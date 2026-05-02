JetBlue Pounces After Spirit Shutdown — Planes And Crews Head Straight For The Airline’s Home Base

With Spirit Airlines ceasing operations, JetBlue is running headlong into the breach. They’re adding significant flights right away out of Spirit’s Fort Lauderdale home base. They also plan growth in San Juan-based Caribbean operations.

• 1 daily BAQ from October 1

• 3 daily BWI, CLT, BNA, IAH from July 9

• 1 daily CMH, IND from November 2

• 2 daily ORD, DTW from July 9

• 1 daily PSE from July 9 JetBlue to also commence new BWI-SJU route — Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) May 2, 2026

JetBlue hasn’t made money in six years, but sees this as an opportunity. According to aviation watchdog JonNYC, the carrier it telling its employees that they will “reallocate some underperforming flying from other cities into Fort Lauderdale.”

And they’ve already moved quickly with plans to grow their Fort Lauderdale and San Juan bases – as well as Boston where they’ve fallen behind Delta since the pandemic – and are accomplishing this by scaling back at New York JFK, Newark, Orlando and Los Angeles. They plan to incentivize employee transfers and assign new hires to these areas of concentration.

Allowing Spirit Airlines to fail is certainly supportive of JetBlue – hopefully keeping them from following a similar fate! – and should help Spirit’s primary ultra-low cost competitor Frontier which has also been wobbling financially.

There are ultimately very few barriers to entry for an existing airline to move capacity into a market where gates aren’t constrained, or competition disallowed by granting takeoff and landing rights (slots) only to incumbent competitors. Airlines can move planes around – they fly! And they can staff up quickly. Taxpayer bailouts for airlines simply do not make sense.

Spirit Airlines cannot truly be replaced. It was genuinely a one of a kind experience:

However passengers will have plenty of seats out of Spirit’s home market to look forward to. JetBlue is moving quickly – clearly wanting to preempty others. One of the assets of Spirit’s that’s most valuable is their gates at Fort Lauderdale (along with slots and gates at New York LaGuardia and access to Newark) and other airlines will be excited to take over that space as well.