulles Airport. pic.twitter.com/L406xVqxZ3
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 3, 2026
- They actually did invest in Frontier Airlines Airbus A319s, so maybe!
@AmericanAir duct tape arm rests and delayed flight due to maintenance issues. Maybe you should invest in some of the spirit planes. pic.twitter.com/A3y6kiFxAM
— EZ (@xEZxx) May 3, 2026
- Yuck.
The cleanliness of the dining trays in First Class, on American Airlines @AmericanAir – a health hazard! pic.twitter.com/RxsZy3jEcn
— Amir Husain (@amirhusain_tx) May 3, 2026
Comments
Reyes-Garcia claimed he found the jewelry in the secure baggage area.
“I found it at the airport. In the secure baggage area. In a suitcase. That was zipped up.”
Nice use of “(cough)“ Gary… *cough*
(Sigh) Why, oh why do people insist on checking high value items like jewelry in their checked bags?
A tad ironic that Reyes-Garcia used the airline modeled marketing strategy of “bundling” in his “entrepreneurial enterprise” … lol
Did brain worm Bobby just catch the pigeon or eat it?
Who puts anything of value in their checked luggage????? Hard to have empathy for her.
Who knows… maybe it was an insurance scam… (claim to have put valuables in the bag, etc.)
Bad idea, either way.