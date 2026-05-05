Viral Claim Says Singapore Airlines Offers First Class Foot Rubs — Photo Looks Real, The Service Isn’t

A photo of a Singapore Airlines flight attendant is going viral in U.S. and Chinese social media, showing her “giving a passenger a foot wipe” along with the claim that Singapore offers “on-demand foot cleansing” service in First Class and Suites.

It looks like this was taken from Xiaohongshu (Chinese social media platform ‘XHS’) and from there to Reddit before winding up on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

The Chinese version describes it as “first class foot care/pedicure.. I’m stunned” and Singapore’s “service is really insanely over-the-top.” On Reddit it’s titled as “extra mile service.”

Singapore Airlines flight attendant spotted giving a passenger a foot wipe 😳

On ultra long haul flights, SQ offers on-demand foot cleansing (wipes/towels) for First & Suites to freshen up swollen feet after 18+ hours. Done professionally with gloves.

Some call it incredible… pic.twitter.com/t9ZOCCiNAG — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) May 4, 2026

I do not think this is an accurate framing (to say the least). That passenger may have been injured and the photo taken of first aid? The flight attendant appears to be assisting with a passenger’s foot (or ankle) wearing gloves and providing a towel.

And this is not a pedicure! There are no nail tools, basin, or spa setup. I have flown Singapore’s premium products, several times. I have not been offered this. I have not read a trip report – ever – suggesting that on:

ultra long haul flights, [Singapore] offers on-demand foot cleansing (wipes/towels) for First & Suites to freshen up swollen feet after 18+ hours. Done professionally with gloves. Some call it incredible luxury. Others find it too much.

Singapore generally uses the Airbus A350-900ULR for ultra-long haul “18+ hours” and that aircraft does not even have a first class. The A350-900ULR will get a retrofit, ostensibly next year, offering four first class seats. And they’ve promoted a wellness program in the past – with Canyon Ranch – but it did not include this service!

Singapore Airlines flight attendant training goes to incredible lengths. They’re taught to pay attention to details, down to the direction that stemware is placed (you should see the airline’s logo facing you). Singapore’s service messaging is incredible, because it’s plausible. One of their campaigns was “the lengths we go” and here’s a Singapore Airlines flight attendant spoon-feeding a five year old:

Singapore once disassembled a seat to help a passenger find a lost item. But they are not providing foot rubs in first class! There is a line – even with Asian carriers, and passengers do try to cross it – but any foot rubs in the cabin are generally happening between passengers.

Sometimes the passengers do put the first class hot towels on their feet and do do all sundry of foot care. But the flight attendants aren’t generally doing this, and it is definitely not an official Singapore Airlines first class service to address the risks of deep vein thrombosis.