Pilots Shut Off Both Engines Before China Eastern 737 Crash — China Cites “National Security” To Withhold Report

Four years after China Eastern Flight MU5735 plunged into the ground, China is withholding the accident report. Since it was a Boeing aircraft, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was involved in the investigation. They released their report on cockpit recordings in response to a FOIA. That was clearly not an accident – they could have withheld it or stalled – but they’re clearly frustrated with the Civil Aviation Administration of China. And the information we have makes it look like a clear case of intentional sabotage by one of the pilots.

The flight from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21, 2022 killed all 132 people on board. The plane plunged quickly, air traffic controllers called the crew repeatedly and received no reply. China ever published a final accident report.

The NTSB report covers the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder downloads. It shows that while the 737 was cruising at 29,000 feet, the fuel switches for both engines moved from RUN to CUTOFF. The flight data recorder lost power when the number 2 engine cut at about 26,000 feet.

CAAC reported 132 passengers and 9 crew members on board of flight #MU5735 that came down in a sparsely populated area setting off wildfires. If confirmed, this accident represents the worst ever accident of China Eastern Airlines and the 8th worst of a Boeing 737. pic.twitter.com/WSXUxU8se2 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 21, 2022

The flight data recorder FDR was badly damaged. One memory chip could not be recovered, and the reconstructed data stream had recurring gaps. Only about 150 of ~ 1,000 parameters were validated.

The cockpit voice recorder was initially unreadable, but they were able to recover audio – they gave the downloaded files to China and did not retain copies. So China has the audio and the NTSB does not.

There were three pilots in the cockpit and audio captures discussions amongst all of them. The captain had 6,709 flight hours, the first officer had 31,769, and the second officer 556. We do not know who cut off engine power.

(3/6) Here's what the FDR shows: the moment the plane first lost control, both engines were shut down simultaneously. The cutoff switches of both engines moved to CUTOFF from RUN — not a mechanical failure. A deliberate action. pic.twitter.com/68zqayh0Ve — Sukka / 毛绒绒的大尾巴🦊 (@isukkaw) April 30, 2026

(4/6) At that exact same moment, the autopilot was also disengaged — AP Warning 1 and AP Warning 2 both fired, and the CMD FCC (Command Flight Control Computer) was off. Two intentional actions happened simultaneously as the dive began. — Sukka / 毛绒绒的大尾巴🦊 (@isukkaw) April 30, 2026

(5/6) Throughout the entire uncontrolled descent, the FDR recorded violent, continuous inputs on the Control Wheel. Someone in the cockpit was actively manipulating the controls. Note that there might be another Pilot trying to save the plane at the beginning of the dive. — Sukka / 毛绒绒的大尾巴🦊 (@isukkaw) April 30, 2026

(6/6) Control surface data: ailerons (roll) were active throughout; elevator (pitch) only deflected downward in the final stages; rudder (yaw) was never used at all. Together, a sobering picture of MU5735's last moments. pic.twitter.com/LV309b7ox3 — Sukka / 毛绒绒的大尾巴🦊 (@isukkaw) April 30, 2026

In 2024, Chinese authorities confirmed there were no issues with the aicraft prior to takeoff, no reports of danger, and no evidence of dangerous goods in cargo or baggage. And then they went silent. International standards require a final report as soon as possible – and, if more than 12 months, annual interim statements. They have not provided updates in over two yeras. Government information requests have been denied on the grounds that disclosure could endanger national security or social stability.

So we’re left with the switches moved to cut off, and China stonewalling. The NTSB data is being framed as a leak, but it’s a FOIA response. Clearly, though, FOIAs can be acted upon quickly or excruciatingly slowly and can respond with less than required. The NTSB chose to do neither.

(HT: One Mile at a Time)