Oakland Airport Wins Right To Use The “San Francisco Bay” Name — With A Very Specific Catch [Roundup]

RIC Chief Growth Officer Martin Rubinstein told the commission that the airport has had discussions with a third-party company that builds lounges for Capital One, which operates its own branded lounges at seven domestic airports: New York City’s LaGuardia and JFK airports, D.C.’s Dulles International and Reagan National airports, and in Las Vegas, Denver and Dallas. An eighth is planned for Charlotte.

“We’re exploring options that could allow for Capital One branding at (RIC), because even though we are very small compared to the other airports that have Capital One branding, we have the Capital One offices here,” Rubinstein said.

“When we have international flights and Capital One employees flying out of this airport, they will probably want to see that here, so we think we have a good rationale for that conversation to happen,” he added, referencing the airport’s ongoing effort to bring a direct European flight to RIC.