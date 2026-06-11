United Airlines Improves Family Mileage Pooling [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- When United introduced family mileage-pooling two years ago, pooled miles could only be redeemed for United flights. Now that restriction has been lifted, and pooled miles can be redeemed on most partners, however,
On Hawaiian Airlines, pooled miles can only be used interisland flights. For Emirates, members must redeem miles on a United Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB) flight to qualify, according to a United agent we spoke with.
- A lot of members got this. Oops.
An offer I cannot refuse pic.twitter.com/OPIrJStMau
— Mark (@drdoot) June 9, 2026
- Two Cats Flew To Japan On United Airlines, Chilling In The Cabin, And I Have Questions
- Delta Air Flight Diverts After Passenger is Accused of Slapping Female Crew Member’s Bottom Because She Skipped Him During Beverage Service Stop touching the crew.
- A Delta Air Lines love story.
- Emirates to offer insurance to tempt passengers back to Dubai
Comments
United *slightly* improves, but still far-below other airlines’ family pooling; jetBlue and Aeroplan are the gold standard. United should stop the being cheap, remove the caveats, and just let people use their points how they wish as a family. All said, still United is doing better than Delta (uh oh, @Tim Dunn) or American, which do not have any sharing. Get with the program, losers!
Will this work for the reduced award prices if P1 who has Explorer card has another non-Explorer card family member pool miles with P1?
And @1990 shows up in the cat article comments! Sir, how do you keep up with this commentary and life all at once?
@PhilBob — It’s not too difficult to view and comment on the various Boarding Area affiliates, like VFTW, LALF, OMAAT, and I also like FM, DoC, Cranky. At least those all seem to have a sense of community and active commentary.
As for ‘life,’ yo, did anyone else catch the last 10 minutes of game 4? Holy moly… from down 83-97 to pulling out a win! Knicks in 5! (@Peter!!)
@1990 – the right hand of god. What a game.
@Peter — I just hope the curse from Monday has been lifted.. please, stay away #47.. bah!