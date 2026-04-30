Delta Cuts Coach Drink Service On Short Flights — Less Generous Than United And American Starting May 19

Delta Air Lines is dropping drink service in coach from short flights. They will no longer offer drinks on flights that are less than 350 miles – even though competitors United and American do.

This change, first reported by aviation watchdog JonNYC, starts May 19:

Flights from 251 – 349 miles will lose beverage service entirely. Meanwhile flights from 350 – 499 miles will offer a standard drink service, rather than Delta’s current limited ‘express service’. In contrast,

American offers drink service and snacks on flights of 250 miles or more.



United service is available on flights starting at 300 miles.

Currently Delta limits service on flights from 251 – 499 miles to ‘Express Beverage Service’ which means just coffee, tea and water however ‘select flights’ can have more.

One Mile at a Time notes that this means about 600 flights go from express beverage service to full beverage service, while 450 flights lose beverage service altogether.

It’s unclear why Delta is doing this cutback in coach service on short flights.

Not loading the galley carts up with beverages does save some weight though that’s less of a benefit on short flights than long ones (weight requires fuel and fuel has gotten expensive). Nonetheless, it’s a cost cut for those flights, and means that Delta is less generous than peers.

though that’s less of a benefit on short flights than long ones (weight requires fuel and fuel has gotten expensive). Nonetheless, it’s a cost cut for those flights, and means that Delta is less generous than peers. Fewer flights where flight attendants have to work could become a talking point for why crew don’t need a union – AFA-CWA keeps promising a union election at Delta.

Many of the affected routes, though, aren’t going to be ones with non-stop competition. (Some, like LA – San Francisco, are service by Alaska, Southwest, Delta, United and American!) For the most part passengers are connecting as part of longer journeys, especially when distance is closer to the lower end of this distance range.

Prior to the pandemic flights of 350-499 miles used to receive full beverage service, so that’s a cut that’s being restored finally. However full drink service (and not merely ‘express’) was Delta’s standard a decade ago, when they really began their premium push. Now it’s being eliminated entirely.

And while airlines sometimes talk about ‘premium’ referring to premium cabins, it’s worth noting that this change applies to ‘Delta Comfort’ as well as ‘Main’ and that’s where most passengers actually fly. And, in Delta’s telling, it’s where they get customers who eventually begin buying up to premium cabins.

One Mile at a Time thinks these changes are ‘fair enough’ since it can be difficult to do a coach service on a short flight, but that service gets suspended if there’s too much turbulence. Other airlines do this service, and airlines in other parts of the world will do a meal service on sub-300 mile flights. I’m always impressed at the hustle of Bangkok Airways crew, for instance, flying Bangkok – Samui.