American Airlines Gives New Business Accounts 10,000 Miles — Stacks With 75,000 Mile Card Offer

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American Airlines has a small business program that lets you earn miles for your travel and for those at your company in addition to the usual miles the traveler earns. And crediting flights to the program earns an additional Loyalty Point per dollar spent towards status.

Through December 31, 2026 they’re giving new AAdvantage Business account signups 10,000 bonus miles just for joining using promo code BNS10K. The 10,000 miles are depisited within 6-8 week after enrollment.

Now, here’s the thing:

You can earn miles in AAdvantage Business once you join. But to redeem the miles you need 5 active travelers using the account and $5,000 in eligible spend on flights with American during the calendar year.

However, these requirements are waived for Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard® cardmembers [See rates and fees].

The Citi® / AAdvantage BusinessTM World Elite Mastercard® currently has its biggest offer: earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 5 months of account opening.

However, use the 10,000 AAdvantage mile joining offer for an AAdvantage Business account first, apply for the card, and that unlocks the miles. Already there’s the best limited-time offer they make for the card. But this is, in some sense, an additional 10,000 mile bonus that stacks on top.

Plus, the card’s $99 annual fee is waived for the first 12 months. And it comes with first checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardholder and preferred boarding on American Airlines flights as well.

(HT: Award Wallet)