British Airways Cuts “Last Hint Of Luxury” From European Business Class This Week — To Save Cleaning Time

British Airways has so little left to cut from its product that they’re eliminating headrest covers from business class seats on flights within Europe. This is being called dropping the “last hint of luxury” in Club Europe.

Fabric headrest covers — antimacassars — go away from intra-Europe business class effective May 6, 2026.

This is meant to reduce cleaning time between flights, which in turn could reduce delays when aircraft are running late. The airline frames this as “to ensure operational resilience, improve punctuality and align with our wider sustainability commitment.” So you’re a selfish anti-environmentalist if you have a problem with this cut.

The product is already thin, so there’s almot nothing left to get. There’s no more legroom than coach in their business class product. It comes with lounge access and a larger baggage allowance, but you get those with status anyway. That leaves very modest free food and drinks (with real breakfast dropped fromthe shortest flights), and a blocked middle seat, as the only unique benefits to the cabin. White headrest covers were one of the only ways left to tell a Club Europe seat from one in economy, though fortunately there’s still the blocked middle.

Since BA can adjust rows that are called Club Europe between flights, this is one less change when that happens. But customers don’t like what it symbolizes, and small premium touches are part of the overall experience that’s given way to penny pinching. CEO Brian Doyle insists BA is ‘still’ a premium airline, but it’s tough to square with moves like this. They’ve even trained crew to stop apologizing for all the cuts.

To be sure, almost nothing changes functionally. Legroom, blocked middle and catering are the same. But visually this is a downgrade. Unlike with U.S. airlines, business class seats in BA’s Club Europe are literally the same ones used in coach. So these headrest covers were a cheap way to signify difference. Removing it makes the cabin feel closer to coach.

Plus, it reduces a symbol of hygiene even if these weren’t necessarily hygenic. The fabric cover signaled that the cabin had been freshened. This may have been the last theatrical prop that helped the customer believe the product was better. Taking this away reinforces the narrative that BA is stripping the product one detail at a time, and the overall effect is a sense that buying up is not worth it.

BA has previously said that short haul business didn’t make money, but they had to offer it to attract long haul premium customers. (This just means they were attributing revenue wrong across flights on a connecting itinerary.) Degrading the short-haul business product, by their own logic, risks long haul business. But former CEO Alex Cruz is proud of having turned BA into a low cost carrier.

Still, it may help British Airways with a minute or two of aircraft turn time between flights that occasionally is part of a delay.