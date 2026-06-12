Passenger Flew To Meet And Marry His Internet Girlfriend After Four Days Without Sleep, Went To The Hospital Instead

A 51-year old passenger fell ill as their flight to Foraleza, Brazil arrived. He hadn’t slept in four days. The man was in an online relationship. He had hopped on a plane to meet his girlfriend – and to marry her that same day.
Passenger fell ill upon arrival in FOR now, 51 years old, 4 days without sleep, several other symptoms, online relationship, came to Fortaleza to meet the girlfriend and believe it or not, GET MARRIED on the same day. Comments?
The pilot of the flight joked that he considered calling an asylum instead of medical support. But the man went to the hospital instead.
I seriously considered, instead of calling the plane’s medical service, calling the insane asylum.
The incident appears to have occured on a LATAM Brazil flight since the pilot flies an Airbus A320 and that rules out Gol, leaving LATAM and Azul, and his account is full of LATAM aircraft.
Some time ago I wrote about a man hospitalized after waiting 10 days in a Chinese airport for his internet girlfriend to show up.
"@Austynzogs: Dutch Man hospitalized after waiting 10 Days in Chinese Airport for Internet Girlfriend he met online. pic.twitter.com/VRh3zktnN8
— GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) August 2, 2016
He had flown from Holland to Changsha to meet a woman he’d met two months earlier on an online dating app. She didn’t show up to meet him. She says she thought he was joking when he sent her a photo of tickets to come visit her. And besides, she was having plastic surgery the day he arrived and had “turned off her phone.” She said she wanted to continue their ‘online’ relationship.
The internet and smartphones let people build entire romances out of texts, photos, promises and projection. Eventually the fantasy gets on an airplane. Then it becomes everyone else’s problem.
A lonely middle aged Brazilian man flying to meet his great love for the first time and marry her after four sleepless nights isn’t that different from the Dutch man hospitalized in China after waiting ten days for the internet girlfriend who never showed up. Passenger cabins bring strangers together in the physical world and sometimes create conflict. The online world creates imagined intimacy. Both have bills to pay.
Comments
Some people have more money than brains; some have more brains than money. Some have a healthy mix.
I guess “mail order” brides are not politically correct. Or legal.
Kinda takes the fun out of getting a stamp of approval.
Anyone relying on this type of relationship over the internet deserves exactly what he got… “A no show” Seriously? Check yourself people, I guess some folks are just that desperate but 9 out of 10 times you are being catfished or scammed. Knowing (or thinking you know someone for 6 months) over the internet is probably not a great idea to fly half way around the world expecting to get married the day you arrive….. Something purely delusional about this and the fact that she was having plastic surgery the day he arrived and saying “I thought he was joking” tells you everything you need to know. I am so glad/fortunate I grew up in the generation I did, most of us had, or still had a very important character trait…. “Common Sense” which seems to be severely lacking in today’s society…. Sheesh
Pathetic stories. There are a lot of lonely people in the world, and the scammers know it.
(Incidentally, if anyone has elderly relatives, please make sure someone is keeping an eye on their finances. Even at this late date a lot of them can be credulous, especially if their judgment stars slipping. The mother of a friend of my wife was so sure she had won a new car, “If she just paid the taxes and registration fees”.)
#catfish
@drrichard
100%, the scams are becoming increasingly more sophisticated and devious. A friend of mine discovered his Mother had been fleeced out of almost $200k before he caught it. She was beginning to slip a little and fell for a romantic scheme… They target the elderly and the lonely and have no honor whatsoever.
@D Fray — You suggest that there’s a lack of “Common Sense,’ but I assure you, @Common Sense comments on here regularly!
A lot of these stories exist, but there are also tons of successful counterexamples (like mine). Many of these online LDRs are 100% genuine (especially if both partners are around the same age in their mid to late 20s). Ĺast year I flew around the world to meet my Filipina LDR girlfriend for the first time after 18 months of online dating. She flew to Manila to greet me at the airport. We got engaged at a beach resort a few days later and are now getting married in December. Life is unpredictable, but love is worth taking a chance for!
Congrats @Steven!
To those that claim we were not a better, smarter and more evolved society in 1960. I give you this 51 year old moron. Age 51 mind you.
Glad to hear such a positive account, Steven. My older son met his wife through an online dating service, but they were both in the same U.S. city and both professionals in the age range you mentioned. They quickly met and have been married for almost 16 years. When things like this work they can be great. Best wishes to you both.
So glad I met a woman and got married the old-fashioned way.
40 years ago next month!
If not already apparent from our national crisis, people are stupid.
@ toomanybooks — Congrats! That is impressive.
Guess he has been taking the Blue Pills….