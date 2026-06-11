CrowdStrike Stranded Passengers—But A 1978 Law Says Airline Vendors Can’t Be Sued For This

Two years ago, CrowdStrike pushed a Rapid Response Content update and it caused systems to crash. Microsoft says the update affected 8.5 million Windows devices.

Airlines were hit hard because so many operational systems were on affected devices. Delta alone cancelled 7,000 flights, and 1.3 million of their passengers were affected, costing them more than $500 million. Delta is suing CrowdStrike, but other airlines recovered far more quickly and CrowdStrike says that while issues were triggered by their upgrade, Delta flubbed the response.

7/20/2024 10:30 AM Travel Warning Due to the global IT outage by @CrowdStrike on 7/19, my flight with @Delta at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been canceled twice (7/19 and 7/20). The airport is a ZOO, long lines at the lost baggage & customer service. pic.twitter.com/oGSolX74j5 — Ethan M. Cortazzo (@Ethan_Cortazzo1) July 20, 2024

But passengers are suing CrowdStrike, too., pleading negligence, California Unfair Competition Law claims for California residents, and public nuisance for residents of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

CrowdStrike allegedly owed passengers a duty to use reasonable care in maintaining, operating, and updating systems but failed to design, test, validate, control, monitor, and audit the update. They knew it was used in critical infrastructure, and their mistake foreseeably caused widespread airline IT outages and flight delays and cancellations.

That imposed costs on passengers for replacement flights, hotels, meals, lost wages, vacation days, etc. There was also anxiety, chest pains, and headaches and passengers sleeping uncomfortably on the floor of airports.

But the case was initially dismissed – not because CrowdStrike wasn’t at fault, but because the claims are precluded by the Airline Deregulation Act.

This strikes at a core theme I frequently highlight – that deregulation was good overall, but that it also created too great of a liability shield. It usually just protects airlines from negilgently abusing passengers, but here that’s extended to a software company.

The Airline Deregulation Act preempts state laws “related to a price, route, or service of an air carrier.” In the Fifth Circuit, “services” is interpreted broadly to include ticketing, boarding, food and beverage, baggage handling, as well as the transportation itself.

If the suit were against the airlines, it would be preempted because it’s about flight delays, cancellations, rebooking, etc. Suing CrowdStrike instead is preempted because it still relates to airline services.

The suit is that airlines relied on CrowdStrike to support their essential systems, and that passengers relied on CrowdStrike to reliably help keep everything flying as scheduled. The outage affected aircraft weight and balance calculations, check-in, and call center systems. That’s all part and parcel of airline services covered by ADA preemption.

State tort liability against an airline cybersecurity vendor could significantly affect airline services by changing vendor practices, airline cybersecurity procurement, pricing, and ultimately therefore airline service economics. Basically if you touch anything in the airline supply chain, it might affect prices airlines pay and therefore what services they provide or what those services cost. That’s a very expansive read.

You can still generally sue airlines for personal injury tied to aircraft operation and maintenance. But damages here are for a service disruption.

The passengers are now seeking a rehearing en banc to overturn the dismissal.

They want the court to consider CrowdStrike’s generic software duty, not the specifically at airline effects. This wasn’t a product targeted specifically at airlines. CrowdStrike, though, says that everything in the suit is predicated on airline services, and that their alleged duty is keeping planes flying. That’s all stuff left to federal regulation, and that Congress said couldn’t be litigated under state laws.

Under the law it seems like CrowdStrike has the stronger argument, and that’s a problem, because it extends a liability shield that’s already too broad to more companies. I’m not even sure the plaintiffs get the rehearing en banc though I think it’s an exceptionally important question that would warrant one. The dismissal logic is a broad shield that non-airline vendors whenever airline passengers are harmed by their conduct.

Delta can sue. Passengers cannot. I’m not sure that’s a result which makes sense.