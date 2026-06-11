Man In U.S. Illegally Pleads Guilty After Using Woman’s Boarding Pass And Attacking TSA Officers At Las Vegas Airport

A Cuban national in the U.S. illegally pled guilty on Tuesday to trying to get past TSA with another passenger’s boarding pass, refusing to show ID, and assaulting a screener and police officers.

Jhon Raul Vizcaino Ramirez was found near Yuma, Arizona after entering the U.S. illegally on October 27, 2022. He was released, as common policy at the time, due to lack of detention. He began living in Las Vegas.

Back on November 3 at the Las Vegas airport he approached a TSA checkpoint and gave a document checker a boarding pass with someone else’s name on it. It was for a woman flying Southwest to Rochester, New York. He was wearing a hooded top and bandana obscuring the lower half of his face.

The TSA employee questioned his use of a woman’s boarding pass, called a supervisor, and they translated their questioning in Spanish. The man refused to provide ID, but pulled out a passport – and then refused to hand it over.

When a TSA officer refused to return the boarding pass, the man hit and slapped the officer in the head and took the officer’s glasses. Las Vegas police responded and tried to detain him, but he fought them, flipped one officer over his back, and both fell to the ground. He grabbed an officer’s pen and tried to him with it, kicked a police officer twice, and kicked a TSA officer in the face. One police officer was injured and sought medical help.

Eventually the man was detained and handcuffed. He pled to two counts of interference with security screening personnel; two counts of assault, resisting, or impeding a person assisting certain officers/employees; and one count of entry by false pretenses to a secure airport area.

Sentencing is set for September 10, 2026 and the man faces up to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release, and $250,000 fine. After his federal criminal case ends, he’ll be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The job of TSA document checker and screener is more dangerous than you’d expect. This is hardly the first time we’ve seen an attack. For instance, a main lied in wait near a TSA checkpoint in Miami and sprinted out of hiding to attack a screener after having been diverted on a Copa flight the day before.

A cop tasered passengers in Atlanta as a fight broke out at security oer a man without ID. Surely the worst place in the airport to pick a fight is in front of TSA and cops.

Meanwhile an officer pulled a gun on passengers during a brawl also at the Miami airport when a Florida Man grabbed the keys from an airport employee’s golf cart.

Notably, it isn’t just passengers doing this. An American Airlines employee was charged after threatening to kill a TSA document checker. They had tried to use the PreCheck at Charlotte without a valid PreCheck boarding pass, hurled a racial slur, and things escalated from there.

(HT: Paddle Your Own Kanoo)