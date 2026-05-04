DoorDash Is Bad For Restaurants, Drivers, And Customers — Why Does Everyone Keep Using It?

A restaurant owner went on a viral rant about how terrible DoorDash is. To bastardize Winston Churchill, though, delivery apps are the worst form of business for a restaurant except for all the others. The problems laid out in the video are real:

Restaurants charge higher than menu prices because DoorDash and other app delivery services take so much of the order value. They are charging the consumer and the restaurant, both sides of the transaction. DoorDash charges restaurants 15%, 25%, or 30% commission on delivery orders, with pickup at 6% for qualifying partners, while consumers separately pay delivery and service fees. (Large national chains will negotiate separate pricing deals.)

Drivers are rude and restaurants are busy dealing with ‘real’ customers when the runner arrives.

The food doesn’t get delivered at the same quality it’s prepared, sometimes because of pick up delays and sometimes because of poor handling by the driver enroute to you. And the restaurant gets blamed.

Here’s the rant:

Personally I loved the rant set to Phil Collins, “In The Air Tonight.” But as one commenter on Reddit observes, the video ending right before “one of the most iconic drum solos of all time” was “cruel.” The other best takes:

“Short of disability or trauma… stop ordering a private taxi for your tacos.”

“If I had a nickel for everytime I have used door dash I would have no nickels because I am not dumb.”

“Yeah is doordash holding this man hostage forcing him to work with them? Where is this man? Is he safe?”

Ultimately the restaurant owner is right about margin pressure and loss of quality control. But if delivery is degrading their brand, continuing to participate is an odd business choice.

They could offer their own delivery service instead, but then they’d incur those expenses and would give up the DoorDash distribution platform – consumers who see the restaurant in the app and discover it, bringing them incremental business they’d never otherwise see.

And treating orders as an annoyance and a distraction from serving their ‘real customers’ is probably a mistake. The people ordering delivery and eating their food are their customers. They will decide whether to order again. They’ll tell their friends whether the place is any good or not. And they may even be the same people who come into the restaurant in person. They might like it so much that they want it even when they can’t show up for a sit down meal.

A real problem for the restaurant though isn’t just the economics. App delivery is challenging because it’s terrible for everyone involved.

The drivers are very poorly paid. These services offer far less than they did 8-10 years ago.



This is expensive to the restaurant, which is what the video is complaining about.



It is expensive to the customer (assuming an added 30% – 50% versus eat-in and you aren’t consuming service



The food is also not as good. Many types of food do not travel well, those that do still need to be packaged correctly, and handling usaully isn’t high quality.

But for a restaurant the person doing the order really is a customer of the app, and not their customer. They do not get contact information from the customer. They do not establish a marketing relationship. They do not know who is it!

These services do have value, but it’s very specific. Restaurants usually run profit margins of 3% – 5%. Taking 30% of an order is tough. But most of the restaurant’s costs are fixed. If they can fill in gaps in orders without hiring additional staff, they’ll earn more than their food cost. They’ll keep staff busy and employed, positioned to make money on dine-in. And they’ll introduce themselves to new customers as well.