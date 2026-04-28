Bride Gets Kicked Out Of Four Seasons Miami While Trying To Tour Wedding Venue — [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Bride gets kicked out of Four Seasons Miami when you want to tour a hotel venue for an event, you make an appointment with sales, you don’t just show up in the lobby? She claims that’s what the front desk told her to do when she called, and I think I believe she believes that?
@lindseytaylorr do better @Four Seasons Hotels | I don’t recommend at all, wasn’t a fan of the lobby anyway & then the customer service sent me out the door #fyp #weddingvenue #miami #weddingplanning ♬ original sound – Lindsey Taylor Krtausch
- Expect lawsuit incoming:
@SouthwestAir I paid for a window seat but was not given a window… this is a sick joke pic.twitter.com/RU73ycqLYQ
— Madeline Kallock (@heyitsmaddiek) April 25, 2026
- Polite thief thanks clerk after Ohio hotel robbery
- Wait, Ikea has a hotel? The original one opened in 1964. By the way there’s also an Idaho Potato hotel. Sadly, the Taco Bell Resort in Palm Springs lasted only a few days in 2019.
- You people disappoint me.
We’ve reached peak airport lounge era.
People would rather walk to another terminal, wait 45 minutes in line for a chance to eat a toast with butter while standing up than go sit at a chair at their gate drinking a coffee and reading a nice book.
— Sleepwell 🌙 (@SleepwellCap) April 26, 2026
- It’s basic advice not to take out frustrations with an airline, like delays or catering errors, on your flight attendants. Some pilots need that lesson to. Just grieve it.
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- Turo host demands renter only fill the gas at Shell stations, threatens $11,000 in damages.
Is this normal? Host seems a little over the top
by
u/jkob5 in
turo
Comments
Just go to an adjacent gate that doesn’t have an upcoming flight.
No crowds. No line. And, best, no privileged fellow passengers being rude and/or inconsiderate.
Airline lounges are populated with Motel 6 guests who think they deserve Ritz-Carlton treatment.
IMO, it is perfectly normal to go to a hotel unannounced and ask for a tour for a future event- if they had someone available and your were flexible. After all, this is how your guests will be treated if they are not staying there.
I do this all of the time with nicer hotels as (in my previous career), we would host conventions of several hundred people. It’s worth it to the hotel to listen to me.
On SWA 737-Max I believe the windowless window seats are row 10 or 11. I see no reason why the airline can’t update their seat res software to reflect that. I’m sure there’ll be one of those class action lawsuits, and then around 2036 we’ll all get checks for $7 as compensation IF the ariline even survives that long (which I strongly doubt).
Gary, should be spelled: ‘Bride-zilla.’ Also, who you callin’ ‘you people’? Bah!
When I saw the headline I pictured a bride in her wedding dress wandering through the areas while her guests were celebrating, only to be accosted and evicted by a couple of burly security guards. The more accurate bride-to-be with no notice barging in is less fun to picture and a lot less Marriott style hospitality.
The four seasons. (And most nice venues ) don’t want random people popping up for a look see. She probably needs a wedding planner to explain the problems in doing this. Also Lidl is opening bars. Perfect accompaniment to IKEA hotels!
“People would rather walk to another terminal,”
At O’Hare, there is at least one lounge per concourse, much less terminal. Count them. Two in B Concourse, one in C Concourse plus the Polaris Lounge, one in E Concourse, one in F Concourse, one in G Concourse, one in the shared H and K Concourse plus the Flagship Lounge, and one in L Concourse. Terminal 5, who cares?
“wait 45 minutes in line”
Never for United Clubs and Admirals’ Clubs. Only for crappy airlines and credit cards.
“for a chance to eat a toast with butter”
I’ll go for an English muffin or bagel.
“while standing up than go sit at a chair at their gate”
In what world do you live in? Not in any airport I’ve been in lately.
“drinking a coffee and reading a nice book”
Get a Kindle and join the 21st Century.
What a twat.
Was able to visit the Capital One Lounge at JFK yesterday, for the first time. It is very nice. Unfortunately, I forgot to reach out to 1990 and see if he wanted to meet. I’m sure he would have loved to see me.
@Mike P — Aww. I’d happily but aside any differences for another go at the ‘cheese-monger counter’ or the Ess-a-Bagel bodega there (I still dream of that pastrami). For JFK T4, other than D1, C1 really is the best lounge, then maybe Amex, if you go to the lower level for the speakeasy. Glad you enjoyed! (And, at least the weather in NYC was decent yesterday.)
@ Gary — We disappoint you? Lounges have become a joke, filled with hogs of all colors, trying to maximize the benefits to earn back the annual fees from their overpriced credit cards. They would be better off just keeping the $2,600 of annual fees and filling their water bottle at an airport fountain. Does one really need to eat 10 times a day? People act as if they will die if they don’t eat for 12 hours.