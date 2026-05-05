American Airlines Adds Private Terminal Access for ConciergeKey Passengers

American Airlines has struck a deal with the PS terminals to offer a complimentary use to ConciergeKey members.
It’s similar to what American Express has for Centurion (Black Card) cardmembers who receive member preferred pricing plus two complimentary visits per year ($825 per person for the Amex-exclusive space, $3,550 one-way for a Private Suite for up to 4 travelers then $500 each additional traveler, and $1,050 per person for PS Direct airside transfers for domestic arrivals where available).
PS is a private terminal for people flying commercial flights, designed to replicate much of the private aviation ground experience. The terminal is away from the main passenger terminal, with dedicated line-free TSA screening, customs/immigration processing on eligible international arrivals, luggage handling, and airside transportation directly to or from the aircraft.
This is basically a pay to use Lufthansa First Class Terminal, where you’re driven across the airfield to the plane and walked to the aircraft door. On arrival, an agent meets you at the aircraft door, escorts you to a waiting car on the ramp, and either takes you to the PS terminal or directly onward. International arrivals can clear customs/immigration at PS.
- Salon is a shared, lower-priced communal lounge product with drinks and lite bites and shared airside transfers.
- Private Suite is a private room with day bed, stocked pantry and bar, private restroom, chef-prepared food, and spa services.
- PS Direct is arrivals pickup from the aircraft and then direct car service into town, or to your connection.
Currently, PS operates at LAX and Atlanta. It is slated to open at DFW on June 3 and Miami June 30. In Miami it is the former Pan Am Airways headquarters. The Atlanta appears not to be a part of this offer, while the other three locations are at American Airlines hubs.
What Is ConciergeKey?
ConciergeKey is the status that American Airlines gives to its top spending customers and top corporate travel influencers. It’s the status that George Clooney had in Up In The Air.
I had the status briefly and it includes top priority for upgrades;
Already ConciergeKey members can use Flagship check-in at hub airports, and the shared British Airways check-in at New York JFK. That gets an escort to the front of security, so it’s already pretty good, but it’s not a car transfer to the plane.
When I was a ‘CK’ I never received a tarmac transfer (though I’ve had it from Lufthansa, and in Bangkok). But I did get plenty of golf carts. The best thing about the status is irregular operations handling – getting booked onto a sold out flight when my flight was cancelled (though it ultimately wasn’t necessary, American was willing to pay to bump another passenger to get me to my destination), and being met on arrival when I was missing my connection, with new boarding pass already printed and a personal escort to the business class lounge.
My daughter enjoyed the golf carts! And honestly it was often nice getting met at my gates and thanked for my business by a premium services representative! The morning text from premium services when departing out of Washington National airport was great, too – an agent to work with directly in case I needed anything during the day (there’s also email access to Raleigh reservations).
What Does Is Take To Qualify For ConciergeKey?
Customers who regularly spend $65,000 or more on airfare in a year are a good market for ps to focus on in looking for customers, so a merchant-funded offer targeting this group is value add on both sides. American now looks at total Loyalty Points earned, not just airfare, in considering whom to invite to ConciergeKey. Generally it appears that 750,000 Loyalty Points in most cases will get an invite although the exact mix between paid airfare and other activity may matter, as well as where the customer is based.
Honestly if they’d publish the criteria I’d go and hit it, because the experience was that good. When American developed Loyalty Points as the metric for status, they seriously considered publishing 1 million Loyalty Points as the level needed for ConciergeKey. That would drive a lot of Citibank spending.
But Isn’t PS Coming To Washington Dulles Coming, Too?
In 2023 Washington Dulles announced plans for a private terminal. It was broadly expected to be and reported as a PS terminal. However, the original soliciation was cancelled last year and rewritten, appearing to favor a different bidder. PS sued, arguing that the bid was being rigged.
The airport’s rules allow them to cancel and change requirements or correct and clarify based on errors and omissions. The lawsuit claimed they kept moving the goal posts in order to ensure their preferred company got the contract. And even the airport’s own rules say that these solicitations should do the opposite – they should be “designed to achieve meaningful competition,” and specs that limit competition must be justified in writing.
New requirements appear to have eliminated preference for an operator with specific experience in private terminals which would have been favorable to PS, and makes an Irish government-backed company viable. And this comes after local politicians have sought to intervene in favor of… the Irish government.
Potomac Holdings, the local entity, is partnering on the project with daa – the 100% Irish government-owned airport operator – and appears to be getting their lobbying money’s worth with a former Homeland Security assistant secretary for legislative affairs, someone with Denver airport and federal affairs experience, and Schumer and Joint Economic Committee experience doing the lobbying on this. Obviously, the letter’s narrative scrubs the Irish state company out of the picture.
Comments
Gary says “I had the status briefly”…and we hope they invite you back, dear Thought Leader! For now, we’re gonna need to rely on @George Romey’s first-hand account…
PS was nice, being driven to the plane was great but I like the LAX centurion lounge more. I was bored sitting around in the PS. It is just a large room with a bar. They supposedly have one in Paris, that will be interesting to see if it is included in the program.
I earned over 1.2 million loyalty points in 2025, 90 percent by credit card and only paid for basic economy and did not get CK this year…
@bers — Holy…mother of… what ‘market’ are you in? That honestly should be enough… sheesh!