United Airlines Improves Family Mileage Pooling [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. United *slightly* improves, but still far-below other airlines’ family pooling; jetBlue and Aeroplan are the gold standard. United should stop the being cheap, remove the caveats, and just let people use their points how they wish as a family. All said, still United is doing better than Delta (uh oh, @Tim Dunn) or American, which do not have any sharing. Get with the program, losers!

  2. Will this work for the reduced award prices if P1 who has Explorer card has another non-Explorer card family member pool miles with P1?

  3. And @1990 shows up in the cat article comments! Sir, how do you keep up with this commentary and life all at once?

  4. @PhilBob — It’s not too difficult to view and comment on the various Boarding Area affiliates, like VFTW, LALF, OMAAT, and I also like FM, DoC, Cranky. At least those all seem to have a sense of community and active commentary.

    As for ‘life,’ yo, did anyone else catch the last 10 minutes of game 4? Holy moly… from down 83-97 to pulling out a win! Knicks in 5! (@Peter!!)

  6. @Peter — I just hope the curse from Monday has been lifted.. please, stay away #47.. bah!

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