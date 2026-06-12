Passenger Flew To Meet And Marry His Internet Girlfriend After Four Days Without Sleep, Went To The Hospital Instead

A 51-year old passenger fell ill as their flight to Foraleza, Brazil arrived. He hadn’t slept in four days. The man was in an online relationship. He had hopped on a plane to meet his girlfriend – and to marry her that same day.

Passenger fell ill upon arrival in FOR now, 51 years old, 4 days without sleep, several other symptoms, online relationship, came to Fortaleza to meet the girlfriend and believe it or not, GET MARRIED on the same day. Comments?

The pilot of the flight joked that he considered calling an asylum instead of medical support. But the man went to the hospital instead.

I seriously considered, instead of calling the plane’s medical service, calling the insane asylum.

The incident appears to have occured on a LATAM Brazil flight since the pilot flies an Airbus A320 and that rules out Gol, leaving LATAM and Azul, and his account is full of LATAM aircraft.

Some time ago I wrote about a man hospitalized after waiting 10 days in a Chinese airport for his internet girlfriend to show up.

"@Austynzogs: Dutch Man hospitalized after waiting 10 Days in Chinese Airport for Internet Girlfriend he met online. pic.twitter.com/VRh3zktnN8 — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) August 2, 2016

He had flown from Holland to Changsha to meet a woman he’d met two months earlier on an online dating app. She didn’t show up to meet him. She says she thought he was joking when he sent her a photo of tickets to come visit her. And besides, she was having plastic surgery the day he arrived and had “turned off her phone.” She said she wanted to continue their ‘online’ relationship.

The internet and smartphones let people build entire romances out of texts, photos, promises and projection. Eventually the fantasy gets on an airplane. Then it becomes everyone else’s problem.

A lonely middle aged Brazilian man flying to meet his great love for the first time and marry her after four sleepless nights isn’t that different from the Dutch man hospitalized in China after waiting ten days for the internet girlfriend who never showed up. Passenger cabins bring strangers together in the physical world and sometimes create conflict. The online world creates imagined intimacy. Both have bills to pay.