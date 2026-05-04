Delta Air Lines Once Offered Hot Towels And Multi-Course Meals In Economy — Now Passengers Are Roasting This Sad Sandwich [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Sorry, gotta pay for Ed’s $100,000,000 incentive package, so… let them eat Wonder Bread!

  2. DL has a power house at ATL and that has gave the airline an edge. But now DL is into AA 2020 mode.

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