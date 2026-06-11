Passengers Leave Airport Lounges A Mess As Crowds Overwhelm Once-Premium Spaces

If you don’t have airport lounge access and cooked to order restaurant meals bestowed on you like some manna from heaven. If you’ve been to airport lounges you know that most are decidedly mid.

The Amex lounge is fraudulent. It’s never not completely full of chuds and chudettes. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) June 6, 2026

There are exceptions! The Lufthansa First Class Terminal, Air France La Premiere Lounge Paris, Qatar Airways al Safwa lounge Doha for instance. And, for that matter, the American Airlines Flagship First Dining room at Dallas – Fort Worth. The food at the Capital One Landings at New York LaGuardia and Washington’s National airport are pretty good!

American Express, Chase and Capital One have their own lounge networks. Many premium rewards credit cards come with Priority Pass, which pay for one-off visits to pay-to-enter lounges. Most of those are a step down even from what Amex offers, and for that matter a step down from an American Airlines Admirals Club. They’re basic.

And they sometimes look something like this, with used plates, cups, and napkins strewn about, spilled food, and general debris. Because they’re getting paid around $25 per visit, they simply can’t invest much in food, booze, or even staff.

The seats in this lounge remind me of the color of in Plaza Premium at Dallas – Fort Worth, but I don’t think the tables match? That’s from memory. Perhaps some of you can help identify the lounge from this photo. Of course it’s not just one lounge:

The reaction online to the condition of this lounge is overwhelmingly that these passengers are slobs and should be ashamed – and banned from lounge access. “Imagine what their homes looks like…disgusting,” “People are [$#%#] pigs,” “The same people who did this are probably the same kind of people who don’t put their shopping carts back,” and “You actually got in!? Be grateful been almost a year since I’ve been able to use one.”

Here’s a grown man with his feet on the furniture of a United Club in front of a sign that says not to put your feet on the furniture.



Credit: Ari

Money can’t buy class, but money can buy you an overpriced credit card and access to a cafeteria food buffet.