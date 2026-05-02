JetBlue Pounces After Spirit Shutdown — Planes And Crews Head Straight For The Airline’s Home Base

With Spirit Airlines ceasing operations, JetBlue is running headlong into the breach. They’re adding significant flights right away out of Spirit’s Fort Lauderdale home base. They also plan growth in San Juan-based Caribbean operations.
• 1 daily BAQ from October 1
• 3 daily BWI, CLT, BNA, IAH from July 9
• 1 daily CMH, IND from November 2
• 2 daily ORD, DTW from July 9
• 1 daily PSE from July 9
JetBlue to also commence new BWI-SJU route
— Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) May 2, 2026
JetBlue hasn’t made money in six years, but sees this as an opportunity. According to aviation watchdog JonNYC, the carrier it telling its employees that they will “reallocate some underperforming flying from other cities into Fort Lauderdale.”
And they’ve already moved quickly with plans to grow their Fort Lauderdale and San Juan bases – as well as Boston where they’ve fallen behind Delta since the pandemic – and are accomplishing this by scaling back at New York JFK, Newark, Orlando and Los Angeles. They plan to incentivize employee transfers and assign new hires to these areas of concentration.
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) May 2, 2026
Allowing Spirit Airlines to fail is certainly supportive of JetBlue – hopefully keeping them from following a similar fate! – and should help Spirit’s primary ultra-low cost competitor Frontier which has also been wobbling financially.
There are ultimately very few barriers to entry for an existing airline to move capacity into a market where gates aren’t constrained, or competition disallowed by granting takeoff and landing rights (slots) only to incumbent competitors. Airlines can move planes around – they fly! And they can staff up quickly. Taxpayer bailouts for airlines simply do not make sense.
Spirit Airlines cannot truly be replaced. It was genuinely a one of a kind experience:
🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/pgh3Zt4xu6
— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) May 1, 2026
However passengers will have plenty of seats out of Spirit’s home market to look forward to. JetBlue is moving quickly – clearly wanting to preempty others. One of the assets of Spirit’s that’s most valuable is their gates at Fort Lauderdale (along with slots and gates at New York LaGuardia and access to Newark) and other airlines will be excited to take over that space as well.
Comments
Hoping JetBlue will fly the nonstop ATL-LGA route that SW abandoned and compete with Delta.
Let the FLL scramble begin…
When do we start the JetBlue Death Watch? Or is Frontier next on the list?
Going back into BWI? My question is if Spirit couldn’t make money on that customer base why would it be any different for another airline?
It was a given that B6 would try to grow FLL and create a hub where it is much more dominant than it is at BOS or JFK.
As I have noted, DL is not only the biggest beneficiary not only as NK ends service on more overlapping DL routes than for AA, WN or UA but B6 is adding less new service to DL routes while very likely will cut service from BOS and JFK.
While Jon’s post doesn’t list the name of the bases, it is certain based on size that JFK is 10% overstaffed and BOS is 30% overstaffed. that is a lot of capacity movement out of those two cities.
there will likely be slots available at both JFK – might explain how UA will get in although I believe leasing slots to UA at JFK will further hurt B6 – while there are slots at LGA that NK previously operated.
Will be interesting to see how they all are reallocated as well as each of the big 4 respond to NK’s shutdown and B6′ growth at FLL and shrinkage in the NE
JetBlue is on deck to be the next airline to file for bankruptcy and eventually liquidate.
Who honestly did not see this coming, with multiple recent warnings? Frontier and Greedwest/Southworst are next…
@David R. Miller – I still expect American to make a play for Southwest and subsequently rebrand as “Texas Air.” Just the sort of thing guaranteed to get regulatory approval in this current environment.
The Secretary of Transportation just said that the US government does not need to worry about bailing out – or even making offers – to any other airlines.
JBLU previously said it has cash to get through early 2027 and has unencumbered aircraft.
Combined w/ reduced overlap w/ DL at BOS and JFK and more dominance at FLL and B6′ earnings could stabilize by later in the year.
Losing one fairly small airline could have significant implications for multiple other US airlines.
I predict Jet Blue and Alaska will merge, and there will be less antitrust concern after this.
@George Good point!