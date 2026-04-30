British Airways Told Elites They’d Been Spared From Status Cuts — Then Downgraded Them Anyway

Briitsh Airways moved to a revenue-based elite program that wasn’t about redistributing who got status – it was a genuine cut in status.

My understanding is it was about bad internal incentives – what the loyalty program was being charged for benefits through internal accounting – more than marketing strategy. Customers almost immediately began looking for the exits. But London Heathrow-based customers see themselves as captive, even though BA status doesn’t really offer meaningful benefits beyond oneworld status making crediting travel to a partner often the better deal.

For instance, a domestic and short haul Europe flyer probably is best off with Royal Jordanian status (with oneworld sapphire unlocking seating, baggage and lounge benefits after just 30 flight segments) and premium flyers often best off with Finnair.

As BA was about to downgrade the status of customers en masse it looked like they might have had a change of heart, telling many elites that they had kept their status for another year.

Then they reversed course and notified these members that the renewals were shared in error.

The loyalty arm of British Airways parent company IAG says a technical problem caused some members to be told they had retained status even though they had not met the new qualification rules. Those people are now being put back into the “correct” lower tier.

Some reports say that “up to 130,000” customers received the ‘no downgrade, downgrade anyway’ error messages. I don’t think that’s correct – it seems to come from applying “fewer than one percent” of BA relevant customers to the total British Airways Club population of more than 13 million members. However I think the 1% claim refers to those with Silver status or higher. So it’s in the thousands of customers but not hundreds of thousands.

Under the new system,



Members earn one tier point for each pound of eligible spend, and the new thresholds are 3,500 points for Bronze, 7,500 for Silver, 20,000 for Gold, and 65,000 for Gold Guest List.

British Airways framed earning thorugh flights, holiday packages, and fees for seats and bags, credit card spend, etc. as ‘more ways to earn status’.



But for most travelers status is out of reach from flying alone. They’re flying lower-revenue customers. And high yield customers need to do more than before to break even.

Losing customers for BA isn’t existential. IAG had 2025 revenue of €33.2 billion and operating profit of €5.0 billion. BA earned £2.23 billion of operating profit. This is not a crisis that threatens solvency.

But it does undermine loyalty trust, to the extent there was muhc left. Loyalty is a profit driver at IAG, which reports active customers up 10%, points-issuance up 13%, and revenue from elites in their vacation package business outstripping general members. Angering status members has outsized consequences.

Downgrading status was one thing. Telling customers it wouldn’t happen and then doing it anyway is far worse. And BA offensively defended this all as normal, both the mistakenrenewals and then the technical problem (that comes after so many other technical problems). And they are doing nothing to make it right to affected customers. There’s no honoring the error, no compensation, and nothing for goodwill – because the changes were all about cost control to begin with.