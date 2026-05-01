Oakland Airport Wins Right To Use The “San Francisco Bay” Name — With A Very Specific Catch [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- SFO and Oakland airports have settled their trademark dispute. Oakland airport can use the ‘San Francisco Bay’ name but only as long as Oakland goes first. So they get Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport. (Also, no hyphen or slash Oakland / San Francisco Bay Airport. And they cannot seek an IATA code containing SF, and no keyword advertising with the SFO/San Francisco name.)
If Oakland or San Francisco sees non-compliant third-party use, Oakland must use reasonable efforts to correct it excluding trivial personal social media posts. I might just start taunting them referring to San Francico’s Oakland Airport.
- Richmond airport is talking up a potential Capital One lounge
RIC Chief Growth Officer Martin Rubinstein told the commission that the airport has had discussions with a third-party company that builds lounges for Capital One, which operates its own branded lounges at seven domestic airports: New York City’s LaGuardia and JFK airports, D.C.’s Dulles International and Reagan National airports, and in Las Vegas, Denver and Dallas. An eighth is planned for Charlotte.
“We’re exploring options that could allow for Capital One branding at (RIC), because even though we are very small compared to the other airports that have Capital One branding, we have the Capital One offices here,” Rubinstein said.
“When we have international flights and Capital One employees flying out of this airport, they will probably want to see that here, so we think we have a good rationale for that conversation to happen,” he added, referencing the airport’s ongoing effort to bring a direct European flight to RIC.
- 20% transfer bonus from Capital One to Qantas through May 31. This is potentially useful to me wiht all my Venture X points, and because Qantas makes a lot more premium cabin award space available to its own members than it does to its partner programs (and that helps me visit my family in Australia).
- 20% transfer bonus from Chase to Air France KLM Flying Blue through May 27. This is the best program in SkyTeam, though fuel surcharges were recently raised, still one of the better opportunities for business class awards over the Atlantic.
- 65% transfer bonus from Chase to Marriott through May 15 and then 55% May 16 – June 30. You’re still only getting about a penny a point in value with the bonus. It’s possible that there can be a use case for the offer, but it’ll be rare to be worthwhile since Marriott points themselves aren’t worth a ton (perhaps 2/3rds of a cent apiece to start with) and base transfers are only 1:1.This is… not worth it.
- No, that is not at all what ’86’ means in this context. It means ‘James Comey is being unjustly prosecuted’. And 86 means get rid of, get him out of office, at least it has many meanings and context matters. The Comey indictment will almost certainly be dismissed.
Meet Matt Doogen, he’s a pilot for @united.
He just changed his cover photo on Facebook to “8647” which is known to symbolize kiIIing Trump.
Would you feel safe with him flying your plane?
Any comment @united ? pic.twitter.com/ANXoNFs5Wc
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026
- I shared last week that American won back 3 gates at Chicago O’Hare in the preliminary determination by the airport. I managed to FOIA the notice and the exhibits showing the current and new allocations. I figured this would be of interest to some of you.
Current allocation:
Tentative redetermination:
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