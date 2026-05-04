Delta Air Lines Once Offered Hot Towels And Multi-Course Meals In Economy — Now Passengers Are Roasting This Sad Sandwich [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Delta was genuinely on the verge of being a true premium airline before the pandemic. They launched hot towels, welcome drinks and coursed meals in economy on long haul flights in 2019. Now they’re this:
- Enterprise Rent-a-Car tries to charge customer $9,500 for putting diesel fuel in their gas rental car fortunately they had receipts showing they’d filled up with regular unleaded! (HT: Paul H)
- United Airlines Quietly Tests Whether Business Class Passengers Still Want Amenity Kits from May 4 – 15, “flight attendants will ask each customer whether they would like” an amenity kit and distribute to those who do, rather than placing them on all passenger seats. This will be tested on LAX flights to Hong Kong; Shanghai; Beijing; Sydney; Melbourne; Tokyo Haneda and Narita; and London Heathrow.
- Interesting! Since this doesn’t look like a pilot position subject to UK CAA commercial air transport age 65 limitations, and notes ‘former ATP’ as someone they’d consider, it looks like a reasonable part-time retirement gig for a retired Chicago-based United or American senior captain.
Any 777/787 rated pilots in the USA?
British Airways will pay you $100k a year to taxi them around ORD.
BA arrive into Terminal 5 but depart from 3 and can’t be towed, so they need to be taxi’d!https://t.co/HvGxgCRzuX@SteveNomadic @CaptBob_Nomadic @scottiebateman @MCCCANM
— Ben (@PlanetZorg25) May 2, 2026
- One more from Spirit:
RIP @SpiritAirlines
Choked up listening to the final pilot announcement pic.twitter.com/rauNSf7WFn
— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) May 2, 2026
- More backfill of Spirit Airlines capacity.
Breeze Airways to commence new routes from Atlantic City (ACY) left by Spirit:
• Orlando (MCO) from July 3, increasing to 7 weekly
• Myrtle Beach (MYR) 2 weekly from October 22
• Fort Myers (RSW) 3 weekly from October 22
• Palm Beach (PBI) 3 weekly from December 17 pic.twitter.com/ZD8885S3kq
— Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) May 2, 2026
- The 18 countries the U.S. State Department warns against all travel to: (Level 4 Warning) “Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.”
- Cathay Pacific Asia Miles devaluation a bit worse than announced
- Spirit Airlines pilot, who missed his retirement by a day, gets a sendoff from Southwest Airlines instead.
Comments
Sorry, gotta pay for Ed’s $100,000,000 incentive package, so… let them eat Wonder Bread!
DL has a power house at ATL and that has gave the airline an edge. But now DL is into AA 2020 mode.