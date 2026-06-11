United Airlines Confirms It Will Block Middle Seats On New A321XLRs To Fly With Fewer Flight Attendants

United Airlines confirms to me their plan to use European-style business class for a row of coach in its new Airbus A321XLR planes, in order to reduce the number of flight attendants they have to pay on each flight. And this could also give the opportunity to monetize the four adjacent seats that won’t have anyone seated in the middle.

I reported yesterday on a leaked photo of an Economy seat row where the middle seat is physically blocked by a fixed tray table, creating a 3-3 row that sells as 2-2, with the A and C and the D and F seats usable, while the B and E middle seats are blocked.

While there was some speculation on Reddit and elsewhere that this could be used on the new Airbus A321neo ‘Coastliner’ planes that United plans to use for premium cross-country flights as well, I was skeptical of that plane since it would involve blocking 11 seats and not just two. I’ve since confirmed that these seats will not be used on the A321neo ‘Coastliner’.

Specifically, the suggestion is that this is row 32 with 32B and 32E blocked. This diagram, showing a passenger layout for the United Airbus A321NY, shows the expected 20 business class, 12 premium economy, and 118 coach seats for 150 total passengers. It also shows ‘FAA minimum crew 4’ meaning four flight attendants.

These are ordinary United-style economy seats, not a wider seat. The center seat is still there, but a table module covers the center cushion area. The idea is to render the seats unusable. United has said that the Airbus A321XLR will feature 150 seats. That’s an intentional number because each set of 50 seats for passengers adds another required flight attendant on board.

Under 14 CFR §121.391, for airplanes with more than 100 seats, the carrier needs two flight attendants plus one additional flight attendant for each unit of 50 passenger seats above 100. A plane with 150 seats needs 3 flight attendants, while a plane wiht 151 – 200 needs four.

However, a plane’s evacuation demonstration and the carrier’s operations specifications can require more flight attendants than this minimum seat count. The FAA wanted more flight attendants on some JetBlue planes because of the business class doors and so JetBlue locked those doors open.

United’s A321XLRs will have business class suites with doors. A plane with 150 seats needs four flight attendants as a result. A plane with 152 seats needs 5. United isn’t going to want to crew these aircraft with five flight attendants – an extra crewmember for those final two seats.

To get to 150 seats and 4 flight crew, it makes sense on the A321XLR to block two middle seats. The last two seats sold on a plane are generally the lowest-priced tickets (as in, United would just sell two fewer cheap seats). They don’t sell every seat on every flight, but the flight attendants have to be staffed based on seating capacity, not passenger count.

A United employee shared,

The minimum crew will remain at 4 [due] to the doors in Polaris on these aircraft. The original plan was to instal a metal pan over these two middle seats, and designers are now working on a better fix, aka euro biz style. This is for the internationally configured A321 (L) only. We wanted all A321 to have the same minimum crew of 4, and not bump one subfleet to 5.

Saving a flight attendant could work, especially if they can sell the adjacent seats at a premium. Flight attendants just got big raises at United up to industry standard and cost the airline far more now. And seat blocking like this is not a new idea.

Prior to US Airways management taking over, American Airlines Boeing 737s had 154 seats – but four middles were blocked (in rows 16 and 17) to bring the seat count to 150 and save a flight attendant. US Airways leadership immediately added a row of seats, bringing the total to 160, and then eventually adding two more rows to get to 172.

European short-haul business class differentiates the premium cabin from coach by blocking the middle seats up front. Those are generally convertible cabins, where they can move the curtain from flight to flight based on premium demand and remove those center seat tables as-needed.

Frontier Airlines ‘UpFront Plus’ sells blocked middle seats in the first two rows. Spirit tried something similar called ‘Go Comfy’.

Airlines used to block middle seats next to elite frequent flyers, releasing them to other passengers only when needed on full flights. This was a benefit at United Airlines until the end of 2007. It wasn’t a physical block, though, and didn’t affect flight attendant count.

A United Airlines spokesperson confirms,

Part of our winning strategy is to continually invest in the customer, nose-to-tail, and we’re always evaluating and testing new ways to further differentiate ourselves within the industry and add even more value to the experience of flying United.

I’d actually pay a bit extra for a blocked middle seat. United, by the way, will sell you a second seat while you’re buying a ticket. You don’t even have to have a reason, other than that you want more space. So when fares are especially cheap, this can be great value.