Delta Passenger Refuses To End Phone Call — Entire Miami Flight Deplanes To Remove Them

A Delta Air Lines passenger refused to end their phone call or put their phone into airplane mode, and a Miami – Atlanta flight wound up having to be deplaned to remove them. It looks to me like this was flight 1323 on Monday based on the aircraft and delay.

Please be considerate. Please be considerate. Consider yourself and the rest of us. Folks, everybody here, especially in first class, guys, excuse me, excuse me, everyone. Off the plane. He’s not listening. Once again, folks, please make sure to grab your vitamins. Whatever it is. Oh, man. You got 300 people having to do something crazy. So we’re all supposed to listen and he doesn’t? Just rip him off the plate. He’s in the front row. Once again, folks, please remain calm at this time. Please remain calm at this time. Yeah. Thank you so much. You can follow.

People generally think:



you need to just comply, because the result otherwise looks like this, even though the rule is stupid and selectively enforced but they don’t want to suffer through someone else’s calls onboard, either.

The FCC bans cellular phone use once the aircraft is airborne. FAA rules require passengers to follow airline procedures which generally require airplane mode once a plane’s doors are closed – that’s the bright line which is easier to enforce than wheels up (when flight attendants are seated).

No one thinks a single iPhone is going to break a 787. The concern, no matter how remote, is that given different antenna locations, potential for damaged devices and cheap electronics off TEMU, and multiple transmitters interacting together there could be issues with some sensitive system. Or that operating together and at scale many devices used by all passengers could create these issues.

And there’s a concern over ground networks, with phones ‘seeing’ many ground towers and moving rapidly between cells, increasing transmission power trying to maintain a link.

In contrast, many planes worldwide have approved systems that allow cell phone use – those onboard mobile systems use a picocell in the aircraft, so phones transmit at low power to the aircraft system, and the aircraft backhauls the traffic by satellite or air-to-ground link.

I do have to wonder, though, about a passenger who just refuses to get off their call. That’s going to end badly. If the call is important enough so that it’s worth things ending badly, it’s probably worth getting off. Even a plea of importance isn’t going to succeed, so they’re going to have to choose.

The only way to really keep a call going inflight is to fly on a part 135 carrier like JSX, which even has Starlink for strong connectivity, and that permits wifi calling – or fly private and call over the plane’s internet connection.