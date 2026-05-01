Delta Jet Caught Fire After Landing In Seattle — Passenger Injured On Evacuation Slide Now Sues

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321neo arriving from Cancun, Mexico, caught fire shortly after landing in Seattle. A small fire broke out after the plane was connected to ground power. Pilots had smelled smoke and initiated the emergency evacuation. Evacuation chutes were deployed, and passengers began exiting the aircraft.

A passenger just filed a lawsuit on Thursday, about a week before the two-year anniversary of the incident on May 6, 2024.

Her suit says she was injured when sliding down the emergency exit. Reporting at the time said there were no significant injuries, but that a woman twisted their ankle coming down a slide.

NEW: We obtained surveillance video of the fire that led to the evacuation of a @Delta flight last week at @flySEA. The fire started in the nose of the aircraft after the ground power unit was connected. STORY: https://t.co/2RreZZfZSl @komonews pic.twitter.com/NsfxJv5FKJ — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 13, 2024

2022 built Delta Airbus A321N (N504DZ) suffered electrical fire at the ground power receptacle area forcing an emergency evacuation at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, WA Credit : @TheAshwinMenon @JacdecNew#aircraft #safety pic.twitter.com/k9W29Dzmb7 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 7, 2024

Since the flight came in from Cancun, and was therefore international, the law here is governed by the Montreal Convention. Article 17 makes the carrier liable for passenger bodily injury caused by an “accident” onboard or during embarking and disembarking. However, it bars punitive, exemplary, and non-compensatory damages. That means Delta won’t be on the hook for more than $218,533.

There’s little question that the evacuation was reasonable, and not negligent in any case. There was a fire near the nose of the aircraft! You want people off the plane! The passenger might have been injured, but not evacuating a potentially burning aircraft seems worse. And the ground power unit appears to have been the issue, not Delta’s plane. These things matter only for damages above the Montreal Convention first tier.

Two years after the incident a passenger is suing. We don’t know for certain that it’s the same one who twisted their ankle. But evacuation seems to have made sene. There’s little to suggest this one was actually Delta’s fault.