Passenger Chugs Tequila In TSA Line Rather Than Throw Out The Bottle

A woman standing in line at a TSA checkpoint can’t going through airport security with her booze – so she chugs the full size clear liquor bottle. Reports are this was Don Julio.

She chose to drink the tequila rather than give it up – or return to the ticket counter to check it in (which would likely have required additional packaging). Alcohol, like other liquids, have to be 100 millileters or less and fit in a single quart-size clear plastic (‘Ziploc’) bag.

Chugging half of a 750 millileter bottle of 40% liquor would be about 8-9 drinks. That’s not relaxing into a coach seat, that’s driving the porcelein bus. Some of the representative commentary,

“She gone be tow up on that flight”

“I’m surprised they let her still fly”

“She gone miss her connecting flight”

“Why not hand out shots in line?”

This is hardly the first time TSA’s liquids rule has turned the checkpoint into an airport bar. In 2021, a group of women flying to Miami pregamed with a bottle at security rather than surrendering it.

The 2026 version is one woman deciding that if TSA won’t let the Don Julio through, she’ll finish it off on her own. Robert Putnam would be beside himself at the decline in community. She could have shared it with other passengers!

These are both cases where TSA liquid rules incentivized passengers to drink too much prior to flying. Just as passengers no longer have to take off their shoes at security, there was talk about relaxing the liquid ban which dates to August 2006. That would be a great move for the administration prior to the midterms!

I miss being able to carry on a bottle of nice wine to drink or gift someone at my destination, and usually do not want to check it. After all, here’s a case where a special bottle of whiskey was checked onto a United flight and made it to baggage claim one-third empty.