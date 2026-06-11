British Airways Put Up Flight Attendants In London Hotels. Now The U.K. Demands $7.8 Million In Tax

The U.K. government is demandng £5.8 million (US$7.8 million) in taxes that it says the British government owes on flight attendant hotel stays near London Heathrow airport.

The case, HMRC v British Airways PLC, Upper Tribunal Tax and Chancery Chamber, UT-2025-000052, argues that BA provided hotel rooms to cabin crew near London Heathrow airport when doing short overnights as part of longer trips, but these are London stays for flight attendants based in London. They could have just gone home. So the expense isn’t deductible.



Sofitel London Heathrow



Sofitel London Heathrow

His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs department treated the hotel stays as taxable. British Airways disputed that treatment and won in the First-tier Tribunal, and the government appealed.

Tax treatment of British Airways layover hotels in London have been an issue for some time. There was a FOIA request in 2013 about how these rooms were being taxed and the government refused disclosure on taxpayer confidentiality grounds.

When British Airways scheduled back-to-back trips where they spent the night in London, BA paid for a layover hotel rather than treating the crew as simply off duty at home. This is important because flight attendants need minimum rest between flights, which amounts to time ‘behind the door’ and commutes eat into this.

The government says that the rooms were a taxable employment benefit, rather than a necessary business expense.

BA provided something of value by reason of employment.



The travel subsistence exemption is only allowable if the employee could deduct the same cost if they were the ones paying.



London Heathrow is their permanent workplace or base. Accommodation at or near a permanent workplace is not deductible business travel. Ordinary commuting and private living costs aren’t deductible.

Put another way, the business trip ends when the flight attendant returns to Heathrow. Their next flight out of Heathrow is a new trip. Expenses incurred in London for London-based crew are a taxable employee benefit, not a deductible business expense.

The British Airways position, though, is that the hotel stay occurred in the middle of a trip not as an employee benefit prior to work. The accommodations were needed to meet BA’s operational needs. Since flight attendants need to meet minimum rest to work, this was part of a single trip rather than a hotel room provided between trips. The case comes down to,

Was Heathrow/London the crew member’s permanent base?



Was the hotel stay part of one continuous trip, or accommodation before the next trip?



Did the crew have a real practical ability to go home?



Was BA providing accommodation for its own operational requirements, or was it paying for private lodging near the employee’s normal base?

I think the simple way to resolve this is that everyone knows British Airways would never spend a dime on employees that it did not have to. The only reason they would do this is for their own operational needs. That British Airways has largely become a low cost carrier largely means they also owe less tax